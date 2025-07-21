“If you want to sell books, jump onto Substack.”

That’s what big and small publishers are telling their authors.

Last year, even James Patterson launched his Substack publication.

FOMO is real.

Digital has disrupted the publishing world.

Authors from all genres are posting TikTok videos, IG reels, and YouTube videos. They want to be in control of the marketing and distribution of their books - something unimaginable a few years ago.

Substack is the new cool kid on the block because you can open a direct line of communication and sales with your readers for free, without paid ads, and authors and publishers want to get a juicy piece of the cake.

But what’s the fuss about?

What makes Substack so powerful for authors?

A few months ago, I published The Anti-Procrastinator with Penguin Random House and this is how I’m promoting my book right left and center - and having a blast along the way!

A new concept: a “Social Newsletter”

To promote your brand as an author, you need 3 things:

1. Social media

2. An email list

3. A book

I intentionally left the most obvious for last because you must find your readers before you write your book.

This formula sounds simple; however, the digital space is saturated: there are plenty of social media platforms and newsletter providers.

Why Substack?

Because of its unique model that combines 2 in 1:

A newsletter

A social media platform

With Notes added to the mix, Substack now operates just like any other social media platform, and you can get a lot of engagement and drive tons of traffic.

Below you can see how I went from 1 like to 1,000 in less than 12 months on Substack and had multiple Notes go viral.

Substack has introduced a new digital model: a social newsletter

Newsletter + Social Media = Social Newsletter

You could argue that LinkedIn has a similar model, as it has a newsletter option built in the backend, but…

It has a big loophole: it doesn’t disclose the email addresses of the subscribers, defying the main purpose of a newsletter: building your email list.

That’s why, although I have 9K+ followers on LinkedIn, hosting my newsletter there was never a good idea. It’s like having 9K “friends” without having their phone number.

How deep can that friendship ever be?

Substack, on the other hand, is a gold mine for authors, writers, and creators. You generate traffic organically, all while building your email list. The best part is that you don’t spend a cent on paid media, as all the traffic is generated organically.

Genius.

In 2024, I stopped investing in paid ads for my 4 books because Substack has become my PR agent, driving my subscribers to my books and digital products on Amazon and Gumroad. Organic traffic.

Traffic generates clicks and clicks generate sales. The math works.

Check my books

The Substack Playbook for authors

If you are an (aspiring) author, this is how you can leverage Substack to create buzz, find new readers, and sell more books:

1. Serialize your book

When I launched The Lemon Tree Mindset book, I started sending one chapter each week to my paid subscribers with a free preview.

I then did the same for my memoir, The Flight Home and since then, serialization has become part of my author strategy.

If you want people to buy your book, the first step is to let them know about your book: use your newsletter to create buzz and awareness.

Whenever I serialize a book, I create a dedicated Book Section in my publication so that my readers can easily navigate and read the chapters of my various books.

How I serialized 3 books on Substack.

2. Use Substack as your PR agent

Who are your most likely readers?

They are not strangers: they are your existing followers and subscribers, so talk to them directly via Posts and Notes: make announcements, share the behind-the-scenes and make them a part of it.

This is not a one-off and you can’t publish and vanish. Promoting your book is a marathon and you have to keep it fresh: use new pictures, create nice visuals with Canvas, take your book on a tour…be creative and have fun!

The Anti-Procrastinator

3. Share the love (and a free copy)

Your first goal as an author is to get people to read your book, even if it’s for free.

That’s why when I launched my first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset, I sent it as a welcome gift to my new paid subscribers. It was a nice, unexpected gesture to welcome them to my community and I also asked them to leave a review on Amazon and GoodReads.

4. Create a Book Launch Club

When I launched my memoir, The Flight Home, my publisher told me about the importance of having a Book Launch Club, so I created mine.

The idea is to rally volunteers to beta-read your book before launch: you send them a free copy of your book and ask them to help you create buzz and spread the word within their own communities.

I had a total of 13 peers, mostly Medium and Substack writers, join my launch club and help me create content and talk about my book on their own social networks.

5. Posting reviews from fans and friends

Getting reviews is bloody hard, so when you get one, make the most of it and turn it into its own ad.

Whenever I receive reviews, I use them as organic content to let readers and subscribers know what others are saying about my book and why they will like it.

Check out this review from the amazing Substack Bestseller

. Writers supporting writers ❤️

6. Do a book cover reveal

One of the most exciting moments for an author is sharing the book cover with the world. It’s an incredible feeling, as it makes the book real.

Last year, I did a book cover reveal through a Substack newsletter and I loved it!

7. Live sessions and Podcasts.

Take every opportunity to talk about your book and let the world know about it: Notes, articles, podcasts, live sessions…

Before my book launch, I was a guest at

’s podcast and she interviewed me about the process and journey towards landing a book deal with a Big Five and becoming a Penguin Random House author.

You can partner with other authors and creators to host a roundtable, discuss your book and use other formats to spread the word.

Ready to let your book make some noise on Substack?

Be bold. Be creative. Try new things.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

If you want to build your digital ecosystem as a writer and author, this is how I can help you:

🎬 How To Win On Substack in 2025 (88US$ ++)

A video course with exercises to help you grow and monetize your publication.

→ 70+ students and 5 stars on Gumroad.

Substack Course 🎬

💡 Cohort to launch your first digital product (248US$)

A 4-week group coaching with weekly calls and group chat to help you create and monetize your first digital product.

→ 10 seats only (Starts in August)

The Lemon Tree Cohort🌳🍋🎓

🎓 Founding Member (199 US$)

1:1 coaching + MasterMind sessions to build your community

→ 75 Founding Members and counting.