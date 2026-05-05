Growing up, learning how to say no was not part of school (or life’s) curriculum. In the classroom, you learned about maths, geography and literature, yet no one taught you how to protect your mental (or physical) space or put it bluntly, how to say NO, loudly, clearly and confidently without feeling guilty or awkward. There wasn’t a “let’s learn how to set boundaries” module.

It took me 42 years and one cappuccino to learn that lesson, and like most, I learned the hard way…this is the story.

The bug

Saying no was never my forte. Most women can resonate with this because, as little girls, we are taught to be obedient, polite, smile, and find ways to accommodate others. I can see the pattern sneak in from generation to generation. My grandma grew up in post-Civil War Spain, and, being the only daughter in a very humble household, she was in charge of feeding and cleaning after her nine brothers. “No” was not an option in the menu.

For years, I carried the same bug: playing games at school I didn’t really want to, laughing at jokes that made me uncomfortable, having to kiss the random uncle or auntie, or showcase a random skill in front of adults to make someone else proud. My most hated one was when people asked me to speak more because I’m an introvert and naturally quiet.

It’s nothing major in surface, but every time you do something that goes against your heart, you create cognitive dissonance: a disconnect between your values and beliefs and your actions and over time, your nervous system pays the price because your mental space (and your time) is hijacked by someone else’s agenda. And the load gets heavy over time.

Time won’t fix it

I thought, as an adult, I would become better at reconciling my actions with my mind, but if anything, I probably got worse because the asks became bigger, more frequent and more taxing. And if you don’t fix the root cause, the symptoms won’t vanish. And they didn’t…

One year into my solopreneur journey, I suddenly found myself drowning in a full calendar. And while this looked “productive” from the outside, the reality was that I was mortgaging my time to please strangers:

A coffee chat with a LinkedIn connection who wanted to brainstorm.

A 15-minute Zoom call with someone who wanted to “pick my brain” (and of course turned into a full-hour chat).

A project I wasn’t very keen on taking but it was for my friend’s friend.

A chat exchange with a subscriber that escalated into a mini masterclass.

A demanding client with 25 questions not included in the consulting package.

All of this took a toll on my mental space and I wrote about it before in my Post My Brain Is My Business [Not a Free Parking Lot].

The worst part is that my absolute inability to say no was taking me away from doing the things I really wanted to do, the ones that fill my cup and my soul: collaborate, engage with people who were investing in me, spend more quality time with my family, dedicate my energy to my business and my actual clients and be fully present in the moment.

Our time and energy are limited and precious, and every time we say yes to something, we are saying no to something else.

Read that again.

It’s not about being selfish but being intentional with how you spend your time and your life so that you can be fully vested in the things you say yes to. Most people are too busy to think about this because we are used to living life on autopilot.

Pause: Are you being intentional about how you fill your calendar?

The coffee that changed everything

None of this was obvious to me back then and I didn’t make a big deal out of it. The autopilot mode was still on.

So when I received an invite to have a “coffee chat” with someone from a Women’s Network in Hong Kong, I just sneaked it in, like I always did, to serve someone else’s agenda without thinking about my own.

Lana invited me to a fancy club for coffee at 10 am. I arrived on time and there she was, with a big smile. We had the typical casual 5-minute chit chat about life, kids, and work, and then she unexpectedly pulled a bling-bling diary from her designer purse, stared at me, and said,

“OMG, I would LOVE to write a book and I have sooo many questions for you because I see you have published multiple books.”

For the next 55 minutes, she bombarded me with questions about books: my story, how I got Amazon bestseller status, my publisher deal with Penguin, how to speak in literary festivals…one question was interrupted by the next while she frantically took notes in the bling bling diary. I shared everything I knew at godlight speed and suddenly she looked at her Cartier watch and said,

“11 am already, OMG, I’m so sorry but I have the next meeting now. Coffee is on me.”

Before I left, half-exhausted, half-relieved, half feeling sorry for her next victim, she thanked me,

“This was sooo helpful. Thank you soooo much! Let’s catch up again in 6 weeks, and I can give you an update on my book. We could do this again.”

Mic drop.

On my terms

I took the bus back home and during the 30-minute commute, I remember feeling stupid and embarrassed. Not because of this woman but because of my utter lack of agency and self-disempowerment. I felt that anyone could just book me, use my time, pick what suited them from my brain, and then make it ok by picking the fancy bill.

It wasn’t about her at all. It was about me and the damn cognitive dissonance that made me be in a place where I didn’t want to be, sharing all my knowledge with a stranger and feeling drained because I didn’t have the guts to do things on my terms, whatever those might be.

That day marked a before and an after in my business and in my life.

I hesitated over what to do next.

Hope/ pray she would vanish?

Ignore her invitation for the next bling bling diary session?

Make up a random excuse?

It didn’t feel right. I knew I had to take ownership.

I grabbed my iPhone and sent her a message thanking her for the coffee and wishing her all the best with her book. I said that I would be happy to meet her again and suggested a 1:1 coaching session. Kind but firm.

ON MY FREAKING TERMS.

It’s been two years and she still hasn’t replied.

The bottom line is value

I’m grateful for that cappuccino because it opened my eyes to a reality many of us struggle with every single day without a hint of awareness.

Nothing is big until the damn thing explodes and you wake up exhausted and living in constant crisis mode, not knowing why.

“Well, it’s just a coffee chat.”

“15 minutes is fine.”

It’s not about the 15 minutes. It’s about the mental burden.

We keep mortgaging our time to please others as if it were some kind of currency we can claim back later or yield dividends on like a good stock.

I’d be lying if I told you that I’ve aced how to manage people’s expectations and asks without feeling awkward but this is not a lecture; it’s a lesson that boils down to one thing: value.

I was wrong all along. It wasn’t about learning to say no but learning to value yourself:

- Value your time: When you are giving it to something, you are taking it from something else. And you don’t get it back. Do your math.

- Value your knowledge: You don’t always have to charge for (I do pro-bono work for non-profit), but you always have to be confident of its worth. When you give it away for free, it becomes a disposable commodity, like a paper cup people throw away after one use.

- Value your business: No one calls the manager at Apple to “pick their brains”. If you own a business, treat it like a business and be comfortable with the terms you set. An hour of your time sharing your expertise is not a “connection chat”: it’s a coaching session. And that’s how you sustain your business.

- Value your people: You can’t complain about not having enough time for your kids or your partner if you are letting strangers take ownership of your calendar.

The harsh truth is that you don’t need to tell your loved ones they come first because your schedule will.

Have you ever been in a similar situation?

How do you protect your mental space and your time?

I would love to hear from you and how you set your boundaries.

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