I just came back from Shanghai after delivering 2 corporate workshops in English and Chinese! I missed my daughters but I had a blast doing what I love in the city I once called home, many moons ago, when I was an intern working for the Spanish Government.

I’m building a writing-speaking business around my lifestyle and I want the same for my people. The Lemon Tree Mindset is a mix of mindset and strategies to help you turn your creativity into a sustainable business.

The illusion of busyness

People think a full calendar is a badge of honour and importance.

It’s not.

It’s a warning - and one you shouldn’t ignore.

As writers, creators, and solopreneurs, we’re wired to say yes.

Yes to that new freelance gig.

Yes to that collaboration we are not too sure about.

Yes to squeezing in one more project.

We fill our plate by default, like when you go to a buffet and keep adding more food even if you are full.

But creating a life of busyness is the ultimate illusion of productivity.

You end up doing a lot of junk miles that don’t add up to any meaningful mileage and often leave you empty and drained.

Now, you can’t romanticize the whole “follow your passion” thing and only do what makes your heart sing. Life is not an à la carte menu, and sometimes you have to do shitty jobs because you don’t have a choice. Thinking otherwise is tone-deaf and privileged. But you can create opportunities and take risks.

A little story

Many years ago, when my dad passed away, we suddenly found ourselves broke. Bankrupt broke. My sister and I didn’t get an inheritance, just debt. We were still studying and so my mom, who is a trooper, started taking jobs to literally pay the bills. Contract jobs, part-time jobs, maternity coverages, sometimes two at a time to get a little extra on night shifts. Whatever she could find to make ends meet.

When she turned 50, she decided she was ready to invest in her own business. Not because she had saved enough (those jobs didn’t come with fat), but because she had had enough.

I had never met anyone who had started a restaurant with only 600 euros until I met my mom. During the first six months, she didn’t have enough money to buy a professional dishwasher. When my sister and I saw her that Christmas, I couldn’t recognize her once soft and delicate hands. They were so swollen that her wedding ring didn’t fit (she was still wearing it even after years of Dad’s passing). So Vicky and I joined forces with Santa and that’s the story of how she got her kick-ass dishwasher that is 15 years old and still ticking.

And so is Mom!

Her restaurant, Tasca Telemaco is now a success (free ad for Mom). Everyone who visits La Gomera, in the Canary Islands, makes a mandatory stop there. She’s not rich, but she has done well for herself and now owns 3 (!!) small investment flats. More importantly, she loves what she does and you can feel it when you walk through the door of her restaurant. Pure joy.

That’s the power of a hell-yes mindset.

The trap of “Yes” and the burnout spiral

We’re hustlers.

We juggle projects and deadlines, pitch ideas, and chase dreams while balancing side gigs, social media, admin and life. But here’s the thing: saying yes to everything doesn’t make you a superstar; it makes you a stretched-thin, burned-out shadow of the person you’re meant to be.

I’ve been there. When I started my creative business, 3 years ago, I was the queen of yes. I took on every project that came my way, every brainstorming opportunity and every invitation to collaborate and “pick on my brains.” I thought I was building something, brainstorming, incubating, but I was building a cage.

My energy drained, my time vanished, and as a result, my creativity tanked because I didn’t have time to think, to wander around, and to do freaking nothing. Because let’s be honest, being a creator is doing a whole lot of nothing 99% of the time, so that once every blue moon, the 1% strikes the genius chord and you do something that moves the needle.

Then it hit me: I was giving my best to things that didn’t deserve it and my brain was like that little annoying rainbow circle that pops up on your computer and freezes the screen whenever you are handling too many tasks at the same time.

Another warning right there.

The solution is to close windows, reset, restart, and focus on the task that really matters, one at a time.

I’m not talking about computers here.

The Hell Yes operating system.

The “Hell Yes” rule is simple but transformational: if a project, opportunity, or commitment doesn’t get you excited, or gets you closer to your life goals, ditch it.

No guilt.

No second-guessing.

Just a firm, intentional, confident “no”.

This isn’t about being selfish; it’s about being intentional. It’s about reserving your energy for the work that aligns with your goals and your purpose.

Your energy is finite – and so is your time. Every time you say yes to vanilla, you’re saying no to something extraordinary, like one of those chocolate volcanoes.

And trust me, a half-hearted yes leads to half-hearted work. Your readers, clients, and audience can feel it. Worse, you can feel it, that nagging sense that you’re not showing up as your best self.

How to live the Hell Yes life

1. Get clarity

Take a moment to define what lights you up. Not what makes most money or what others expect from you.

What you really love, what you want to create, the life you want to live and what you need to do to get there.

Is it writing that novel you’ve been putting off for years?

Creating the course you never have time for?

Launching a business that allows you to see your kids at night?

Signing up for your first run and getting fit again?

Your Hell Yes tasks are going to orbit around your Yes Hell life, so be clear on what that looks like and don’t let the shiny objects get in the way and distract you. They are white noise.

2. Practice saying “No” (It’s okay to feel weird)

Saying no feels awkward at first, especially when you’re used to being the “yes, Sir” type. Start small. Decline that low-paying gig that doesn’t excite you. Politely pass on that collaboration that feels misaligned.

Find your own way of saying no without being rude or offensive. Try reframing it. It’s not about rejecting others: it’s about protecting yourself, your time, your goals.

My experience is that when you are kind but firm, people respect you (and your time) more.

3. Audit your plate

Look at your agenda and be honest: which items are “meh”?

If you’re spending 80% of your time on the meh zone, it’s time to trim the grass. Delegate, delay, or drop anything that’s a zero-sum gain.

If you can’t schedule a coffee with a friend for weeks, can’t remember the last time you called your parents (if you are lucky to have them alive) or can’t find the time to have a night date with your partner, that’s another sign.

4. Protect your energy like it’s gold

There’s nothing like approaching life with energy: a workout, a meeting, a new project, a coffee chat…

I know when I show up at 100% and I love that feeling, but I also know when the tank is half empty, and I lose patience with my kids, I write half-heartedly, and I’m looking at the watch, counting the minutes for a call to end.

I don’t like that version of me. And you shouldn’t either. You deserve to be served the best lemonade I can offer.

What do you need to create the best version of yourself?

Schedule time for rest, play, and inspiration. Read that book piling up dust on your bedside table. Take a walk without your phone. Spend time outdoors thinking and meditating.

These moments recharge your creativity and help you spot “hell yes” opportunities with clarity.

When you pour 100% of your energy into your “hell yes” projects, something clicks. Your work feels more meaningful and rewarding. Your ideas flow. Your audience connects with your authenticity. You’re not just creating, you’re thriving and you attract the right people.

The ripple effect of Hell Yes

The “Hell Yes” mindset doesn’t just transform your work; it transforms your life.

When you say no to what doesn’t serve you, you say yes to more time, more joy, and more impact, more freedom.

You show up as the writer, partner or parent you were meant to be.

Your readers feel your passion.

You are fully present for your kids, your partner, your clients, your friends, yourself.

Your confidence grows. And so do you, because you grow into a better version of yourself, aligned with your values and purpose.

I challenge you this week to say no to one thing that’s not a “hell yes”. It could be a project, a commitment, or even a self-imposed expectation. Then, redirect that energy to something that makes your heart race.

Write that chapter.

Sign up for that race.

Take that course.

Let that idea that has been ruminating in your head become something - anything.

You deserve your 100%.

Freedom starts where busyness ends.

