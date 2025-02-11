What’s the first place that comes to mind when you think about your bucket list?

For me, it was traveling to India and visiting the Taj Mahal. In my mid-20s, I made my dream come true and fell in love with the country as a young backpacker.

Taj Mahal circa 2007

I knew one day I would be back but I had no clue it would be as an author.

Hello from the 2025 Mathrubhumi International Festival of Letters (MBLI), in Kerala, the largest festival of literature in Southern India!

This is my first time traveling abroad as an author and I feel both like an Olympian and an imposter.

It’s been 4 full days with long travel, short nights, hot days and broken sleep. I’m exhausted and my tank is empty but my cup is full.

It feels incredible to be invited to overseas to talk about my books with people from all over the world. It’s hard to put the feelings and the energy into words but I will give it a try and let the pictures do the rest.

The first question you are probably thinking is,

How did I manage to get invited to travel and speak at a literary festival in India?

The answer is far from glamorous: I wasn’t discovered.

As an author, I have learned to knock on doors.

Many doors.

I have also learned that when they shut in your face (which happens often), you don’t sulk in your corner.

You move on with grace (sort of) and refocus your energy on the next best thing.

Last year, I participated (aka pitched myself) in the Hong Kong Literary Festival to introduce my book, The Flight Home, and met Ajay, an Indian author and poet who became a friend. He’s well connected in the literary scene in India, and through him, I was invited to participate in the Kerala festival.

If you want to get lucky, you have to put yourself out there and somewhere between preparation, consistency and opportunity luck is born.

At the festival, I met various international bestselling authors with huge followings and books translated into 20+ languages and guess what: their answer is exactly the same. You always have to keep promoting your work and find new readers. One at a time.

You don’t rely on publishers or agents. It’s up to you to build your brand.

Greek author, Amanda Michalopoulo, told me she managed to get sponsored by an airline in return for featuring them in an article for a top newspaper in her country.

Ana Merino, a Bestseller from Spain who is also a University professor, is constantly pitching to colleges and academia to seek grants and funds for her work.

Publishing a book is only 50% of the work.

The heavy lifting starts once it’s out in the world. You must be ready to do the heavy lifting and become your best ambassador.

When I told my mom I was traveling to a literary festival in India, she asked me,

“That’s great, but what exactly do you do at a book festival?”

I might as well share with you what I told Mom:

You create opportunities.

There are thousands of book festivals across the world and the curation is very different.

In places like India or China, the most impressive thing is the scale.

The Mathrubhumi Festival is the largest one in Southern India, with 400+ authors from all over the world. For 4 full days, they run 8 events simultaneously, all hosted within the Kanakakkunnu Palace: panels, interviews, readings, solo presentations and media roundtables.

Line-up of authors

It honestly feels quite chaotic and overwhelming at first but it’s a sort of organized chaos where things fall into place at the last minute. Locals told me Indians love being spontaneous and doing things on the fly, so I left my organized self behind and decided to go with the flow.

In my case, I was invited to speak at a panel and do a solo talk with very little guidance. No moderator, no questions, no presentation. Just one stage, one mic, and 60 minutes to talk. If you are an introvert like me, that’s bloody intimidating but I have trained my mind to think excuses opportunities.

Panel discussion

The venue was an outdoor amphitheater called Under The Tree, a tribute to a stunning old tree that kept us in the shade. There was something mystical about being outdoors in that space. It felt calm, peaceful and relaxed.

The power of nature.

I didn’t have a script and decided to share my journey as an author and how a tiny seed that started two years ago as a passion had blossomed into my own lemon tree.

I talked about having an abundance mindset and the courage to listen to your intuition and choose the road less traveled.

A road that took me to India.

Solo talk

"When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree" - The Lemon Tree Mindset.

I kept the second half of the session for questions, and it was humbling to have people of all ages and backgrounds engaging, sharing their own stories, and asking for advice. Even though I was the only foreigner there, I felt a warm sense of belonging.

The power of writing.

Somehow, one of the panels was missing a moderator and I volunteered to do both the moderation and the translation for the Spanish Bestseller and now friend Manuel Vilas. The topic was “Breaking Boundaries.” No script and five minutes to prepare.

Opportunity.

An improvised book signing

On the last day, I pitched to the organizers the idea of a book signing. That wasn’t planned in the original program, but very often, you have to come up with your own plan and convince others that it’s a good idea so that it becomes their plan.

There was a lovely bookstore inside the venue, with hundreds of people browsing through the aisles every day, flirting with books and authors of all genres.

My books on Amazon

None of the 400 authors were there actively selling their books or finding their readers and I thought,

Why not?

The staff helped me set up a wooden table to greet the guests and sign book copies.

“Deal?” I asked Arun, smiling.

“Deal, Mam. Good luck,” he said, nodding his head and shaking my hand.

I was way out of my comfort zone. I’m not good at approaching people and doing small talk. It’s not in my nature.

And that’s why I got out there and challenged myself because you don’t grow by doing things you are good at. You grow by getting out of your element and doing things you are not good at.

Once I talked to the first few people, I realized that most were excited to meet an author and felt special. I forgot about selling and just focused on connecting and making people feel welcome. Genuinely sharing something I’m passionate about was not that hard after all.

Selling became the byproduct - and we sold out all the copies!

Book signing

Lessons

I learned that the main thing you do at a book fair is to connect.

You connect with new readers.

You connect with the organizers.

You connect with media, photographers, the staff that takes you to the venue, the teenagers that want to take a selfie with you.

With the lovely staff at the festival

And you connect with authors.

Building your own network is key because we lift each other up. The other authors told me about festivals, I learned about their marketing strategies and was inspired by writers who are miles of me because they show me the way ahead.

As someone who only started writing 2.5 years ago, I was the least experienced and I became a sponge. I asked questions, listened to presentations, sucked in their wisdom, and asked for advice.

See, while the corporate world teaches us about competition, the creative world is all about collaboration because making a living out of writing is bloody hard. As authors, we all want more festivals, more media coverage and more funds to support and promote arts and literature. And we can only achieve these things by thinking bigger and acting bigger.

And sometimes that means jumping on stage at the last minute to help your buddies who don’t speak the language and don’t have a moderator.

It was a short but intensive weekend and a fulfilling one that allowed me to dip my toes into the Indian culture. I also had the chance to explore the surroundings of Kerala, visit a temple, walk on the beautiful sandy beaches, and indulge myself in the delicious Indian flavors and recipes.

Sightseeing in Kerala 🇮🇳

If you are an (aspiring) author, I hope my story encourages you to dream big and see what’s possible when you work toward your dream, one step at a time.

One word at a time.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

