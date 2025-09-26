In the past year, I’ve coached over 70 clients on digital strategy for growth and monetization. They all love writing and creating and want to take their passion to the next level: publish a book, launch an online business, grow their community…

They have very different backgrounds and goals but there’s one word that always comes up during our session: monetization.

The hardest part about writing is not the actual writing; it’s the selling. And that’s because selling requires different skills and engages a different part of the brain: the Marketing Genius.

It’s not only what you sell but how you sell it and to whom.

I’ve made every single mistake you can imagine when it comes to creating a poor offer:

Boring

Generic

Irrelevant

Confusing

So I can speak with authority about what not to do if you want to create an attractive offer that turns readers into your loyal fans.

I have also been able to successfully monetize my Substack and turn it into a Bestseller with over 250 Paid Subscribers as we speak. So I can also speak from a place of first-hand messy experience about what works.

1. Mindset

The golden rule of personal growth is to ditch the scarcity thinking and feed an abundance mindset.

Writers want shortcuts to get paid subscribers. Who doesn’t?

What many fail to realize is that your (future) paid subscribers are already there: they are your readers on the other side of the digital wall.

Think of a shopping mall: there are tons of people walking around the mall and then there are those who are already in the store, your store. They haven’t purchased anything yet, but they willingly came to you and are keen to listen to what you have to say.

They came to you and they are interested.

Even if it’s only one person, that’s one opportunity.

A little story…

Last year, I proudly shared a screenshot of my Substack progress. I was celebrating a milestone and a party pooper spoiled the fun:

“It’s disheartening that out of your 1,000 subscribers, only 28 are paid. So much work for so little reward.”

The party pooper didn’t mean to be rude. It was a valid comment that got me thinking.

And it’s also the perfect example to help illustrate an abundance mindset:

In my mind, it’s freaking incredible that hundreds of people and now thousands are already in my store, curious to see what I have to offer. I don’t have to drag them in or pay ads to Musk or Zuckerberg to seduce them with their dodgy tricks for me.

They are already here… for free.

That’s 50% of the job done.

The other 50% is to get them to see the value in my community so that they want to be part of it and get that value.

An abundance mindset looks at those numbers and thinks:

“28 done, 972 to go. Game on.”

See, the glass is not half empty or half full: the glass has water and water means opportunity.

That’s how I want you to look at your Substack and your creative work in general — no matter how small the numbers might be.

Lesson 1: Feed a mindset of abundance and focus on turning potential into reality.

2. Strategy

As a writer, my big aha moment was discovering that writing is an ecosystem: it’s not a pile of disconnected articles, disparate ideas, and “junk miles” on the keyboard.

Everything needs to be connected to make a bigger impact and draw a journey for your readers based on transformation: your social media posts, your books, your webinars, your newsletter, your courses…

People don’t pay for a product or even a service: they pay for a transformation.

My Paid Members don’t pay for a webinar: they are investing in new skills to self-publish their first book, monetize their writing, or grow their online business.

My coaching clients don’t buy a coaching session: they seek guidance to create a strategy that will help them grow faster and turn their passion into a lifestyle.

My readers don’t purchase my books: they want proven frameworks to start a new career as a creative entrepreneur or overcome procrastination.

My students don’t enrol in my courses to learn: they want to grow their community strategically.

My Substack Course 🎬

Once you evolve from transaction to transformation, you start thinking about an ecosystem with interconnected pieces and a journey with different touch points for your readers.

This is what the ecosystem and journey at my ecosystem, The Lemon Tree Mindset🌳🍋 looks like:

Awareness (followers):

Notes and Lives to attract readers and turn them into followers/ subscribers

↓

Engagement (free subscribers):

Free newsletters, Live sessions and Group Chat to create a connection

↓

Conversion (paid subscribers)

Webinars, serialized courses and an exclusive group chat to get people to be a part of my community and develop new skills as writers and creators.

↓

Customization (coaching clients):

One-to-one strategy sessions/ cohort for those who want personalized support.

Everything is connected. I’m trying to create a journey for my readers to take them deeper and enable their transformation through different options and touchpoints.

Warning: It doesn’t happen overnight.

Most of my coaching clients start as free subscribers. Then they see something that seduces them to go further and upgrade (my book, a webinar, a course..). After a while (usually months!), some want personalized guidance and become clients who want my strategic support in some shape or form.

It’s a process that can take many nights, so you have to be in it for the long term.

My conversion rate is currently below 3%, which is lower than Substack’s official figures (5–10%) but it doesn’t matter: I know that the more people come into my shop, (aka my ecosystem), the more opportunities I have to turn them into Paid Subscribers, provided I deliver on my promise.

Lesson 2: Think bigger and build an ecosystem and a journey of transformation

3. Tactics

When you are selling something, the what is cool but the how is just as important.

One of the most common mistakes I see on Substack is how the offers are presented:

“Upgrade here for unlimited access to my archive.”

“Become a paid subscriber to read my exclusive content.”

Visiting an archive is as exciting as watching paint dry.

And I have to pay for it?

People want to be seduced by your offer but are you speaking their language?

How you communicate it is critical.

I created a simple framework I use for all my marketing communication to speak my readers’ language.

My CSR framework:

Clear: Is it easy to understand and remember?

Specific : Is it detailed and precise?

Relevant: Does it speak to your ideal client?

This sounds simple but most people overcomplicate offers, use fancy names and jargon and lose their audience with too many options.

Do you understand your own offer?

It’s a valid question. I realized I didn’t understand mine. Ouch.

“Webinars” — about what? How many?

“Exclusive content” — videos, courses, newsletters?

“Continuous support” — one-to-one? Messages? Group chat?

I followed the principles of CSR to update my offer and you can check it below.

Lesson 3: Communicate an offer that is clear, specific and relevant.

My Subscription Plans 🌟

The Marketing Genius

Ready to unlock your Marketing Genius?

Lesson 1: Feed a mindset of abundance (and don’t be your own party pooper)

Lesson 2: Turn your store into a strategic ecosystem (from transaction to transformation)

Lesson 3: Keep it clear, simple and specific (CSR framework)

My Course How To Win on Substack has 25% OFF until 30 September.

13 modules with videos and a clear strategy to help you win on Substack.

🌟 5-star reviews on Gumroad

I want 25% OFF 🔥