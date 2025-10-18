If you sell digital products (ebooks, courses, subscriptions, etc.), chances are you’ve fallen into the mouse trap of offering steep discounts to attract buyers at some point.

I plead guilty on all counts, but I’m going to confess something: discounts aren’t the best strategy for maximizing your sales. Instead of competing on price, you can be strategic and creative by focusing on increasing the perceived value of what you offer.

Lead with value, not price.

Today, I’m sharing 7 strategies I’ve used over these past 2.5 years in my creative business that work much better than any summer clearance sale. Plus, I’m giving you concrete actions so you can implement right away.

1. Add a time-limited bonus

An exclusive bonus is like a lead magnet.

You can offer something extra (a guide, a video, a template, even a virtual coffee!) only to those who buy during a specific period. This creates urgency without devaluing your product.

When I launched my publication, I offered my paid subscribers my digital guide for self-publishing, From Zero to Amazon Bestseller, as a limited-time gift during the first month. This sparked interest and a sense of savings, since the guide is priced at $19.99 USD.

Action:

Think of a complementary resource you can add to an existing offer or create a new simple bonus in a couple of hours.

For example, if you sell a productivity course, add a related checklist or a Notion template table.

If you have a newsletter, offer an ecourse as a bonus for the annual subscriptions only.

Announce in your next newsletter:

“If you buy before Sunday, you get [bonus] FREE.” Use a countdown timer to reinforce the urgency.

2. Create Bundles (2 Products in 1)

Combining two related products at a price slightly higher than one alone increases perceived value.

For example, pair your course with a template, or an ebook with a masterclass. We all love the feeling of “getting more.”

Last week, I launched my first Creator Bundle on Gumroad, combining my 2 digital courses in a special offer. You get 2 courses for the price of 1:

Instead of positioning it as 2 disparate products, I position is as a Creator Growth Bundle to help solopreneurs grow their community on Substack, and start their public speaking business with paid webinars and corporate workshops.

Again, lean on value, not price.

Creator Growth Bundle 🔥

The result? My bike can tell you:

Action:

Review your digital portfolio and create an irresistible bundle. For example, if you have an ebook and a course, offer them together for the price of 1.5 products.

Promote the bundle via email quantifying the saving to make it tangible and focusing on the benefit.

“For just $79, get my ebook + full course (valued at $120). This bundle will help you achieve xyz.”

3. VIP pricing for paid subscribers

Your paid subscribers are your biggest supporters. Reward them with exclusive pricing or early access to your offering. This not only boosts sales but also strengthens loyalty by offering exclusivity.

Whenever I launch a new product or service, I always make an exclusive announcement to my paid subscribers first and give them a special lifetime price.

VIP pricing is one of the benefits of my paid subscription: you can buy all my digital courses with 40% off.

See my subscriptions 🌟

In September, I launched my digital public speaking course, Speak to Scale, and announced it first to my paid subscribers, offering them a special price (40% off) to reward their loyalty.

Speak to Scale 🎤

Action:

For your next digital product, offer your paid subscribers VIP pricing or 48-hour early access before the public launch.

Make sure you communicate it so all subscribers to create FOMO.

4. Launch an affiliate program

An affiliate program incentivizes your most loyal readers (or even other creators) to recommend your products/services in exchange for a commission. It’s a common practice among top creators because it’s a passive sales engine - others promote your products as commissioned agents.

In my case, all my students can become my Gumroad affiliates and earn a 40% commission on sales.

For example, if you complete my course How To Win On Substack, you can become my affiliate and earn 36 US$ for every course you sell by simply sharing your link in your content. It’s an effective and authentic way of generating income because you are promoting something you have personally used and liked - like recommending your favorite café to a friend.

Action:

Set up an affiliate program for your digital sales.

If you’re on Gumroad (or even Amazon), you can activate it from within.

Many creators use the external platform Thrivecart to create their affiliate programs for more control.

I recommend offering a juicy commission (40%+) to incentivise your students/customers and make it a win-win deal.

Become my Affiliate 🌟

5. Reverse Promotion

Instead of lowering prices, raise them.

Wait, what?

It sounds counterintuitive, but it works because it creates a sense of savings.

By announcing that your product will cost more in the future, you encourage people to buy now. Think “Early Bird” deals adding a progressive increase prices with tiers.

It’s an elegant way to create urgency without seeming desperate.

Action:

If your e-guide costs $29, announce that the offer lasts only 24-48 hours, then the price will increase daily.

Post reminders in your newsletter/social media every few days with a clear call-to-action and countdown.

6. Announce a price increase

In my experience, price increases weirdly work better than discounts because people don’t want to miss out on a good deal and have reverse buyer’s remorse.

The result is that you get people buy to lock in the current price.

This is a practice I’ve implemented multiple times in my publications (both English and Spanish) and it works.

I also let people know why prices are increasing: there are new resources, extra benefits, new services, etc.

For example, my Founders Membership started at $99 in June 2024, then I raised it to $199 and recently it went up to $238. I now have over 70 Founding Members and thanks to that, I have more experience and credibility. Some of my clients have landed book deals with publishers (like Michael Lim), others have started monetizing their Substack publication (like Chuen Chuen Yuen) or speaking in public (like Katja). I’m more confident in the value I can deliver and this is translated in my price.

Action:

Strategize on the next price increase for your services (membership, coaching, consulting…) provided you can justify the higher cost with higher value.

Publish an email to your clients/ subscribers explaining how your product/service has evolved (new modules, more support, etc.) and how this value will be translated in a higher price. You can share testimonials and reviews to give you more credibility.

Make sure you give them a resasonable timeframe to upgrade at the current price.

7. Create Scarcity

Well-executed scarcity is powerful. Limiting spots or access time to your product pushes people to take action.

Whenever I launch a group service (cohort, webinar, Masterclass…) I often limit the spots to a reduced number (10-12) to ensure a better experience for the participants. This practice not only creates a sense of urgency but also exclusivity because many people like working in small groups.

Action:

If you sell a course or coaching, be deliberate with the amount of seats and vocal about it:

“Only 10 spots for my 1:1 program so that you can get personalized feedback”.

You can also use your newsletter to give updates:

“Only 3 spots left for my course. Reserve yours before they’re gone.”

Why discounts aren’t the solution

Lowering prices can attract buyers, but it can also devalue your work if you do it at bulk and frequently and attract an audience that only hunts bargains, getting used to buying based on price, not value.

These strategies not only increase sales but position you, your work and your brand as premium and build trust. I’ve tested all of them, and they work much better than a total clearance or a garage sale as they attract the right people: those who are ready to invest in themselves.

Your next step

Pick one of these strategies and launch it this week. My recommendation: Start with a time-limited bonus or VIP pricing for subscribers. They’re easy to implement and have immediate impact.

Then, measure the results:

- How many sales did you generate?

- What feedback did you get?

Don’t stop there. Assess, course-correct and try another strategy next month!

When life gives you lemons, use the seeds to plant your lemon tree 🌳🍋

My goal is to help creators and solopreneurs like you grow your creative business in a smart and sustainable way. If you enjoyed this Post, you can support me by sharing it to help others, becoming a paid subscriber or even being the first to treat me to a virtual coffee ☕️

We all grow thanks to the power of one.

Thank you - Gracias.

