This year I want to incorporate more BTS (behind-the-scenes) and build-in-public content to my newsletter to keep it real. This means inviting you backstage to show you what I’m busy with and the building blocks of my writing-coaching-speaking business.

It’s taken me three years to get here and if you take one thing away from today’s newsletter, it’s this: diversify.

Diversify your offer: Combine low-value items (ebooks, digital guides) with high-value offers (cohorts, digital courses…) to be accessible to all your readers so that you have something for everyone - and don’t rely on one basket.

Diversify your channels: Identify the best platforms for your business. For me, Substack is where my creative work happens but LinkedIn is where I actually get leads from the corporate world for my work as a public speaker (B2B).

In fact, I’m off to India next week to speak at the World HRD Congress in Mumbai as a Keynote Speaker and it all happened thanks to posting on LinkedIn.

Where is your ideal client?

That’s where you should be, speaking their language.

Diversify your target audience: Use the same knowledge/ expertise and repackage it for consumers (B2C) and businesses (B2B).

Example:

You can offer a coaching package on “Communication for Solopreneurs” and repackage it as a “Communication To Lead Your Teams With Confidence” corporate workshop for middle managers who are leading teams for the first time.

PS: Make sure you tweak the language and the target audience.

Diversify your format: If you are only doing written content, try speaking on podcasts, shooting your first video or doing a live session. Different formats means you reach new people and have more exposure (like publishing your book in paper cover, digital and audio).

I just launched my YouTube channel this week to publish the live sessions I’m already doing on Substack and get a broader reach (we are now 91!). Same content, longer legs.

You don’t have to do everything at once but you can lay the foundation and build on top of it.

In my case, my foundation is writing. I started writing long-form (Medium - RIP) and publishing books and from that core, I started to grow my lemon tree 🌳🍋

My 2026 Porfolio

This is what my solopreneur portfolio looks like in 2026 with actual figures:

Corporate webinars

🍋 3,000-10,000 US$ per session (Masterclass, webinar, keynote…)

I don’t do outbound campaigns and most of the leads find me through LinkedIn (I post 5 times a week and get decent engagement), my website, via referrals or Speaker Bureaux. Speaking at events such as forums, Chambers of Commerce and associations also generates many new leads.

My sessions are usually 60-90 minutes and my fee structure is based on the number of participants as well as the level of customization required.

Digital courses

🍋88US$++ per course (Gumroad)

I only launched my first digital course in 2025 and I loved the experience.

My focus has been on Mini-Courses that you can finish in one go and implement the learnings straight away.

This has been a great source for passive income: my Substack course alone generated 7,000+ US$ (English + Spanish version).

Coaching 1:1

🍋 238 US$ (Substack Founding Member) / 1,750 US$ for 10 sessions

When I launched The Lemon Tree Mindset, my 1:1 sessions were 99 US$, however, over time, I’ve increased the prices to 238 US$ to take fewer clients (yes, fewer, my goal is not to be a full-time coach) so that I can be more focused and also attract people who are really committed.

From there, some clients want to have ad hoc sessions while others go on to have a 10-session package, usually if they are working on a specific project, such as publishing a book or becoming a public speaker.

Become a Founding Member 🌟

Paid Subscriptions

99US$ a year (annual) or 29US$ (monthly)

Paid subscriptions are great as they build recurring revenue, but the reality is that only 3% of subscribers convert to paid. That means that 97% of my readers will never upgrade, and while this sounds sobering, the silver lining is that they might be interested in something else. Maybe not now, but perhaps later.

Full disclosure: I’m not a fan of paid subscriptions either, but I love buying books from my favorite creators, taking courses and joining webinars. I like to have an end in sight so that I can reach a goal and have the feeling of accomplishment (it’s my triathlete mindset). Some people like to close the loop: finish the book, complete the course, participate in the session.

I used to get caught up in the number of paid subscribers but now I see it as a bonus. My goal is to keep my readers engaged so that when I launch something or offer something new, some people are interested.

Books and ebooks

5-18 US$ through Amazon and publishers

I love writing long form and have published 4 books in three years: Two self-published on Amazon, one with indie publisher Earnshaw Books and my most popular one, The Anti-Procrastinatorwith the giant Penguin Random House.

The harsh truth is that most authors make peanuts from books (including myself). Big publishers take a massive chunk and leave you with the scraps (8% royalties) and if you go for paid ads (been there, done that), you leave another good chunk there.

However, there’s a caveat: being an author helps you build massive credibility and authority in your field. In fact, some Speaker Bureaux would only take me because I had a book.

Conferences and events often invite experts who have a book.

Corporate clients also value speakers who are also authors.

It’s another seed.

Growing your ecosystem 🌱

As you’ve noticed by now, these pieces don’t work in isolation:

Your readers become students of your courses.

Your students become your marketing affiliates.

Your books help you land public speaking gigs.

Your subscribers upgrade to coaching clients.

Every piece plays its own role and the whole thing is active and dynamic and also a lot of fun ♻️

Start small, diversify your creative offer and plant your own ecosystem.

Today, I make a living from this but it all started three years ago with a tiny seed: my first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

You’ve got this!

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

