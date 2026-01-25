How many times have you created a product people told you they really wanted, only to hear crickets on launch day?

I used to think the question was “Do people like my idea?”

I’d publish a Post, watch the hearts explode, read the “OMG yes!!!” comments, and rush to create something people “wanted.” An ebook, a playbook, anything.

Then I’d launch. And… three sales.

Have you been there?

Turns out there are 7 galaxies between “I’d love that” and “I’m ready to buy.”

Likes are great for our ego but they are not great for our business plan.

There’s only one litmus test that never lies when you’re building anything you plan to sell (course, template, membership, ebook, coaching, whatever):

Have a minimum number of people commit and pay before you turn your idea into a commercially viable product and build the whole thing on firm ground.

Yes, collect the money first.

Unlike in traditional retail and brick-and-mortar, in the digital world, you don’t need to stock inventory before you sell. You can sell first and then build the inventory, but most people are still thinking and acting the old-school, traditional way.

It’s design-thinking 101: you begin with what your customers really want (and are willing to buy today), and reverse-engineer the process, starting from the last step: the sale. Think buying a house off the plan but digital.

Experienced creators apply this strategy all the time and that’s how they scale. Not by producing more, but by producing smarter: they get customers to pay first, and only once they hit the viability threshold do they invest time and resources in something that has a guaranteed return.

Viability threshold → Guaranteed return

This approach means the game is rigged (in your favor) and you can only win:

If enough people say yes, you are building on credit and everything above is a bonus.

If you hear crickets, it’s still a win because you avoid spending hours creating something everybody wants but nobody buys.

Note: there’s nothing to be embarrassed about. It has happened to me many times. Hearts are free.

The hard part is how to be strategic about it because the theory sounds easy but getting people to buy a future product that doesn’t exist yet is not easy and you need a plan and a strategy to make it work.

The Litmus test

If you are thinking about publishing a digital product or launching a service like a webinar or masterclass, before going all in, use the litmus test to make sure you won’t end up wasting days creating something people like but don’t buy.

Below, I share 2 templates to help you assess your project's viability with the only predictor that’s 100% accurate: money on the table. That’s the real litmus test.

Why? Because people are flakey (we all are) and change their minds all the time. It doesn’t mean they are bad-intentioned or are deliberately sabotaging you. It’s just human nature.

How many times have you cancelled a booking at a restaurant? Me, way too many.

How many times have you cancelled after paying a deposit? Unless it was an emergency, probably none.

I used this test last year to sell my first cohort (group coaching) and it led to 2KUS$ in 3 weeks before I developed the content.

This Post is exclusively for Paid Subscribers. I’ll show you how the test actually works in practice with 2 templates you can copy-paste to help you pre-sell your next digital product and make sure it’s a success before you create it.

The result is that you either make money or you save time.

1. The Pre-Sale Test

First, you create your offer on a platform like Stripe or PayPal with a link. It would look something simple like this:

Then you craft a simple description of what you are going to create (your offer)

Let me give you a realistic example to bring it to life:

View suscription options 🌟