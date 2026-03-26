When I started writing, I used to worry about the empty room. You know, that humbling feeling of wearing your best gala to go on stage only to find out that there is no one there. Yet you take a deep breath and perform anyway, giving your very best to the two people who are clapping at the back. And then you do it all over again the next day…

I’ve always said that if you keep showing up for yourself first, the room will eventually fill up, but most people quit too soon. They want the crop at the wrong season.

And the room did fill up: this week, I celebrated a new milestone: 11,000 subscribers. It took me three (long) years to reach it, in case you are wondering about the seasons…

And while I was extremely familiar with the empty room, no one warned about the loud room…

The loud room

In the past few months, I started to notice that although my lemon tree was growing on the outside, my open rate was going down. What this really means is that the percentage of subscribers actually reading my work was decreasing. And it stung.

Yes, the room was getting crowded and I wasn’t alone on stage anymore, but this time around people were getting distracted, checking their phone, thinking about something else…as the room got busier, it also got louder.

Why does this matter?

While an open rate sounds like just a superficial KPI that no one really cares about (except sponsors, see below), it uncovers something that I genuinely do care about: impact. And the truth is, impact is not reaching thousands of inboxes around the world.

It’s about giving a reader a useful idea to solve a problem.

It’s inspiring someone to do something for the first time.

It’s making one person look at a challenge with different lenses.

It’s challenging someone to think differently.

It’s having someone say, “I needed this today.”

It’s about touching people at scale. More than an open rate, it’s an impact rate.

Depth over breadth.

The empty shell

We live in a world where bigger is often better: a bigger house, a bigger ring, a bigger business, a bigger audience.

The reality is that very often, having more makes us feel more valued, more important, more successful: external validation. And don’t get me wrong, I would love to have a huge publication with hundreds of thousands of readers who are genuinely engaged and excited about my lemonade.

However those numbers don’t mean much if they don’t come with substance. They become vanity metrics. They feed our ego but disconnect us from our vision. An empthy shell.

So I decided to focus on real impact and go back to my vision…

The kamikaze move

Yesterday I looked at my backstage to understand who is really here when I press the button. Who is keen to read, comment, engage and be part of my community and my movement of creative entrepreneurs.

And I did something crazy: I decided to open the front door, be a good host and walk my guests out. 500 of them who hadn’t read any of my emails in 6 months. You can check the waterfall in the chart here and the comments from the community. It’s kind of pretty and scary at the same time.

I didn’t just eliminate them though. I sent them a nice non-AI generated thank you email and welcomed them to come back anytime.

I hesitated before committing the kamikaze act.

I didn’t know how I was going to feel.

Disappointed?

Like a failure?

Demotivated?

After all, success is about growing, not shrinking.

Well, I did press the button, and as I did, I actually felt an incredible sense of relief and alignment. It was a way of saying,

“Goodbye vanity metrics, I don’t need you to be successful.”

And it was liberating.

As a public speaker, sometimes I deliver presentations in venues where people are talking, whispering, checking their phone and honestly, it’s a relief when those people leave.

That’s how I felt, because a room that is not present is just as bad as an empty room.

What you are thinking

Right now, you are probably thinking whether you should do your own spring cleaning and remove the noise in the room.

And honestly, that’s my goal today: challenge you to think, ponder and make your own informed decision. So let’s start with where you are today.

Here are some benchmarks that I created based on my reading and insights from creators that can be helpful as a reference:

🔴 Below 20%: Red.

Time to reassess your strategy because most of your writing is going straight into the trash can 🗑️

🟠 20%- 30%: Amber.

When your open rate starts to fall get in this range, it can be a warning. Maybe you are sending emails too often, perhaps you are becoming repetititive and it’s time to bring freshness to your content as there might be reader fatigue.

🟢 30-40%: Green.

This is a solid open rate for established creators, especially if you have large numbers.

⭐️ 40%-60%: Golden.

Great engagement, you are on the right track.

💎 60%+: Platinum:

You are world-standard.

Note: When your newsletter is still fresh and small, the open rate tends to be closer to 50-60%. The challenge is to maintain it once you add volume and time to the equation.

Your List Hygiene

Many top creators do what’s known as a list hygiene and remove inactive subscribers on a regular basis (anywhere from once a month to once every six months).

Solopreneur King, Justin Welsh is very particular about keeping his open rate above 60% which means doing some work backstage.

Digital Marketing authority, Neil Patel does monthly clean up exercises removing thousands of subscribers to boost deliverability and avoid landing in spam. In this LinkedIn post he explains why.

Tyler Denk (CEO of beehiiv) has shared practical examples of doing “end-of-year list cleaning” and automating the process in beehiiv to keep quality high, and a more reliable email delivery.

However many others say there’s no real benefits to justify the admin and they are happy to grow the numbers without focusing on the open rate. Plus a big number creates a positive bias from the outside which can open doors such as collaborations, invites to podcasts, etc. People like big.

One important point here is that the stats in the dashboard are not 100% accurate (especially on Substack!) and some real readers appear as passive for several reasons (security software, corporate firewall, privacy features…). This is what a subscriber shared after receiving my email:

So it’s important to make sure you give people an opportunity to stay if that’s what they want (more on this below).

The verdict

I did a lot of research because I wanted to make sure it was a strategic move and not just an impulse. In this part, I explain how to do a list hygiene and how a cleaner email list can help boost deliverability and open rates. I also share some best practices from top creators to do a re-engagement campaign before The Grand Finale: