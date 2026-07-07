Welcome to the Portfolio Career Series: a weekly email series to build the mindset and strategy for a diversified business without burning out.

Launching your 1:1 offer

Last week, we kicked off the series with 8 mindset shifts to build a successful portfolio career:

What The Heck Is A Portfolio Career?

Today’s episode will focus on how to successfully launch a 1:1 offer:

How to get started: your “Zone of Genius”

How to position your offer (3 key principles)

How to gain clients consistently

Next episode will focus on group offers (webinars, masterclasses…)

My story

Before my very first official 1:1 coaching session, I was terrified. I wasn’t even supposed to be there…

Matt Tomporowski accidentally became a Founding Member and I suddenly found myself with a happy problem: a client before an offer.

I told him the truth and offered him a 1:1 session. He agreed and next thing we were on a Zoom call to talk about books. Matt was just starting his creative journey; he was coming out of a sour divorce and found solace in writing but he realized he needed some strategy and structure to channel his creativity, and that’s exactly what we talked about. One hour felt short, but more importantly, it felt natural: I was genuinely helping someone with stuff I’m good at (strategy and mindset).

That first session was only $69 USD, but it transformed my business and my mindset and was the stepping stone to a solid coaching offering that has brought in 100+ clients in 2 years.

PS: If you’re wondering, Matt became a successful author of children’s sports books: Epic Brain Challenges: Sports.

Where to get started

Your 1:1 offer already exists but you don’t know it yet - just like I didn’t know about mine. It might not be formalized on paper and framed as a paid service, but if you pay attention, it’s right there in front of you.

What do people come to you for?

Why do your friends want to pick your brain?

Are you the go-to person for something in particular?

You are already helping others in your daily life, whether it’s giving advice, mentoring a friend or explaining how you achieved something. And if you add a bit of strategy to the mix, you have your first business right there.

My friend Edith is incredible at home design and renovation. People go to her whenever they need advice for home decor and style.

My sister-in-law Kellie is amazing at relationships and life advice in general. She’s an empathetic listener and people come naturally to her to ask for guidance. That’s how she became a coach.

My cohort member Sophie Guénon, MS makes yummy, nutritious recipes and people always ask her for tips on healthy eating. That’s how she launched her first 1:1 nutrition coaching.

My Founding Member Emanuel Bagerakis, is brilliant with everything design. People ask him for input when they need visuals and images for their writing and business. That’s how he kicked off his 1:1 brand kit offer for solopreneurs and founders.

These are not “personas”: they are friends, connections and actual clients and examples of how you can use what you already have (and do) to create a simple offer:

A 1:1 call offering your expertise.

Async coaching on your topic via DM

An audit (I used to offer a LinkedIn profile audit)

A personalized done-for-you service

A customized monthly plan

Your 1:1 can take different shapes and it’s up to you to decide how you want to package your value.

Action: Pick 1-2 services you can repackage into a 1:1 offer.

The how

You don’t have a value problem: you have a marketing problem.

You are probably very good at what you do. I call this your Zone of Genius. Your friends tell you you are great at it and you know you can help people but customers are not booking you.

I only started landing coaching clients consistently when I solved these 3 issues. Since then, I have had 100+ clients, including Substack Bestsellers like Charlie Garcia and Magdalena Ponurska, or creators with 100K+ audiences like Michael Lim or Sairam Sundaresan.

This is how I fixed my marketing problem and started to get booked: