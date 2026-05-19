The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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The Educating Parent
31m

Thank you for this reminder. I know this stuff but I conveniently forget it, kidding myself that how I'm working is efficient, even though I'm frustrated at the end of the day - probably because I'm holding as many tabs open in my mind as there are on my laptop!

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