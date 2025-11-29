If you want to take your digital business to the next level, I strongly encourage you to start doing monthly recaps to review the previous 30 days and track your progress.

It’s a great self-reflection exercise that pushes you to be more analytical and sharpens your strategic thinking.

November started at an all-time low with my book launch flop in Singapore. I wrote openly about it, and while hearts don’t pay the bills, that Post had almost 5,000 views, 152 likes and led to a few book sales of The Anti-Procrastinator. It turns out my publisher, Penguin, now wants to turn it into an audiobook!

So, if you recently had a flop too, remember, it’s not over till it’s over.

The Anti-Procrastinator 🎯

Substack

In November, I had 610 new subscribers, all organic, as I don’t promote my lemons outside. Many are still coming from my viral post which had 25K views. This takes my publication up to 10,700 subscribers across 154 countries.

My top markets are US (42%), the UK (7%), and, surprisingly, India (6%), which I visited this year to promote The Anti-Procrastinator.

I also have an additional 2,800 subscribers in El Limonero, the Spanish version, which just turned one.

PS: I have tons of unsubscribers too but I have the notifications off because I want to focus my energy on the people who are here.

The secret

Notes is really where the magic happens.

I publish 2-4 times daily and it’s usually a mix of personal updates, tips and frameworks, mini-stories and spontaneous stuff.

Below are my most popular ones this month. You’ll notice they all have a strong element of storytelling and human connection.

Less AI and more I, the person.

My biggest launch in November was the Substack Live Series, 4 Live sessions to help you scale and monetize your publication with practical tips that helped me grow a 20K US$+ business in paid subscriptions.

The feedback has been pretty good, and it drove a few paid subscriptions and $585 in incremental revenue!

If you missed it, you can still upgrade and watch the replays as well as the final session next week on Substack monetization strategies (1 December 8pm EST).

Collaborations & Community

These are my 2 biggest growth drivers and they are the gift that keeps on giving, as when you work with others, you reach more people, make a bigger impact and have more fun.

Here are some collabs I had this month across multiple platforms, and I hope they plant a seed for you to explore your own partnerships!

Substack Live with

on

Guest Post by

on

Substack Live with

on

LinkedIn Live with my former Apple colleague

on

YouTube interview at TWH by TV anchor Diego Laje on storytelling.

Coaching

In June 2024, I launched my 1:1 strategy sessions for my Founding Members and since then, I’ve coached over 80 writers, creators and solopreneurs on strategies to grow and monetize their creativity ( in English, Spanish, French, Italian and Portuguese).

Recently, I have had fewer clients because my prices went up, but this also means that the people I attract are highly committed and hungry to succeed. I give them the lemons and they make a kick-ass lemonade. Here are some of them:

is a 7-figure entrepreneur, columnist at MarketWatch and former advisor to 6 Presidents of the USA. After our session, his finance publication

went from 200 to 480 subscribers within a week.

is a multiple 6-figure solopreneur with 100,000+ followers. We are working together on this first book and managed to land a publisher deal before it was written!

has been working with me for over a year, and she had a massive breakthrough in November. We’ve been working on how to capitalize on her explosive growth strategically (2,000+ new subscribers in 1 month!).

This is the type of people I’m working with today and it’s such an honor to see them fly high and reach new skies!

If you’d like to work with me, December is full but you can become a Founding Member and book now for January 2026.

Public Speaking

The biggest income stream in my portfolio is public speaking, as I’m able to charge more for a single B2B session (5,000 US$). For 2026, my goal is to increase my fees to 10K US$ and partner with Speaker Bureaux worldwide to expand my reach.

You can’t be what you can’t see, so I’m proactively putting myself out there to make it happen.

This month, I did one session in Hong Kong for APG, a Dutch asset management company, and a webinar on solopreneurship for The Women Entrepreneur Network in Hong Kong.

If you want a blueprint to incorporate public speaking into your strategy to boost visibility and earnings, check out my digital course, Speak to Scale. No fluff.

December lemonade 🍋

Every month I pick a theme and December is going to be all about inspiration.

As we prepare for the new year, I want to bring you inspiring voices and stories and a lot of motivation to start 2026 on a high!

These are the lemons I’m squeezing for you. Upgrade now to have it ALL:

Substack Live Series 4: How to turn your publication into a sustainable business (1 December 8pm EST) Paid Subscribers

Post on Notes that build human connection [and help you grow]

Live with 7-figure writer and Substack Bestseller Amy Suto on ditching Hollywood to build her own ghostwriting empire (4 December 8pm EST)

Live with Substack Bestseller with Michelle Richmond on becoming a NYT Bestseller (!!) 8 December 8pm EST

Guest Post by my premium member Fleur Hull on how she built a Substack Bestseller in record time with Kristina God by supporting indie authors.

Guest Post by my Founding Member Urmila Menon/ Human🌻 about her debut book COLOR CODED , and how she turned it into an Amazon Bestseller

In 10 days, I’ll be traveling with my family to New Zealand and Australia, and I'll send you motivational and mindset tips straight to your inbox from Down Under!

Any Kiwis and Aussies here?

Upgrade now 🌟

