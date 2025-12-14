Hello from Christchurch!

We just landed in New Zealand for a road adventure before heading to the Gold Coast to spend Christmas with our Aussie family.

The end of the year is always a moment of pause and reflection. That’s why for December, I picked inspiration as the monthly theme because it’s the best way to start a new page, a new chapter and a new year.

And inspiration was my SEO keyword of 2025.

The highlight of the year was meeting new, inspiring people who are doing incredible things, from 7-figure writers and NYT Bestseller authors, to successful solopreneurs and public speakers who are making their dreams come true.

Thanks to the launch of my new book, The Anti-Procrastinator, with Penguin Random House, I had the opportunity to travel and meet award-winning authors in India, Hong Kong and Singapore who showed me what’s possible.

All these people and their amazing stories pushed me to try harder and made me dream, think and act bigger.

Having launched my second Substack publication, El Limonero (Spanish version), in November 2024, I pushed myself to look at things with curiosity and fresh eyes and did a lot of things differently:

I launched my first MasterMind, published my first digital course, hosted my first cohort, went live in English and in Spanish…

From strategic collaborations to serialization and live coaching, I reimagined the way I was growing my communities and it was the beginning of my Lemon Tree Mindset 2.0.

I’m ending the year with a real community that focuses on people and connection and even had the opportunity to meet some of my members in person in Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. My tiny seed is blossoming into a beautiful lemon tree with over 13,000 members across 164 countries!

This wouldn’t be possible without you, and as a thank-you, I’ve prepared a curated collection of Substack resources to help you on your journey as you grow your own community and your lemon tree 🌳🍋

It’s a freemium collection of Posts and videos. You can follow them in order or dive straight into the ones that catch your attention.

I wanted to make sure you have everything you need at your fingertips to learn fast and act faster.

Less clicks = less friction.

My hope is that you find one thing that will inspire you to try something new.

And my only ask is this: if you find inspiration somewhere, please share it with one person who could benefit from it.

I suggest starting with my most popular Post in 2025 with 26K+ views, 150+ Restacks and a lot of debate about the future of Substack:

Substack Is Changing in 2026 And This Is How You Can Prepare Now

To design your publication

To grow your community

To gain paid subscribers

