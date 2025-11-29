The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Heléna Kurçab's avatar
Heléna Kurçab
1d

Congratulations on all your wins, Veronica. Enjoy New Zealand! If you need a few days of quiet I suggest a visit to Samoa (fly from Auckland) - one of my favorite places in the world. The author Robert Louis Stevenson moved there to escape the cold weather of Scotland. There is memorabilia of him everywhere as he was very kind to the native population and they loved him. They called him Tusitala, which means storyteller. His house is a museum and he was buried there on the grounds. Oops, sorry to write a book. 😊

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Fleur Hull's avatar
Fleur Hull
1d

Thanks for the shout out and can’t wait to finish my guest post and send it through. 🙏🏻

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
29 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Veronica Llorca-Smith
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture