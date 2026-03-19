How To Build Profitable Digital Products

In this 36-minute video, I join Jari Roomer , Substack Bestseller at Write-Build-Scale to talk about how to create and launch profitable digital products.



This FREE session is ideal for creators and solopreneurs who want a sustainable, profitable portfolio that can generate a passive income over time.



We both shared our personal experiences publishing our first products, early failures, dos and don’ts, and lessons along the way. I share my strategy to build, market, and scale multiple mini-courses on Gumroad using a simple, repeatable framework you can replicate (see here).

My digital portfolio 💡

Key takeaways

Build on your knowledge/ experience: Turn a skill you learned into a product. Start with what you already know and can actually teach based on your own experience and business proof (wins and mistakes) and turn it into a process or a methodology.

In my case, I learned to self-publish on Amazon and created a self-publishing e-guide.

Market while you create: Test the demand live with your audience to get feedback and adjust in the moment. I’m a fan of serializing my content on Substack before turning it into a stand-alone product. It also helps you gain paid subscribers.

→ Serialization On Substack To Boost Your Earnings (Video)



Repackage the format: The same content packaged as a course has a higher perceived value than an ebook. Start with an entry-level product and elevate it to a premium offering. Through trial and error, I discovered that people are much more willing to pay a higher price for a course than a digital guide, for instance.

→ Launch a Digital Course on Gumroad (Course)

Build a 360 launch strategy (pre-and post launch). Create a simple sales funnel to automate sales. Even big creators run campaigns and funnels with lead magnets, email sequences and a journey.

→ Series to create a sales funnel



Collaborate to scale: Guest Posts, joint webinars and lives (like this one) and podcast appearances accelerate reach much faster than working in silo. In fact, 50% of my work today is based on partnerships with other creators.

→ 6 Collaborations to fire up your Creative Business

If you are serious about growing your digital portfolio, don’t miss out on my exclusive Substack Series (Paid Subscribers):

Create Your Funnel To Make 1,000 US$ With Your Digital Product in 30 Days.

If you like video format, you can subscribe to my new YouTube channel and get all the videos in your inbox.

And if you want personalized help, upgrade to Founding Member and book your 1:1 session to build a strategy for business 🌳🍋

This session is FREE and it would be amazing if you could share it with others. It takes 5 seconds and it would really help us 🙏🏼

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