I wish today’s email were different.

I wish I had a lovely picture signing book copies for a bunch of new readers with a smile.

But I don’t.

It is what it is.

Last Saturday was supposed to be one of the most exciting days of my life as an author. I was launching my book, The Anti-Procrastinator with Penguin Random House at the Singapore Writers Festival, the largest literary event in South East Asia.

Having previously participated in festivals in Kerala, India, and Hong Kong as an author, my expectations were high and I wanted to make the most of this golden opportunity in The Little Red Dot.

It had been a busy week: 4 public speaking engagements back-to-back in Shanghai and Hong Kong. A lot of traveling, packing, unpacking and way too much coffee to compensate for the poor sleep.

Even Django was protesting.

On Friday, I finished the last event, changed from my high heels to my Adidas sneakers in the hotel bathroom and rushed to the airport to catch my flight to Singapore with a little hand-carry suitcase.

Hello Singapore!

7 hours later, I checked into my hotel in downtown Singapore and went straight to bed after a hot bath and a long day.

My body clock woke me up at 5 am, and after a coffee, I set off for a run in the city. I love running before a big event. It helps me stay calm, focused and sharp. I then went for a quick dip in the hotel pool. Blue skies and an idyllic setting.

Living the life.

“Girl, you are going to rock this!” (I also talk to myself before speaking in public).

After a lavish breakfast with an army of croissants, I headed to the Singapore National Library.

And that’s the exact moment things started to go downhill.

Fast and furious.

I arrived fashionably early to what was supposed to be “my room”. I double checked and triple checked but there was another book launch taking place in “my room.” I felt as if I was going on a hot date, only to find out another chick had taken my spot.

My event had mysteriously disappeared in that humongous building that was spookily empty on a Saturday morning. Eventually, someone realized it had been moved to another location… without informing anyone. Not even the speaker.

Not a good sign.

The new room didn’t have any sign or banner about the event, other than a tiny standing display. Better than nothing.

I started to get ready and looked around for my book copies to prepare for the book signing after the talk. That’s the most important part of a literary festival: talking to readers, connecting, and selling your book.

I did a visual X-ray of the room and had another bad feeling. No books in sight.

I checked with the organizers and they said it was handled by the publishers. I checked with the publishers (over the phone) and they said it was handled by the organizers. Going in circles again. Oooops. Somehow, the team forgot to bring the stock and set it up for sales. It was too late now.

No books on a book launch. Are you f***cking kidding me? It’s like organizing a pizza party and somehow forgetting to bring the pizza.

The Anti-Procrastinator

Is this it?

I’d like to tell you that suddenly something happened, things turned around and a lot of people showed up to my event.

I’d like to tell you that the books mysteriously appeared at the eleventh hour and I was able to sign lots of books.

But this is not how this story goes…

Only 9 people showed up. 10, if we stretch it with one of the organizers who was a self-proclaimed procrastinator, although she probably just wanted to fill the empty room. Bless her.

I looked at my watch, wishing I could make myself small to fit into my hand-carry and disappear without any explanations (kind of like my books). That would have been a good Halloween trick (no treats this year).

Eventually, I went on stage, grabbed the mic, and decided to focus on the moment. I always say that you have to show up for yourself, and so I did.

I stopped venting about the books, the organization, and the people who were not there, and decided to be present, enjoy the moment and give my best to the people who were there. And to myself.

My moderator, Lyn, was incredible, and she behaved as if we had a full auditorium. So did I. I engaged with every one of the participants and even though my tank was half empty, I gave 100% of what I had left: my energy, my time, my focus.

One dad showed up with his two daughters, aged 11 and 7, because the mom signed them up to stop procrastinating - on a Saturday morning. I have a new idol.

Strangely, surprisingly, and against all odds, despite not selling a single book, I felt at peace.

Instead of resisting the situation, I took it for what it was and made the most of my tiny seed.

The aftermath

I’m back home now, after another long day at the airport and although I hesitated about publishing this story, I thought it was important to share it with you. Not for pity or sympathy, but for sharing the truth of what it really means to be a writer and grow a creative business.

Very often, what we see on social media is a glimpse of reality, a conveniently pixelated version of what’s happening behind the scenes.

A screenshot of the one Post that went viral, pretending that’s the norm.

The impressive stats that inflate your results when it suits you.

The selfie where you look good after 10 attempts and 27 filters (that’s me, ha!).

So I hope this is a reminder that not everything is going to go according to plan and there’s often a gap between expectations and reality:

You might write a book that no one reads.

You might be excited about launching a course and get no students.

You might publish a newsletter and a bunch of people unsubscribe.

You might speak at an event, and only 9 people show up.

Yes, these things will happen and if you are here long enough, they will keep happening because being a writer and a creator is about taking risks, trying new things and putting yourself in situations where you will fail.

However, I decided to call this story a beautiful flop for a reason. Because even if it doesn’t seem like it in the moment (I honestly felt like crap), this is when you grow the most. In the face of adversity, rejection and challenges. There is beauty in getting up again, picking up the pieces and keeping going.

Your journey is not defined by one step, but every step adds to your journey.

This story reminded me of why I started writing in the first place, why this newsletter and community exists and why I put so much effort into what I do:

When life gives you lemons, don’t just make lemonade. Use the seeds to plant your own lemon tree- The Lemon Tree Mindset.

With love, lemons and lemonade,

Veronica

What’s next

If you want to grow your writing business with someone who does not promise you 6 figures overnight but helps you get results, I’ve got you.

Upgrade now for weekly strategies to grow your Substack community, build a digital portfolio and get paid for what you love doing.

Upgrade now 🌟

And if you want to launch your first digital course, check out my BRAND NEW Gumroad Academy.

66US$++ i/o 88US$ until 10 November.

Check it out 💡