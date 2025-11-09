Last week, I celebrated the first anniversary of my Spanish Substack, El Limonero 🎉

Exactly 12 months ago, I published my first Post ever in my native language. And it marked a before and an after in my Substack journey and my career as a writer.

Even though the Spanish-speaking community on Substack is quite small (third after English and Portuguese) and the platform is heavily anglo-centric, I ignored all the warnings and limiting beliefs telling me to stay in my comfort zone and published the damn thing.

363 days later, El Limonero has grown to 2.680 subscribers (50 paid) in 66 countries, so it was definitely a risk worth taking.

It’s been quite a journey and it grew way faster than my English publication in its first year: +1,514% annual growth! Giving Bitcoin a good run for its money, ha!

My mission at The Lemon Tree Mindset is to help other writers and creators turn their creativity into their lifestyle and today, I want to share strategies that will help you grow your creative business on Substack.

My seed 🌱

They say you always start from zero, but that’s often not the case: with some lateral thinking, you can use your experience as a springboard and build bridges. Almost everyone has some kind of leverage, even if it’s not obvious at first.

In my case, when I launched El Limonero, I’d already been active on Substack for 18 months with The Lemon Tree Mindset, and that gave me a competitive edge when starting “from zero” in Spanish.

At the time, I didn’t realize it, but I already had seeds for my new project:

- First-hand knowledge: Tons of hours messing around online and learning through trial and error.

- Strategy: I already knew how to grow organically, what tools to use, and how to craft an offer (that sells).

- Network: Many of my subscribers were already from Spanish-speaking countries (you can filter the country in Subscriber Stats).

- Substack Bestseller status: Once you hit 100 paid subscribers, Substack rewards you with a badge displayed on your profile. That builds credibility and opens doors for collaborations.

White: 100+

Orange: 1,000+

Purple: 10,000+

- Numbers: Creator profiles don’t break down #subscribers by publication. To a stranger, I had 5,000 subscribers, even if only 1% were from El Limonero. Today, when you see 13K on my profile, the reality is that 10,500+ are from the English one and 2,600+ from the Spanish one. The math benefits creators with multiple publications.

- Collaborations: Instead of waiting, I started collaborating with other Hispanic creators from the get-go because I knew how powerful joining forces with others can be instead of doing all the work solo.

- Community: From day one, I bet on building a community newsletter because people crave human connection and belonging. The webinars and group chat helped me create that little nest of collective creativity and I applied the same approach to my Spanish publication.

Your seed 🌱

The cool thing is that while the quantitative part can’t be replicated, much of the qualitative stuff above is within your reach and you can start applying it today. This is how:

- Build connections with other writers and encourage collaboration among your members (comment, reach out via DM, be nice).

- Nurture your small community instead of just sending one-way emails. Take every opportunity to go deeper and keep the conversation going. Use the chat, even if you talk to the wall at first.

- Define your strategy instead of simply sharing your morning thoughts and hoping the audience will relate. Find the sweet spot between intuition and strategy:

Who’s your ideal reader?

Why will they love what you write?

What transformation do you promise them?

- Create an attractive brand with a beautiful, welcoming, easy-to-navigate homepage. Many writers focus on writing and let the visual and marketing aspect become an afterthought but your look and feel matters and helps you turn readers into subscribers.

None of this is technically hard, but to gain knowledge, you must invest time or money. Your pick.

The lemon tree 🌳🍋

Back to El Limonero, while the first year was on startup mode and I was solidifying the trunk, this second year I’m going all in on the fruits: the lemons.

Following the English version’s playbook, my strategy is to build a digital ecosystem beyond Substack. In June, I launched my first digital course, How To Win On Substack, and a month later, I published the Spanish version. Together, they have over 100 students! I’m thrilled with these results, which are both modest and promising.

My goal is to create a rich and varied offer so my community members have more options and resources to grow their digital business. Substack isn’t the end goal: it’s the base, the trunk from which I’m building my business. That trunk, in my case, is called community.

I advise thinking beyond a newsletter and diversifying your offer.

You can grow your digital business by adding volume or you can grow it by adding depth:

- Availability: on-demand courses and videos

- Proximity: live sessions, in-person events

- Peer-to-peer learning: Mastermid, group chat

- Exclusivity: group coaching and cohorts

- Personalization: 1:1 coaching, async support

Same content, but when you choose depth, you get depth. That’s my bet.

Let’s build together

