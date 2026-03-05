If you’ve been reading my lemons for a while, you’ve probably noticed by now that it’s really an open journal with my notes and scribbles as I grow my writing-speaking business: strategies to create a profitable portfolio, how to get a publisher deal, tips to build a community…Basically, everything I wish I had known when I started my solopreneur path.

My goal is to get rid of the flull and the jargon, remove the noise and simplify the process to its minimum essence so that you can build your own thing and turn your creativity into your lifestyle.

Everything I share here is public information, and you can get a much more detailed version from Claude or ChatGPT. The problem is not a lack of information but the opposite: there is so much (mis)-information that we end up consuming content endlessly and call it “learning” when deep down it’s a sophisticated form of procrastination.

The best strategy is not the fanciest one. It’s the one that gets you going. Yes, the one that pushes you to take the first step and get the engine going.

And that’s exactly what we are doing today.

Introducing the series

I designed this series to help you monetize your digital products with a strategy and plan based on my experience with my courses:

This series has 4 episodes sent via a weekly Substack Post. It’s exclusive for paid subscribers and this is why:

You’ll learn a simple yet effective framework to build a funnel to make $ 1,000 US$ with 1 digital product in 30 days - even with a small audience.

You only need 12-15 customers to reach the goal and you’ll have a clear roadmap to find them.

Week 1: Introduction to the funnel (Today)

Week 2: Create a lead magnet in under 90 minutes

Week 3: Launch an email marketing campaign to convert

Week 4: Boost sales during the launch month

This framework applies to both new and existing digital products you feel are underperforming and have the potential to do better.

PS: If you need help with the actual design of your digital product, check out my digital guide to launch your first e-course on Gumroad.

What’s the issue we are solving for?

Creators love creating and hate selling. If you are here that’s probably your case and you have a gap to bridge.

You might have a fantastic course or digital guide, but if you are only promoting it with a shy CTA at the bottom of your newsletter and a couple of social media posts, you’ll struggle to break the 10-sale mark (I know!). No bueno.

Having a targeted strategy and an effective funnel helps you automate the sales process so that you don’t have to pitch, do outbound campaigns or do cold DMs (which I hate).

So how does a funnel work?

A marketing funnel serves 2 purposes:

Filter potential clients (so that you don’t spam the rest) Build trust

It takes readers from interest to engagement and then conversion (sales).

It’s a journey (no one buys something straight away) and you have to carefully think about each step and nurture the trust.

Each level of the funnel moves people a tad closer to your offer. It takes longer and more effort than a cheap “50% OFF deal,” but it’s more effective because you don’t lead with price, you lead with educational value.

You have many versions of the funnel, but I created my own for the scope of this series.

Interest → Engagement → Conversion and Loyalty

Generate interest with a sexy Lead Magnet (in under 90 minutes) Create engagement with an educational Email Sequence (emails packed with value) Drive sales with a Strategic Campaign (a 30-day plan to convert)

PS: If they have a good experience, loyalty is a by-product, as they are likely to leave a positive review, recommend you and even become collaborators.

This is an actual example of one of my funnels and you can steal my framework today.

Now that you know how a funnel works, the next step is to build yours with a powerful lead magnet.

In episode 2 (next week), we’ll break down how a lead magnet works, do’s and don’ts, where to publish it and 5 ideas with examples and use-cases to help you create your own.

If you want to access the full series and start generating passive income from a digital library, you can upgrade today.

99US$ for a full year of lemonade to grow your writing-speaking business.

View Subscription Options 🌟

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

If you are serious about turning your knowledge into income in 2026 (even if you don’t have an audience yet), I have something you will love.

I partnered with the brilliant team at the Substack Bestseller Write - Grow - Scale Philip Hofmacher, Jari Roomer and Sinem Günel to promote a FREE Masterclass on 11 March to help you launch a profitable mini-course. Their track record writing online is pretty incredible (1,000+ paid subscribers on Substack), so don’t miss out:

🎓 Masterclass: Monetize Your Knowledge

🗓️ Wednesday, 11 March

📍 Click here to register for FREE