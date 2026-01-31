January is always a month of reflection, strategy and planning in my business. I take it as an opportunity to zoom out, look at the big picture and adjust.

Don’t expect what you don’t inspect.

In January 2024, I created a new strategy for my publication and 7 months later, The Lemon Tree Mindset became a Substack Bestseller. I shared it openly in a Post that still brings new subscribers!

In January 2025, I put the focus on community and I built a real tribe through Masterminds, collaborations and a thriving group chat. It allowed me to cross 10K subscribers and reach 2.800+ in my Spanish publication, El Limonero.

Clarity gives you focus and focus brings you results.

This year, I’m doubling down on sustainability. That means working smarter to make a bigger impact without selling my soul.

This doesn’t mean I’m constantly changing direction but I’m adding building blocks to the foundation, my core 🌳🍋

Scaling my way

My goal is to scale smartly without a team, investors or an extra shift so that I can grow my business while enjoying life with my family and keeping fit. This is how:

- Broader reach: Maximize other channels by repurposing content to reach a larger audience and perform better on SEO (be more visible).

- Outsourcing the sales: I just signed deals with 2 speaking agencies to help me land paid speaking gigs. Basically, I’m outsourcing the sales (my least favorite), and they keep a commission (usually 30%).

- Passive income: I already have a digital library of courses that generate earnings in the background and my goal is to launch a couple of new courses this year.

- Collaborations: I’m a big fan of collaboration (more below) and partnering with others (creators & authors, organizations, women networks…) has allowed me to grow faster while having fun.

These are my levers and that’s exactly what I’ll be talking about in the coming months to help you scale your business while protecting your lifestyle.

Scale + Lifestyle = Sustainability

January deep dive

Growth and earnings

While growth in new subscribers was slower than average (340 vs 900 on strong months), I’m still amazed by Substack’s organic power to generate traffic and subscribers.

I didn’t have any Post or Note go viral, so this is what “slow” looks like these days, which is incredible considering that 3 years ago, I was growing a tenth of that.

Monetization, on the other hand, hit an all-time high, with almost 20K US$ in ARR (and 25K US$ total with my Spanish publication). 3 key reasons for that:

Uptake in Founding Members: (just celebrated 100!) My strategy sessions are honestly solid and the testimonials work as sales agents.

Higher Prices: I recently increased my subscriptions from 69US$ → 99US$ (annual) and from 199US$ → 238 US$ (Founding). Live Sessions: My live sessions often bring paid subscribers, like this one:

It’s not always about volume: it’s about depth and connection with your existing members.

Launches: All about YouTube

It’s been a busy month getting the show ready and I’m officially a YouTuber!

I’m still figuring things out but you can check out my channel for strategies, interviews and tips to help you grow a sustainable writing-speaking business.

Collaboration

I love partnering with other creators and the year started strong on that front.

The highlight was a joint webinar with Gunnar Habitz on the LinkedIn Substack Flywheel with 140+ registrations!

I also collaborated with other authors and creators and you can watch it all for FREE:

🎬 Live: Growing Your 6-Figure Business with Amy Suto, 7-figure ghostwriter.

🎬 Live: From Locked Abroad To 13,000 Subscribers with Substack Bestsellers Carolina Wilke and Phil Powis ❤️⚡️

🎬 Live: Turn Your Book Into a Business with Neera Mahajan, author of 8 books.

📝 Guest Post: Why I Started Writing Fiction At 72 by Marylee Pangman, Author

February Lemonade 🍋

This month, the public speaking agenda is busy: a Masterclass for the French Chamber of Commerce, a webinar for an asset manager, and a session for the EU Office in Hong Kong on influence!

I’m also off to India to speak at the World HRD Congress in Mumbai as a Keynote Speaker on The Future Of Work (if you are in Mumbai please get in touch!).

And I have a super juicy lemonade this month to help you grow your writing-speaking business. This is what you can expect as a Premium Subscriber:

🍋 Live: Public speaking tips to win your audience (4 Feb 8pm EST)

🍋 Post: How To Launch Your First 1,000 US$ Digital Product

🍋 Post: Diversifying Your Creator Portfolio

🍋 Post: Becoming A Paid Public Speaker

🍋 Live: Selling Your Offer To Corporate (date TBC)

🍋 VIP Chat for personalized feedback and Q&A (200+ members)

💎 1:1 Strategy session (60 min) to build your growth and monetization plan (Founding Members)

What’s holding you back from investing in your own growth? 🌱❤️

View Premium Plans 🌟