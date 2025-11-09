The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Teodor de Mas's avatar
Teodor de Mas
10h

I became a bestseller in Catalan in 20 months, with 118 paid subscribers now

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu's avatar
Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu
12h

Congratulations 🎊. A lot to learn from your experience. Just start...

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Veronica Llorca-Smith
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture