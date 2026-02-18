They say writing often happens during stolen moments. This is one of them.

I’m writing this newsletter from a traffic jam somewhere in Mumbai on my way to the airport. The roads are noisy, busy, foggy and chaotic. A bit like my mind right now, spinning 200 miles an hour.

There are posters of French President Emmanuel Macron everywhere on the streets. Apparently, he’s in India on an official visit this week. That makes two of us.

The last 48 hours seem like a blur. I landed two days ago to speak at the 34th World HRD Congress, a major event focused on human resources with hundreds of presenters and thousands of participants. It’s massive and for three full days, you have back-to-back sessions and panels running simultaneously in three rooms. The topic is “The Future Of Work,” and my session is the very last one on day 2 in the Ballroom. I’m doing the closing keynote.

When I accepted the invitation via LinkedIn a couple of months ago, I had no idea what to expect but definitely not this magnitude: CEOs, Chief Technology Officers, TEDx speakers and many HR global leaders. I’m on the “VIP” list and get a front row seat next to some high-profile guests and elegant ladies in Indian saris. I feel somewhere between an Olympian and an imposter. That’s always a good sign.

2026 is starting on a high.

The organizers gave me a free pass to choose my theme and I picked “Cultural agility,” my signature topic.

The only guideline was a 30-minute countdown. Not bad, considering that by 5pm, people are more interested in the free dinner than the speaker standing between them and the chicken tikka masala. Can’t blame them. The food is delicious here.

So I had to keep it short and sweet. You don’t want a hangry audience.

Flashback to 2023

I only started speaking in public three years ago and while I still have lots to improve, I feel much more confident and calm now than when I started. Having done 100+ presentations (wokshops, webinars, keynotes, panels, live sessions…) I’ve learned to embrace that the only constant variable is a certain level of chaos: the slides don’t sync, the mic is broken, the host doesn’t show up, awkward questions from the public…last year I even acted as an impromptu panel moderator (and translator) at a literary festival in Kerala, India because someone didn’t read the memo. They gave me a 10-minute notice and wished me good luck.

However, I’ve also learned that the one thing you can always control is how you prepare. This applies to anything in life, so that’s exactly what I did: my sacred morning ritual (8km run + stretching + + breathing routine + indulgent breakfast with croissants), timed rehearsals in my room, visualization and positive self-talk.

Rituals are important in life: they keep you grounded.

When I’m preparing, I switch off everything and compartmentalize to get “in the zone.” At one point, it clicks and you are in sync: the message and the messenger blend in and become one. It’s a cool feeling and that’s when I know I’m ready.

I. Am. Ready.

In fact, I was so focused on my talk, I actually applied a spray from the hotel amenities thinking it was a facial toner when in reality it was a pillow mist! It still did the job.

The grand act

Back in the Ballroom, it was finally my turn to speak. We were running massively behind but I didn’t want a schedule to distract me because I wanted to stay in my lane.

My heart was racing and I took a deep, feel-good, “this-it-it” breath. The kind that draws the line between present and future. The future you imagined so many times in your mind is happening right now, just not the way I envisioned it...

As I was connecting my Mac to the adaptor, the organizer announced that I had to cut it to 15 minutes because we had run out of time.

15 minutes.

Shorter than a coffee break.

I took the clicker, grabbed the microphone and…I froze.

I looked at the audience, and you could hear a pin drop on the floor. They were all watching and I had nowhere to hide.

I don’t know how long I froze for, but the digital time in front of me was ticking. And I wasn’t. Suddenly, the smell of the pillow mist came back. That’s how intense the moment was.

And so, without a plan A or a plan B, I decided to make the most of what I had in that moment.

I told the audience I was going to make those 15 minutes’ worth their time and decided to believe those words because they were my only choice.

There was no point focusing on the slides, so I focused on the people instead.

I shared stories about growing up across continents and living in 9 countries; I talked about building cultural bridges, even if some people insist on building walls instead. I shared my cultural failures as a Westerner in China over the years and how they shaped the way I see the world - and the future of work.

And, as expected, I ran out of time. It reminded me of Squid Games.

I know the presentation was messy and chaotic and the clicker had a life of its own but in the middle of the storm, I found my voice and my way to connect with the audience people. I wasn’t presenting slides. I was talking from my heart and chaos can still land if it comes from the right place.

It was technically one of the worst presentations I’ve ever given, yet I have absolutely no regrets. I know that I gave it all and tried my best to become the messenger.

And the public felt it too, because once the timer turned red, I gave them a big smile and they gave me a bigger applause. The kind that five years later, still comes back to remind you why you do what you do.

I can’t speak on behalf of the audience but I can say those 15 minutes were worth my time.

This was my third time in India.

The first was as a backpacker.

The second as an author.

And today as a speaker.

Thank you India, I will be back.

Namaste 🙏🏼

If you read this far and this story didn’t put you off from speaking in public, it’s your turn to find your stage. Pick a topic you are passionate about and use your voice. Pitch to podcasts, host your webinars, join a panel, become the messenger and get in the zone.

