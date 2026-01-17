Every week, the question pops up somewhere in my community: in a DM, during a coaching call, in the group chat:

“What’s the ideal size of a newsletter?”

It’s a topic writers and creators never seem to agree on, and many struggle with, wondering if their email is too short to have real substance or too long to keep readers engaged.

Honestly, I do too.

And when we reach out to Google or ChatGPT for help, we get even more confused as we are bombarded with contradictory information:

“Keep it under 500 words for brevity!”

“Aim for 2,000 for depth!”

So which one is it?

Substance vs length

As a full-time writer and creator (4 books, 1,000+ newsletters), I’ve been able to grow a coaching business on digital strategy that has allowed me to meet 100+ clients and go deeper into their newsletters and writing business in general. I’ve also observed hundreds of newsletters over the years, and this is what I know.

Obsession with length is a distraction.

What truly matters is substance. But what does “substance” mean? It’s a combination of the value you deliver (entertainment, education, inspiration…), the connection you build with your readers, and the relevance that keeps them coming back.

Substance = value + connection + relevance

Let’s start with some numbers.

In 2023, Reletter analyzed a database of 1.2 million Substack and LinkedIn newsletters and discovered that the top 50 performers (by subscriber count) averaged 871 words versus the average length of 451 words.

I usually try to stick to 1,000 words because I find that that’s my sweet spot, allowing me to add substance without packing excess luggage. I’m also a direct and to-the-point person who doesn’t like to waste words (or time), so how I write is how I speak.

Other sources and studies suggest that shorter emails achieve higher click rates and often win for quick engagement. I found a super interesting analysis by Boomerang showing that if your goal is to engage and drive action, the sweet spot is between 50-125 words, all of which yielded response rates above 50%.

That study was published in 2016, but it’s still often referenced in email marketing. It makes sense that if you are trying to push a CTA, such as joining a webinar or downloading a free guide, a short and clear message wins over a long letter. Point taken.

Some might look at the 2 reports above as conflicting, but I actually prefer to look at them as complementary: you can mix both approaches to fit your strategy. For example, you might send a weekly newsletter with more substance but then have short, punchy emails to promote a specific product or initiative.

Think newsletter vs email marketing.

Meet the creators

Now let’s look at some actual creators.

Morning Brew, a daily business digest with millions of subscribers, keeps issues concise (often under 500 words) with witty summaries, bullet points, and curated links. It’s not about length; it’s about digestible value: readers get the day’s essentials in 5 minutes, feeling smarter without the overwhelm. Their open rates hover around 40-50%, far above industry averages, because the content feels essential, not exhaustive.

Similarly, The Skimm delivers news in a skimmable format: short paragraphs, bolded highlights, and conversational tone. With over 7 million subscribers, it proves that brevity builds habit: readers know they’ll get a quick, empowering update tailored to busy professionals.

Seth Godin’s newsletter, Seth’s Blog averages 100-300 words, focusing on one profound idea. His success (millions of readers) stems from substance: provocative insights that spark reflection, not filler. As Godin himself might say, it’s about delivering a “purple cow” moment that stands out, regardless of word count.

These examples show short formats excel when substance meets efficiency. Creators like these don’t pad content; they distill it. Justin Welsh shares how he streamlined his newsletter to 45 minutes of writing using a 4-step formula: hook, problem, solution, call-to-action. His short Saturday Solopreneur issues focus on actionable advice, building a $10M business through consistent value. He often indicates the reading time of 3-4 minutes as a plus.

But if substance is king, longer newsletters can thrive by offering immersion. Lenny’s Newsletter, Substack’s top business read with over 500,000 subscribers, often exceeds 1,000 words with in-depth product and growth advice. Lenny’s pieces include research, interviews, and frameworks and readers are willing to invest time because the payoff is career-changing insights. It’s not bloated; it’s comprehensive, turning subscribers into superfans who pay for premium access.

The Hustle, acquired for millions, mixes short snippets with deeper dives, averaging 800-1,000 words. Its curated news and features keep 2 million readers hooked by solving the “too much info” problem with substance: relevance and analysis.

Dan Koe advocates starting with long-form newsletters because they force originality and depth. His pieces, often 3,000+ words, repurpose into threads, videos, and posts, building exponential growth. I checked one of his newsletters this week on X and it had 3.9M views (!!).

Finding your sweet spot

All these creators succeed because length serves the content, not vice versa.

So, how do you shift focus to substance and find your sweet spot?

My take: Don’t get too caught up with numbers and rigid templates. Experiment and play with hybrid approaches. Long-form builds trust and voice, while short gets seen and acted on, but both win with substance.

In the end, the ideal newsletter length is whatever serves your message. Whether it’s Morning Brew’s brevity or Lenny’s depth, success comes from delivering what readers crave: value that informs, inspires, educates or entertains.

Stop counting words; start counting impact.

As you craft your next issue, ask:

Does this matter to my audience?

If yes, length will take care of itself.

What’s your take: short and sweet, or long and thoughtful?

PS: I didn’t try to hit a specific number but this newsletter hit 926 words - my sweet spot 😉

If you found it useful, you can support my work by sharing it with your community ❤️

