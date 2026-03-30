The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Yannis Helios's avatar
Yannis Helios
6d

To know where you are going and why is a great leader element and you have it big time.

Thanks Veronica.

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1 reply by Veronica Llorca-Smith
Rose's avatar
Rose
6d

Thank you for that. I will copy the 3 questions and have an investigation session with myself. Your past work history must be a big help in your laser focus and knowing what to do, and how much of it to do. Fabulous post, again, thank you.

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4 replies by Veronica Llorca-Smith and others
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