When Apple offered me a job as a Business Manager in 2012, half of me felt like an Olympian. It was my dream job: the coolest company in the world, an amazing package, and a challenge: to expand the iconic brand into a booming market (Hong Kong).

But the other half of me felt like an imposter. I’ve never been a “tech person,” and I don’t say this lightly. When I was working for the Spanish Government in Shanghai, I once stormed over to my IT colleague, Roberto, in panic, saying I had lost all my files on my computer. “Emergencia!!” It turns out, I didn’t know there was a hide files function…

So when Apple knocked on my door, I spent the entire 8-month interview process on standby, waiting for someone to spot the imposter in the room and evict me with a loudspeaker,

“She doesn’t belong here.”

You know what I’m talking about?

It took me months to brush off that feeling of being an imposter and stop trying to fill someone else’s shoes. But there was a particular moment and a person who helped me. Meet Tim Cook.

I only saw Tim once during my time at Apple. I was doing my onboarding at the Apple Campus in Cupertino, California and on the last Friday afternoon, they had an employee party in the garden. It was July, feel the Californian sun on your skin, and the positive energy in the air. Hundreds of employees. There was music, food, and that cheerful vibe after you close your laptop one last time, and the weekend is officially here.

The music suddenly stopped, and a man went onstage and grabbed the mic. I didn’t recognize him until I heard his voice.

He welcomed everyone and started talking. I don’t remember anything about the actual speech, but he said something I never forgot. He started to talk about Steve Jobs and how much he missed him. He gave him credit for everything Apple had become and said how honored he was to be his friend and to carry his legacy forward, leaving the world a better place. He also said that Steve’s office was still there, on the 4th floor, exactly as Steve had left it on his last day. I closed my eyes, imagining what it looked like.

When Tim took over as Apple’s CEO in 2011, the media wasn’t very kind or gracious to him. I remember the sensationalist titles:

“Why Apple without Steve Jobs is no fun” (CNN)

“Is Apple without Steve Jobs still Apple?” the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel blog.

In multiple interviews, Tim disclosed what Steve told him when he passed him the Apple baton:

“Never ask what I would do. Just do the right thing.”

He was telling Tim to trust himself.

And that’s exactly what Tim did. He didn’t try to become Steve 2.0 or emulate his style and his personality. Throughout his 15 years as CEO, he tried to do the next right thing. Not by copying someone else’s manual; not by pretending to be, but by trying to become a better version of himself and raising his own bar every single day.

Where does this leave us?

I used to look at imposter syndrome as a warning against something. Picture a loud alarm that goes off as if you were an intruder who had broken into someone’s home. The fear, the guilt, the shame of being in a place where you have no business being.

Personally, I find myself in those situations a lot: speaking on panels with people who are more successful than me, interviews with creators who are more experienced, writing books in a language that is not my native, coaching people who are 20 years my senior…the list is long and it’s a good thing because it forces me to figure out how I can add value and raise my bar to serve others.

How to do the right thing.

It takes a lot of reframing and positive self-talk, but I’ve learned to look at those feelings with a different mindset. Imposter syndrome doesn’t mean that you don’t belong in a room; it simply means you are entering a new room, very often a bigger, unknown room. And it’s an invitation, an open door for you to bring your perspective, your insights and your experience into the conversation.

When we feel like an imposter, we often try to impress others by saying what we think they want to hear, but smart people don’t want to listen to what they already know because…they already know it!

They are hungry for new ideas and perspectives and for what you can add to the conversation that they can’t. That’s your advantage right there: bringing something only you can because it’s yours. Not fancy stats, no rehearsed speeches, no fake it till you make it.

Next time you enter a new room, remember you don’t need to step into anyone else’s shoes. Take Steve’s wise words and just do the right thing.

2026 marked Apple’s 50th anniversary and this is my tribute to Steve, Tim and a company that not only built great products but made a little dent in the universe 

If you found this useful, share it with someone who might be feeling like an imposter right now. It might be what they need to hear today.

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June Lemonade 🍋

What’s happening this month in my premium corner:

🧩 Business Roundtable (Paid Subscribers)

A group discussion with founders and creative entrepreneurs to collaborate and brainstorm on:

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📍22 June, 8pm EST (Paid Subscribers)

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