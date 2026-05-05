The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Kristina God, MBA's avatar
Kristina God, MBA
14h

So funny as I'm publishing a post about missing deadlines and enjoying the woooosh :)

"You can’t complain about not having enough time for your kids or your partner if you are letting strangers take ownership of your calendar." Amen! took me 15 years in corporate to finally understand it's fine to let a deadline.. pass and just explain why. Never did this in corporate but with my part-time writing thingy

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Rose's avatar
Rose
7h

Wow! You've nailed it! I not sure if I give away my time or if generally people don't ask. I'm not sure what the case is with me, but it has certainly made me think. I suspect a lot of children and husbands/partners lose out to "outsiders" grabbing someone's attention.

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2 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
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