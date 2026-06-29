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How much of your business is driven by intuition vs logic and strategy?

In my case, it’s a mix. It depends on the seasonality, too, but I never ignore my intuition, and when I’m lost or confused, I cancel the noise and listen to that inner voice that always seems to point me in the right direction.

And since early 2026, I have felt an urge to pivot. It wasn’t one thing or one particular event, but little moments and signals that showed me a different path. A more mindful, quieter, and less noisy one.

And I decided to explore that path and make changes to my business to be consistent:

- Posting less frequently

- Deleting inactive subscribers

- Saying yes to projects more intentionally

- Setting clear boundaries (I even launched a “Pick Veronica’s brain” service so that people don’t park on my brain for free)

- Upskilling myself and my business (editing, SEO, revamped my website, leadership courses…)

- Writing about less commercial topics

I decided to focus on what actually moves the needle (vs shiny objects and vanity metrics)

Pivoting away from sexy topics

In June, I didn’t publish a single Post about Substack, growth or gaining paid subscribers. I realized that if my goal is to spend my day talking about Substack (or any other platform), I’d be better off getting a job there with a full salary and benefits.

Instead, I wrote about something we often overlook: the mindset for achieving hard things, whether it’s becoming a paid speaker, finishing an Ironman 70.3, taking a new risk, or joining CEOs on high-profile panels.

Yes, it’s less appealing than “I Did These 5 Cheeky Things And Grew 50% Overnight,” but it’s also way more helpful because, let’s be honest: a brilliant strategy can’t outdo a poor mindset. It’s the foundation of everything and transfers across any field - for good and for bad.

‘The way you do one thing is the way you do everything.”

So this month, I talked about doing mindfully less, imposter syndrome, normalizing plateaus and building a business that’s aligned with your nervous system. The unsexy boring stuff, like drinking 2 liters of water, exercising daily or learning your math tables at school.

I was honestly ready to take a hit with this new direction, but surprisingly, it resonated with many others who also struggle with the dark side of the mind.

You are not alone.

Creating new opportunities

Let’s talk about how to turn your mindset from your enemy to your best ally:

On paper, June looked like a dry month for my business:

- Small pipeline on the public speaking front

- No new launches

- Few coaching clients

So I decided to be proactive and not let my business happen to me, as I had so many times before, hoping something would change.

- I launched my Public Speaking Bootcamp to help people get paid to speak. 11 people signed up and the next one is happening in September. You can sign up here.

- Upskilled myself on SEO, revamped my website and focused on LinkedIn to grow my public speaking business. The effort paid off and Favikon ranked me #1 in Diversity & Inclusion in Hong Kong which helped me attract new leads.

- Spoke at a large HR panel hosted by Lockton Hong Kong.

- Hosted my first Business Roundtable for my premium members to strengthen my community and had 15 paid subscribers join (next one in August).

- Joined an panel by the Hong Kong Women in Publishing Society to continue building my brand as an author.

- Did 5 paid engagements for corporate clients in leadership and communication.

The result was a more focused month with less noise and less volume but more impact and alignment:

Why the boring stuff matters

Here is the thing: none of it could have happened without the unsexy stuff I’ve been writing about…

Reframing imposter syndrome when you enter a bigger room.

Proactively turning things around when you hit a plateau (like I hit mine).

Innovating to transform your problems into micro-businesses.

The drive to build your own stages when no one invites you to theirs.

The courage to look like a fool when you learn a new skill at 45.

Trust me: You don’t need more hacks to grow. You need to work on your mind like it’s a muscle you train every day at the gym.

And I’m happy to be your training buddy.

Are you pivoting as well and exploring new directions?

Feel free to answer in the comments or reply to this email.

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Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

July is all about mindset and strategy for building your portfolio career around your passions, experience and strengths.

This series is for paid subscribers and each week we will focus on a different type of business and the mindset and strategy to set you up for success:

Launching your 1:1 coaching offer

Turning your audience into a paid community

Launching digital products to generate passive income

Webinars, Roundtables and Cohorts to scale

High-value B2B tickets

Getting ready for paid sponsorships (coming to Substack soon!)

The ultimate goal is to help you build a sustainable business and turn your creativity into your lifestyle.