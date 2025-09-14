I Revamped My Substack Homepage In 27 Minutes [5 Tips]
Last month, we moved to a new house in Hong Kong and we love it!
But…it’s still a mess: boxes around, empty corners, plain walls…Dave and I (and our girls too) are putting a lot of effort into the little details to make it feel like home sweet home and be great hosts when our guests come over for a drink or a BBQ.
Your Substack publication is the same: it’s your (digital) home, your little cozy corner on the internet and you want to be a great host so that when your guests visit it, they have a blast and look forward to coming back.
“Mi casa es tu casa” type of vibe.
So this weekend, I decided it was time to give The Lemon Tree Mindset some love.
I recommend reviewing your homepage every 3 months or so, but I’m guilty as here, as it’s something I tend to add to my procrastination box.
I only had 27 minutes until I was on Mommy duties, but it was enough to declutter and do a decent spring cleaning. It’s not perfect and it’s still WIP, but that’s the point.
Today, I share 5 tips that will make your publication a place people want to come back to.
You can watch the video for FREE by downloading my 12-minute tutorial on Gumroad.
The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋 A cool community of 10,000 writers and creators! Substack Bestseller 🌟
1. Choose Strategic Sections
I love organizing my content in Sections (navigation bar at the top) so that it doesn’t feel like a scary closet where single socks end up mixed with underwear.
My rule of thumb here is less is more and remove things that don’t add value/ are redundant (Leaderboard, Archive, Chat…) to focus on what really matters: your message.
For me, that’s 4 main Sections (plus the About, which is there by default)
❤️ Mindset: how to train and reframe your mind to achieve your goals
💡GROW: Digital strategies for your creative business
🎓 LEARN: Webinars and lives for writers and creators
🎯 Substack: strategies for growth, community building and monetization
Tip: focus on 3-4 content pillars and turn them into Sections
2. Review your “About”
The About is a combination of the what (your publication), the who (you and your reader) and the why (your purpose and why readers should care).