The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dr Priyanka Upadhyai's avatar
Dr Priyanka Upadhyai
5h

I know you knocked it out of the park even in 15 min!

Through the years I have had all sorts of issues during presentations for work: tech problems (most common), time cut-down, sometimes presenting at a different time last minute. I have been flustered and had heart in the mouth for a few min at least but I know each of those experiences is building me up. The audiences I’m talking about are smaller or different ie in the scientific community but I’ll tell you it was always about the story and the humanity of how I showed up.

Congratulations again, Veronica!

Reply
Share
1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Kisane Slaney PhD's avatar
Kisane Slaney PhD
27m

OMG, the Pressure!!! You handled it like a true professional, well done you 👏👏👏

Reply
Share
1 more comment...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture