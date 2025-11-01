The topic for October was public speaking.

I only started speaking in public at 41, and even though I’m an introvert and English is my second language, my business went 5X once I grabbed the mic and. This is why:

I started selling high-value offers like workshops, keynotes and webinars ($$$$).

Was able to reach new audiences, which means more readers, clients and students.

Gained visibility (and extra sales) for my books and my coaching business.

The best part is that your fees go up as you build experience and credibility.

And if you need a little push, check out this inspiring Guest Post from my Founding Member

October’s explosive growth

After a flattish summer, October brought in a tsunami of subscribers (695 NEW!!) and a good dose of controversy.

If you are wondering, the growth was 100% organic, as I don’t promote Substsack outside. This is the breakdown:

Substack app: 431 (62%) People who subscribed via an app feature, such as Notes/ Lives, Chat or Substack Leaderboard.

Other Substack Network: 136 (20%) Subscribers via Recommendations and referrals, as well as Substack boosting your content internally.

Substack existing accounts: 122 (18%) “People who subscribed more easily because they already have an account”.

Full disclaimer: Not every month is like this, but it shows there’s still an opportunity to grow organically through the native tools to connect and build community.

Going Viral

I wanted to talk about this because it’s my first time having a viral Post on Substack and it was an interesting “social experiment.”

My Post Substack is Changing in 2026 reached 18K+ views, and 263 shares, generating 144 subscribers (4 paid!), and a nice boost in revenue of 475 U$. Insane.

It also ruffled some feathers, which led to more virality (gotta love the irony in that).

I stopped reading the comments because it became a toxic echo chamber but the common sentiment of the “opposition” is that people didn’t come to Substack to play by the same rules. They want a quiet place without videos, without noise, without lives. A sanctuary for writing and exchanging ideas without the franziness, the vanity and the transactional aspect of social media.

And you know what. I want that too.

2.5 years ago, I came to Substack looking for a good alternative to Medium (RIP) to be able to write long-form and connect with my readers at a deeper level.

Depth over breadth.

I came to build my community and far from algorithms, pods, follow-for-follow, shadow-banning and all that crap.

But throughout the journey, something happened. I started to open my mind about new possibilities.

In May 2024, I launched my first webinar for my paid subscribers, and it made me realize that some people love connecting with a group. Many are alone at home and want a bit of company; others are looking after an elderly parent and it’s their rare moment to socialize and feel that they belong and their voice matters.

In January 2025, I did my first Substack live. I had no idea what to expect and I wasn’t sure about the whole transactional vibe of going live.

Am I too old for this stuff?

Since then, I’ve done 30+ live sessions and I’ve gained new subscribers every single time (even paid).

The best part is that they keep me focused and energized and when I’m live, my community feels alive too. It makes it even more real. Some of my subscribers love them because they say “it feels like having coffee with an old friend” and they enjoy the authenticity of something that’s imperfect and real.

Point being, you can be flexible and adaptable all while staying true to your principles and your core. To me, my pillars are community and collaboration and it’s beautiful that they can take many different shapes.

The bamboo that bends is stronger than the oak that resists - Japanese proverb.

How do you feel about changing and evolving your strategy? I would love to hear in the comments.

November Lemonade and Gumroad Academy Launch

This month, my focus will be on building a digital ecosystem.

Many of my strategy clients ask me for advice to grow their writing business. The answer is to develop a diversified portfolio that caters to different preferences and budgets because people learn in different ways.

I’ll share the BTS of how I’m growing my own portfolio with digital courses, a B2B offer and coaching, and give you frameworks and tips to help you build your own ecosystem.

I also have exciting live sessions lined-up with Substack peers:

🎬 Publishing books and your digital ecosystem with

(4 Nov 8pm EST)

🎬 Purpose, Business and Lifestyle with

(11 Nov 7pm EST)

🎬 How To Prepare for Substack in 2026 with

TBC

