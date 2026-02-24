February’s webinar for Premium Subscribers will be on Becoming a Paid Speaker:

🗓️ 25 Feb 8 pm EST || 26 Feb 9 am Hong Kong || 12 pm Sydney (60 minutes)

✔️ How to build your speaker brand

✔️ Basic infrastructure (LinkedIn profile, Website, Speaker Kit)

✔️ Finding speaking opportunities (where and how)

✔️ Creating a B2B offer with 3K US$+ products

Upgrade to join 🌟

A few days ago, I traveled to Mumbai as a Keynote Speaker. It was the largest stage I’ve ever spoken at and it was an incredible experience both professionally and personally (even if I only got to speak for 15 minutes).

Speaking in public has been life-changing, and while three years ago I made zero from it, today it represents 70% of my business revenue.

Besides the lucrative aspect, public speaking helps you build credibility, elevate your brand/ author profile, reach more people, and do cool things like traveling to exotic destinations and meeting amazing speakers from all over the world.

I’d love for more people in my community to explore this path and that’s why I openly share what I’m learning, the process, the flops, and the little wins (that feel huge!).

For a more structured approach, you can take my course, Speak to Scale 🎤or upgrade to Founding Member to book a 1:1 strategy session with me.

Today I share my 7-step framework to go from zero to paid.

Spoiler: You won’t get paid to speak overnight and it might take 6-12 months, depending on your credentials, experience and willingness to show up – even if the room is empty.

Step 1: Find opportunities to speak

Step 2: Optimize your LinkedIn profile

Step 3: Invest in your speaker infrastructure

Step 4: Create a professional offer

Step 5: Post content that builds authority (with examples)

Step 6: Use your portfolio to gain paid clients

Step 7: Use your paid clients to get booked by their competitors (FOMO)

Let’s roll.

Step 1: Find opportunities to speak

This is the journey you are looking at:

Speaker → Public speaker → Paid public speaker

You have to integrate public speaking into your workflow (and your life) and become confident on camera, live, and on stage, and that requires practice on steroids.

Don’t wait for people to invite you. Start pitching to podcasts, Chambers of Commerce, YouTube channels, book clubs... So many creators in your field have their own podcasts and are often looking for guests.

PS: Do not pay to speak. Many predatory conferences and companies try to sell packages to gain visibility. Avoid them like the plague.

💡Tip: Use the event flyers for marketing purposes to build your brand.

Step 2: Optimize your LinkedIn profile

I love Substack, but unfortunately, that’s not where I get booked as a public speaker.

The main hub for speakers is LinkedIn because that’s where your stakeholders are.

And if your profile doesn’t position you as a speaker, it’s game over.

The good news is that creating a professional speaker profile doesn’t require much time or money but a strategy.

You can download my 15 US$ framework with 5 tips for FREE and refine yours today.

Step 3: Invest in your speaker infrastructure

I get it: you don’t want to spend on something that doesn't pay you any money, so you keep it low-cost: a Gmail address, a cropped picture with a nice filter…

However, you have to look at infrastructure as an investment that will yield dividends in the future.

You can’t expect to be seen as a professional speaker if you don’t have a professional setup.

That doesn’t mean spending 10K US$ in a studio shooting but if you are going to invest some money, this is it.

Professional photos: I’ve invested in two professional photographers, and I have not regretted it. Good pictures help you stand out, transmit confidence and show you are a business person (not an amateur).

You can use AI to generate polished pictures, but I often see blurred photos, messy backgrounds, a cut person, someone’s hand, an obvious crop and while good pictures won’t get you booked, looking the part goes a long way.

As a speaker, you will use your pictures a lot: social media profile, website, speaker kit, proposals, corporate bio, pitches, magazine features…

Professional email: What’s your first reaction when you receive an offer from a Gmail account? Every time I receive a pitch (SEO “experts”, website builders…), I check the email. One reason is scams; the other is due diligence: I want to see if the person is professional. Gmail is for your hobby, not your business.

Professional website: Your website is your business card. It shows what you speak about, your services (keynotes, workshops, etc), your previous work and why clients should book you. Again, you don’t need to spend a fortune and you can find some stunning and affordable designs on SquareSpace.

💡Tip: Leverage SEO strategically. Make sure you add tactical keywords to boost discoverability and rank high on search engines and AI.

Step 4: Create a professional offer

Don’t wait for clients to ask you how much you charge.

Have a simple offer ready to kick off the conversation.

These are the elements you should think about because corporate clients will ask you about them:

Topic and title

Program outline

Takeaway for the participants

Length (mine are usually 60 minutes online and 90 minutes for in-person)

You don’t need a full portfolio. Focus on one signature topic and branch out from there.

💡Tip: Never lead with price. Suggest a discovery call first to build the connection, get a sense of the scope and budget and ask a ton of questions (intel = leverage).

Step 5: Post authority-building content on LinkedIn

Your LinkedIn content acts as your sales agent. I post 5 times a week because the return is that good (and it’s free advertisement).

Some of my posts get thousands of views (this one got 17K views) while others get under 1,000 but it’s all exposure.

You can create different types of content that blend credibility and connection:

BTS: How you prepare before an event

In-Action: shots on stage, a short video…

Thought leadership: your own ideas, frameworks and methodology

Client testimonials

Event summaries

Personal stories/ hobbies that connect to your topic

💡Tip: add a blurb at the bottom introducing yourself and your services as a public speaker with a CTA.

Step 6: Use your portfolio to land paid clients

The old “show versus tell” applies here as well; that’s why having a strong digital footprint is key.

Make sure you turn every public speaking appearance into a piece a content: a LinkedIn post, a blog on your website, a newsletter…

My website features over 100 articles and blogs showcasing my work as a public speaker.

I add pictures, testimonials, and links and turn each appearance into a mini-credibility builder. Let your work become your best ambassador.

Step 7: Use your paid clients to get booked by their competitors

This is my secret weapon. When I don’t have confidentiality restraints, I shamelessly use my existing clients to create FOMO among their competitors.

It’s easier to consolidate your name in 1-2 industries than it is to spread thin across a bunch of sectors.

In my case, most of my clients are in the financial services industry (banks, hedge funds, insurance). I didn’t plan it that well but living in Hong Kong, a global financial hub, my business naturally gravitated toward that space.

Industry leverage is gold. Find your sweetspot and double down on it.

What’s next

As you see, becoming a paid speaker is not rocket science but you need a strategy and a plan. I’d also add a supportive community to give you a little nudge and build peer accountability.

I hope today’s Post gives you a clearer roadmap and if you want to shorten the journey, make sure you join my webinar:

🗓️ 25 Feb 8 pm EST || 26 Feb 9 am Hong Kong || 12 pm Sydney (60 minutes)

Upgrade to join 🌟