My Favorite Tips To Speak In Public [And Get Rid of the Hmms]

One of my goals this year is to help other creators and solopreneurs step out of their comfort zone, develop new skills and grow a sustainable business.

And one of those skills is public speaking.

I used to think that speaking in public was only for people born with the gift, until I changed my mindset and realized it’s a learned skill, and like any skill, you need practice.

That shifted my perspective and, instead of thinking “I’m not good at it,” I replaced it with a more helpful “How can I get better at it?”

PS: “How” questions always lead to action.

I’ve been on this journey for three years and while my first corporate webinar was an absolute disaster and I wanted to quit (and disappear), today, speaking in public is a key pillar in my business and has opened some incredible doors:

Literary festivals overseas

International conferences

Webinars and Masterminds

Weekly Live sessions

Panels and Summits

Paid sessions for corporate

Even a brand new YouTube channel

And I want the same for you, so let’s flex those muscles…

In this 13-minute video, I share my favorite tips to help you build confidence on camera and on stage:

- Mindset tips and frameworks to get rid of limiting beliefs

- How to prepare before the sessions: tech check, logistics and organization

- How to deliver a great presentation and start on a high

- Body language practices to reinforce your story, connect with the audience and ensure your message lands

- Verbal language: removing filler words, using the power of silence and adding energy and intonation to your presentation.

- End on a high: summarize and have a strong CTA (Call to Action): What do you want the audience to do or remember? What is the next step?

This video is FREE to encourage you to get started with your public speaking journey.

Remember: It doesn’t have to be perfect; it doesn’t have to be big. Start with a podcast with a friend, a pre-recorded video or a Minimind for your community.

PS: What’s your biggest challenge when it comes to speaking in public?

Feel free to share in the comments. I get back to every single one of them.

Masterclass: Becoming A Paid Speaker

This month’s webinar for Premium Members will be on Becoming a Paid Speaker:

Get started → Get traction → Get paid

🗓️ 25 Feb 8 pm EST || 26 Feb 9 am Hong Kong || 12 pm Sydney (60 minutes)

🎬 Recording available after session (Paid Subscribers)

✔️ How to build your speaker brand

✔️ Basic infrastructure (LinkedIn profile, Website, Speaker Kit)

✔️ Finding speaking opportunities (where and how)

✔️ Creating a B2B offer with 3K US$+ products

PS: To help you prepare ahead, you can download my framework to create a stunning speaker profile on LinkedIn (spoiler: most leads come from there).

It’s 14.99 US$ but you can get it for FREE as a subscriber perk 🎁

If it’s useful, it’d be amazing if you could leave a review to help me.

Most people don’t. Will you? 🙏🏼

Thank you 🌳🍋

