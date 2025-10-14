How To Build A Writing Business [Without Selling Your Soul]

One of my favorite things about being a solopreneur is collaborating with creators from all over the world.

Today, I went live with

from

to talk about how to build a writing business that’s sustainable, profitable and above all…fun!

We both began our journeys on Medium 2+ years ago from zero and had a tough start (sounds familiar?) Yet we kept going, pivoted and grew our own communities. Today, we each have a digital ecosystem with multiple income streams and the Substack Bestseller badge 🌟

Derek went from 5 days in his corporate job to 3 and now 2.

I do this for a living, all while looking after my girls and training for triathlon.

In this session, we share our own mindset shifts, strategies and practical tips for growing a community and turning your writing hobby into a business you love.

This 38-minute session is especially valuable for anyone wanting to grow long-term, build a community, and turn their creativity into a business and a lifestyle.

Here are my top 5 takeaways from our chat with actionable steps you can start using today.

1. From broadcasting to connecting



Community building is about two-way engagement. Instead of broadcasting your newsletter to subscribers and punching out “content” every week, invest in creating genuine connections with your people and build trust because trust is the foundation of any business.

Grow a community, not a newsletter.

2. From isolated work to an ecosystem



Building a writing business isn’t just about publishing articles; it’s about creating an ecosystem where every piece is interconnected and works as an amplifier.

Your Posts can be repackaged and turned into a stand-alone digital guide.

Your Masterclass session can be recorded and sold as a replay on demand.

Your 1:1 coaching can turn into a cohort or group coaching.

Everything you produce can be repurposed to target different audiences (B2C → B2C) or leverage different formats (newsletter, videos, live training…). Doing so creates energy and reduces your workload, while continuously engaging your audience in different ways to cater to all preferences.

Connect the pieces to create an ecosystem .

3. Shift from price to value



Many creators undersell themselves because of fears or limiting beliefs about their own worth or experience, yet the focus should not be on the price you charge but on the value you deliver and the transformation you enable.

Charging higher prices (based on the value you provide) not only aligns your business with your worth but also creates less burnout because you’re focusing on quality, not quantity.

Evolve your mindset from price to value and from transaction to transformation.

4. Diversify your income streams



Both Derek and I have expanded into multiple revenue streams beyond writing (courses, cohorts, Mastermind, speaking gigs, corporate offerings…).

This diversification helps create stability and financial resilience, as you don’t rely solely on one type of income. It also reduces the pressure of having all your eggs in one basket and allows you to explore new initiatives, pivot and course-correct.

Test and experiment to diversify your income streams.

5. From scarcity to abundance



Generosity, an abundance mindset and helping others are key.

Find ways to connect with your readers: send personalized messages, engage in comments, and answer questions thoughtfully. The fuel of your community (and your business!) is the people behind it, so share the love and give first.

You can create opportunities to collaborate (like this live!), engage, co-create and let people in your community grow and shine with their own light.

Fuel your community through connection and collaboration.

The secret

The secret to creating a sustainable writing business is creating an interconnected ecosystem: content, community, and products that reinforce each other.

Stay authentic, focus on long-term relationships, and prioritize impact over volume.

Your business will grow steadily and healthily without sacrificing your well-being.

This session is packed with action items that work. I encourage you to watch it and start applying these strategies to turn your passion into a long-lasting, fulfilling business!

Thank you

,

,

,

,

and many others for tuning into our live session!

