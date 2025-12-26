The end of the year is often a tricky time that can come with mixed feelings. Everyone is celebrating big milestones and achievements and it’s easy to feel that we haven’t achieved enough, earned enough or grown enough.

If you are feeling behind, you are not alone.

A few weeks ago, I had lunch with my friend Mel, who is also a public speaker and has her own business in Hong Kong.

Although we are technically competitors, we love collaborating and have hosted joint webinars for major clients on topics related to leadership and communication. She’s become someone I look up to and proudly call my friend.

Today, she runs a business as a corporate trainer and facilitator, with an impressive portfolio. And she’s killing it: she now makes more in one month than she used to in an entire year in her previous job. She’s what I consider a success story in the solopreneur space because she also has time to travel with her husband, play golf and live life. A well-rounded business.

Yet when we were talking, she confessed that, throughout her adult life, she always felt she was behind. Too late, too old, playing catch-up while everybody else had already figured things out.

From one stage to another

She had always loved acting, and after uni, she embarked on a career as an actress in New York, spending a few years on Broadway. She had a blast and landed some great gigs, but ultimately it wasn’t enough to guarantee stability, so she went back to Hong Kong in her late 20s without a job or a “5-year career plan.” Meanwhile, her friends were all climbing the corporate ladder, landing juicy packages with a Big Four or earning scandalous bonuses in some fancy hedge fund.

Once again, she felt she was behind everybody else.

After a chat with a career advisor, she had one of those epiphany moments and realized her acting experience could be a bridge into corporate training. Different name and vibe than a stage on Broadway, but similar skills and essence: you communicate and perform in front of people to make an impact.

She applied for a job as a corporate facilitator and took a low salary and package to get started. Once again, she found herself at the back of the pack. But all she wanted was an opportunity and a chance to prove herself.

It turns out the company was a pretty toxic place, with big egos and little empathy. A bad combination. She was given a lot of responsibility with very little credit. Another bad combo. Her boss was one of those corporate wizards who magically appeared for the glory and disappeared when things got tough.

She was bullied and ended up resigning but she didn’t leave empty-handed. She left with experience, skills, understanding of the corporate world and a portfolio of customers who trusted her.

She was already in her late 30s, and since she had nothing to lose, she decided to launch her own venture and create a business focused on corporate training.

Once again, she felt she was behind when she should be at the pinnacle of her career.

While her friends and acquaintances were getting promoted to partner and C-level roles, she was starting from scratch. But this time, it was different.

Once her business went live, she started getting booked from day one. She invited her former clients for coffee and candidly told them that she was starting her own business and that any help would be extremely valuable. Many supported her because people are loyal to people.

She started posting on social media and although she didn’t grow a massive following, she had a clear message and was talking to the right people. She put herself out there, reached out to connections and friends and the bookings kept coming.

6 months later, she was earning the same as she used to in her former role.

18 months later, she was making in one month what she used to earn in one year.

Fast forward 3 years, and some months she makes over 60K US$ — 99% net as the only operational costs are marginal. Wicked. I’m really happy for her.

She’s not behind anymore but here is the catch: she was never behind.

Connecting the dots

The funny thing is that now that she’s “successful”, many friends and connections reach out to her for advice and to pick her brain because they want to do what she’s doing: running a business that gives you money and freedom. Turns out the partner title and the C-suite are not that appealing when they take over your life and your identity…

I often refer to Steve Jobs’ quote about connecting the dots because I see it again and again.

Like Mel, I’ve often felt behind in life, but when you fast-forward, you realize that everything happens for a reason and is a learning experience (good or bad) that teaches you something and pushes you forward. You are not behind: you are figuring things out.

Mel’s “failed” acting career gave her incredible skills as a communicator and presenter and a huge advantage in the corporate world, where most people have stage fright.

Her “failed” experience in the corporate world made her resilient and taught her the importance of good work ethics and building relationships with clients.

The thing is, she was never behind, but she felt that way because she was measuring against a standard and a benchmark that had nothing to do with her. It wasn’t her journey, her ambition or her dream. It was a one-size-fits-all prescription by society. By definition, you can’t be behind when you are in your own lane, quietly building your thing.

Everything she experienced was adding to her story in different ways. She went from one stage to a different stage and the show went on. They were all pieces of the puzzle, building blocks of her story. And eventually they all fit.

So next time you think you are behind, think about your own puzzle and how each piece, however small, is playing a role in your own stage and your own story.

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

December’s topic is inspiration and my goal this month is to share stories, strategies and personal experiences that can help you move forward, try new things and get unstuck as we welcome the new year.

If you are enjoying The Lemon Tree Mindset and would like to support my work as an independent writer and get access to all my Posts, live sessions and VIP chat to grow a sustainable digital business, you can upgrade to Paid Subscriber/ Founding Member.

Only 3% actually do.

*** Prices go up on January 1st ***

View subscription options 🌟