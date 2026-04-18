Breaking news: most writers start from a flawed premise.

“Good writing will make money.”

It will… or it won’t.

While this assumption is not totally wrong, it’s not totally right either.

When you go to the supermarket, do you buy purely based on quality?

The same mindset applies to the world of writing.

Yes, you need a good product but that’s only your bread and butter.

If you want your writing to be read and make money, you need more: you need marketing, strategy, and tactics.

The combo of a solid product, good marketing and a business strategy is what sells.

Back to the supermarket:

How do you choose a certain toothpaste or yogurt?

I bet it’s not only about a good product.

- It’s about a brand you trust.

- A nice and attractive package.

- A promise backed up by results.

- An irresistible offer.

- The convenience and visibility on the shelf.

- The product’s credibility (bestseller, top brand…)

It’s probably a few of the above or it was just easy to grab at the checkout counter.

Don’t be fooled: humans are complex beings and we never make a decision based on one factor only, especially when there’s money involved.

So, how do you get the readers to pick you and your writing?

The marketing monsta

You have 2 types of writers: those who like marketing and those who don’t.

Then you have the unicorns: they use the superpowers of marketing to sell their writing. And I want you to be one of them.

Marketing (when done successfully) is your 24/7 sales agent that turns a product into the product. Yet most writers shy away from it, reducing it to an afterthought.

As the founder and editor of the Medium Publication, A Smiling World, I have reviewed hundreds of articles from 200+ contributing authors, and it’s a deja vu: writers run away from the marketing monsta. Then they wonder why they hear crickets.

Good writing won’t save poor marketing.

Demystifying the beast

You don’t need to be a guru to understand the basics of marketing. It takes common sense, attention to detail, and a bit of lateral thinking (think about the supermarket principles in a different context).

Here are some fundamentals that will help you get more views, higher conversions and sales.

Your brand

If people have no idea about you, chances are they won’t buy from you, especially if it relates to topics where trust matters (self-help, advice, leadership…).

Writing without marketing is a journal because no one will read it, so you better turn on the camera and the mic and get ready for some action.

Your book is not your brand.

Your course is not your brand.

Your newsletter is not your brand.

You are your brand.

Get out of your shell and let people know who you are and what you stand for. Your product is simply an expression of your brand.

Get on social media, speak on podcasts, show your face or your voice, and build familiarity and trust. Don’t be a stranger: you need people to buy into you if you want people to buy from you.

You can do guest posts, interviews, videos, LinkedIn Lives, X Spaces…It’s up to you to make your pick based on your preferences and strengths.

My top channel for recruiting new subscribers on Substack is now Live sessions. This is the notification I got 2 days ago after doing an 18-minute live session:

What is one thing you can try to build trust with your readers?

Your title

80% of readers won’t read past your title but many writers see it as an accessory they grab in a rush when leaving out the front door.

A title won’t make it but it can definitely break it. That’s why top writers spend a lot of time refining it.

Your title is a lead magnet for your article.

A few things that are interesting regarding titles:

Before you publish your next piece, take some time to think about these:

- Power words drive clicks: Words like “Ultimate,” “Secret,” “Proven,” “Effortless,” and trigger curiosity, making your title 2–3x more likely to get opened.

- Negative words outperform positive ones: Titles containing words like “Never,” “Stop,” “Avoid,” “Worst,” “Fail,” or “Mistakes” often generate higher click-through rates because negativity creates stronger urgency and fear of missing out.

- Specificity beats vagueness: A title with concrete numbers or details (“7 Proven Ways” instead of “Some Ways”) feels more credible and actionable, increasing clicks by up to 20–30%.

- Random numbers convert better: we are used to 5, 10, 100 (that’s how we count), so when we see “7 tips” instead of 10, it stimulates our brain in a different way.

- Curiosity gaps work: Leaving a small information gap (e.g., “The One Writing Habit That Changed Everything”) makes readers click because the brain hates unresolved questions. We are wired to close loops.

- Keep it under 60–70 characters: Most email clients and social platforms cut off longer titles. Shorter, punchier titles usually perform better.

- Emotional triggers beat logic: Titles that spark fear, greed, anger, or joy outperform factual ones. Emotion moves the reader first. Logic comes second.

- Use brackets or parentheses for extra punch: Adding [And What I learned] increases clicks because it stands out visually.

- Promise a clear benefit or transformation: Readers scan titles wondering “What’s in it for me?” And those that clearly promise a result (“How I Learned Spanish in 4 Months”) convert far better than clever but vague ones.

How can you turn your title into a lead magnet for your post?

Your package

Marketing is also about making things look beautiful.

Your writing has to feel effortless, like water flowing through the river.

Readers need visual breaks to breathe, contrast to stay engaged and an attractive look and feel that creates anticipation. When I see endless chunks of text, I scroll down in agony, wondering when/ if it will ever end.

You don’t want people to feel that way. Let’s cut the suffering.

I dedicate the same amount of time to curating and formatting as I do to writing.

Explore the formatting tools, play with the fonts, add some contrast and have fun styling your writing.

A beautiful and stylish package goes a long way.

Your shelf

Getting on the right shelf is key, whether it’s books, blogs, or newsletters. And to find yours, you have to stop avoiding the other monsta: SEO.

Do you really need SEO?

Only if you want search engines (Google, etc) and now AI to boost your visibility and place your writing on the best possible digital shelf so that readers click on it.

Basically, you want the shoppers to find you easily in the supermarket aisles.

You don’t need to overcomplicate things. Let’s take Substack as an example. You can get around SEO with these 3 steps:

1. Customize the SEO title and description: that’s what Google shows under your title. If you don’t have a description, it will display the subtitle or the first sentence by default. Make sure it’s clear and you add strategic keywords.

For this article, I picked keywords like marketing strategies, boost visibility and SEO to attract my ideal readers.

2. Optimize the URL link: make it as clear and relevant as possible. Use hyphens between words to make it easier for search engines to understand concepts.

3. Stay within the suggested character count

You can see the example for today’s Post here:

PS: Don’t let SEO become an afterthought

Your takeaway

So, back to today’s topic: your writing is not getting views because the supermarkets are bloody busy and it’s Black Friday every day.

There are a gazillion brands fighting for attention, and the products are crammed on top of each other.

Don’t get lost in the crowds:

Own your spot on the SEO shelf.

Wrap your writing in a sexy package.

Invest in building a brand people trust and love.

You are the next unicorn.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Next week I’m hosting a MasterMind on how to sell digital products for my Founding Members.

We will talk about strategies to position, price and sell your offer and make a plan to monetize with the power of marketing.

It will build on the exclusive series I just finalized:

If you are looking for a sounding board to ask questions, get feedback and collaborate, I’d love to have you there:

🗓️ Session America/ Asia-Pacific:

22 April 8pm EST | 23 April 8am Hong Kong | 12pm Sydney

🗓️ Session Europe/ Africa:

23 April 8am London | 9am Paris | 3pm Hong Kong | 6pm Sydney

🔥 The Founding Membership fee is 238 US$ a year

PS: You also get a 1:1 personalized strategy session with me (1 hour).

Looking forward to seeing you there!