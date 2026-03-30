Last week, we talked about the power of collaboration to grow your writing business. Today I work with dozens of creators in different capacities and I love being a collaboraholic but it can get messy…

Delegating and working with multiple creators across platforms is hard to scale without a centralized management and tracking system. I use an app called Delvia that lets you record all your collabs in a single report for FREE, so you can add partners (editors, designers, VAs…) to your ecosystem without losing control or clarity.

It’s really cool and you can create a simple record of who can do what for how long, so both sides are aligned.

Try Delvia for FREE

This week, I want to talk about growing a multi-platform business and what I would do differently if I were to start all over again today.

The Shiny Object Syndrome

The funny thing about the infamous shiny object syndrome is that you don’t realize you are the victim until you leave the room.

You call it “experimenting”, “learning”, “testing” but deep down, you are digging your own rabbit hole.

Jack of all trades, master of none.

That was me three years ago because I was listening to everyone:

“LinkedIn is great for corporate leads.”

“Instagram is the platform for authors.”

“But it’s so easy to go viral on TikTok and sell more books.”

“X is where you get the biggest reach.”

“Real writers are on Medium.”

“Substack is where you build your community.”

And when you listen to everyone, you stop listening to yourself.

So I started toying with all these platforms like a kid in a candy store, and the hole got deeper and deeper. I was making a big splash but I wasn’t actually swimming.

By doing a lot, I was creating an illusion of productivity but deep down, I was just moonwalking toward success, standing still in the same place.

Everyone was right but at the same time, everyone was wrong.

However, once I understood that the conversation was not about platforms but impact, I became intentional, and everything shifted. I was able to pull myself out and start over: learn how to swim. This is how I would approach it today if I wanted to grow a multi-platform business in 2026.

The 3 questions

Whenever I get stuck in life, I use this trick: I find 3 key questions that can help me get unstuck.

So when I was burning the candle from 6 ends, I paused and looked in the mirror:

1. Where is my ideal client?

2. Where do I have leverage?

3. Where can I make the biggest impact?

Your answers will (and should) be very different from mine, depending on your background, line of business, and skillset, but the intersection is your sweet spot.

Something’s gotta give

In 2024, I decided to have a clear ecosystem strategy and travel light, so I got rid of the noise and the excess luggage:

X (Twitter) was too toxic and polarized and my ideal client wasn’t there, plus I had zero leverage.

Instagram/ Facebook was not aligned with my style and felt too performative and superficial.

Medium: I used to love it and grew 6,000 followers but the distribution changed and my potential for impact and earnings got smashed overnight. Plus I realized that when you grow followers, you are just a tenant and can get evicted anytime.

I stopped trying to be everywhere and I was finally able to breathe and be more nimble with my little hand luggage.

Something’s gotta stay

I realized that I didn’t need a gazillion platforms. I needed to do a good job in one or two, consolidate and then scale, so that’s what I did:

LinkedIn for my public speaking business (keynotes, workshops, masterclasses on leadership and communication) Substack for my creative business: writing, creating digital products, publishing books…

That’s it.

This was January 2024 and this strategy allowed me to laser-focus and put my energy into places where I could get the biggest ROI.

I’ve talked many times about Substack before and in my dedicated Section, you can find the strategy that helped me become a Substack Bestseller with a clear growth and monetization roadmap. You can also join 100+ students who have taken my course, How To Win on Substack.

Today I want to share a bit about my LinkedIn strategy and how it’s become a lead incubator for my business as a public speaker. Back to our 3 questions:

Where is my ideal client?

People who hire me as a speaker or corporate trainer are Heads of HR, L&D Managers and People & Talent Directors who are active on LinkedIn, so that’s where I must be.

Where do I have leverage?

Coming from the corporate world (15+ years in SMEs and Fortune 500), LinkedIn is where I naturally have a bigger network and using the “ex Apple” card has a much bigger punch there than anywhere else.

Where can I make the biggest impact?

LinkedIn is a platform where I can reach not only the ideal clients above but also large conferences, Speaker Bureaus, Founders & CEOs and even publishers. In fact, a LinkedIn DM with a Penguin Random House exec is what led to my publisher deal for my book, The Anti-Procrastinator.

That’s my sweet spot, so that’s where I put my focus.

I totally revamped my LinkedIn profile (photo, bio, banner, Featured Posts, CTA) and started creating content to attract my ideal client 5 days a week.

I haven’t grown a huge audience, considering I’ve been writing there for 3 years (I recently hit 10,000 followers) but I have a targeted strategy that allows me to generate solid engagement, get a ton of visibility for free (although it’s unpredictable) and attract inbound leads and invitations for global summits and industry panels. The most recent one was in Mumbai, India last month.

My top-performing LinkedIn Posts in Feb-March 2026

Same ingredients, new recipe

Now that I have my finger on the pulse of my 2 platforms and I have also consolidated my Spanish Substack El Limonero, my goal is to keep growing my ecosystem in a way that’s sustainable.

Last month I launched my bilingual YouTube channel. Not to do more but to leverage what I’m already doing and give my content more longevity.

Productivity can also mean amplifying the work you are already doing.

And since I already had dozens of recordings from my live sessions, I decided it was time to give them a digital home, and I created my YouTube-Substack Flywheel to reach more people at scale without extra content.

Same ingredients, different recipe.

Same outfits, different combinations.

Still traveling light!

Subscribe to my YouTube Channel 🎬

I hope today’s Post challenges you to look at your own strategy with a critical eye, so you can get rid of the overweight and double down on what has the greatest potential. It’s okay to pivot, it’s okay to course-correct but it’s not okay to stay still.

Remember the 3 questions from today (client, leverage and impact) and find your sweetspot!

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Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Here are some resources to help you grow your digital ecosystem:

⚙️ My favorite tech stack:

Delvia to track collaborations.

Descript to edit your videos (get my 50% trial discount here)

Canva PRO to design your assets and thumbnails

💡 To grow your writing-speaking business:

My 2026 Solopreneur Portfolio in Numbers

7 Steps To Becoming A Paid Speaker [Gift Inside]

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