Hi!

This weekend I realized there are only 100 days left until the end of the year.

Where did 2025 go?

I seem to have the same thought on repeat every year: the time goes faster and faster. Especially since I became a mom, the days are long and the years are short, as they say.

Ever since I was a little girl, I’ve been very aware of the volatility of things, time and even places. At the age of 5, I moved from Spain to France, then Brazil at 11, Holland when at 15…as an adult, I studied in Italy and then moved to Asia (Taiwan, China and now Hong Kong) with a one-year pandemic exile in Australia.

This nomadic lifestyle pushed me to have a bias for action from a very young age: make things happen, book that trip, take that opportunity, learn a new language every time, take that course…or else the ship will sail.

I love Nike’s slogan, “Just do it” because it’s the most effective way to make your dreams come true. You don’t need to read 100 self-improvement books, regurgitate the theory and have a perfect plan. You need to get out there and just do it: write that book, buy the flight, press the button.

Most things you want in life happen through action. Messy, imperfect, seemingly insignificant action that builds momentum. Because momentum takes you further.

Your legacy.

The one question that triggered my reinvention and gave me confidence and motivation to create a new path as a solopreneur when I was unemployed was this,

“What’s the story I want to tell my daughthes when they grow up?

That’s it, you don’t need a freaking manual with “The 10 steps to become a solopreneur”. What you need is:

- The audacity to dream big

- The courage to start and

- The discipline to keep going

Jari and I have a lot in common and that’s why I enjoyed this chat so much:

We are both writers

English is our second language

We are both crazy enough to sign up and stubborn enough to complete an Ironman (3.8km swim → 180 km ride → 42 km)

We have our own formulas to beat procrastination

In fact, this year I published my 4th book and it’s called The Anti-Procrastinator.

The Anti-Procrastinator 🎯

And that’s exactly what the podcast is about: How to conquer procrastination and boost your productivity.

You can listen to the episode on Spotify or or watch it on YouTube in the Write * Build * Scale channel:

Watch on YouTube 🎬

5 Lessons

These are the 5 key takeaways from the episode:

Lesson 1: Balance Comes from Choosing Your Priorities

You don’t have to do everything at once. The key is deciding what matters most right now and being okay with letting other things take a backseat.

Life moves in seasons. Sometimes business comes first. Sometimes writing comes first. Sometimes travel comes first.

If you get clear on your priorities for this “season”, balance becomes much easier to create.

Lesson 2: Productivity Starts with Input, Not Output

Instead of obsessing over doing more, focus on what fuels your best work: fitness, meditation, sleep, routines, nutrition, and knowing your peak hours.

That’s why I always asked myself:

What do I need to be at my best?

When you fuel yourself with the right inputs, your output will naturally improve.

Lesson 3: Beat Procrastination by Knowing Your “Type”

We all procrastinate for different reasons: the perfectionist, the worrier, the crisis-maker, the over-committer, or the rebel.

Once you know your “procrastination profile,” you can apply the right strategy to overcome it.

Whether that’s breaking projects into smaller steps, visualizing positive outcomes, building daily habits, or delegating tasks that drain you.

Lesson 4: Consistency Doesn’t Matter Without Strategy & Feedback

Writing or creating every day matters - but only if you’re actively seeking feedback, measuring your results, or looking for ways to improve.

Creators often churn out content without analyzing results or seeking feedback, which keeps them stuck in a loop of getting no results.

Consistency + strategy + feedback is what drives the most growth.

Lesson 5: Design Your Business to Support Your Lifestyle

Your business should serve your life - not the other way around.

Instead of compartmentalizing work, family, and personal passions, look for ways to integrate them.

That might mean involving your kids in your work projects, weaving hobbies into your content, or setting up systems that give you more freedom.

When your business aligns with your lifestyle, you can thrive.

