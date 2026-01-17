How Long Should Your Newsletter Be?
Every week, the question pops up somewhere in my community: in a DM, during a coaching call, in the group chat:
“What’s the ideal size of a newsletter?”
It’s a topic writers and creators never seem to agree on, and many struggle with, wondering if their email is too short to have real substance or too long to keep readers engaged.
Honestly, I do too.
And when we reach out to Google or ChatGPT for help, we get even more confused as we are bombarded with contradictory information:
“Keep it under 500 words for brevity!”
“Aim for 2,000 for depth!”
So which one is it?
Join 10K+ writers & creators at The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋 and turn your creativity into your lifestyle. A Substack Bestseller 🌟
Substance vs length
As a full-time writer and creator (4 books, 1,000+ newsletters), I’ve been able to grow a coaching business on digital strategy that has allowed me to meet 100+ clients and go deeper into their newsletters and writing business in general. I’ve also observed hundreds of newsletters over the years, and this is what I know.
Obsession with length is a distraction.
What truly matters is substance. But what does “substance” mean? It’s a combination of the value you deliver (entertainment, education, inspiration…), the connection you build with your readers, and the relevance that keeps them coming back.
Substance = value + connection + relevance
Let’s start with some numbers.
In 2023, Reletter analyzed a database of 1.2 million Substack and LinkedIn newsletters and discovered that the top 50 performers (by subscriber count) averaged 871 words versus the average length of 451 words.
I usually try to stick to 1,000 words because I find that that’s my sweet spot, allowing me to add substance without packing excess luggage. I’m also a direct and to-the-point person who doesn’t like to waste words (or time), so how I write is how I speak.
Other sources and studies suggest that shorter emails achieve higher click rates and often win for quick engagement. I found a super interesting analysis by Boomerang showing that if your goal is to engage and drive action, the sweet spot is between 50-125 words, all of which yielded response rates above 50%.
That study was published in 2016, but it’s still often referenced in email marketing. It makes sense that if you are trying to push a CTA, such as joining a webinar or downloading a free guide, a short and clear message wins over a long letter. Point taken.
Some might look at the 2 reports above as conflicting, but I actually prefer to look at them as complementary: you can mix both approaches to fit your strategy. For example, you might send a weekly newsletter with more substance but then have short, punchy emails to promote a specific product or initiative.
Think newsletter vs email marketing.
Meet the creators
Now let’s look at some actual creators.
Morning Brew, a daily business digest with millions of subscribers, keeps issues concise (often under 500 words) with witty summaries, bullet points, and curated links. It’s not about length; it’s about digestible value: readers get the day’s essentials in 5 minutes, feeling smarter without the overwhelm. Their open rates hover around 40-50%, far above industry averages, because the content feels essential, not exhaustive.
Similarly, The Skimm delivers news in a skimmable format: short paragraphs, bolded highlights, and conversational tone. With over 7 million subscribers, it proves that brevity builds habit: readers know they’ll get a quick, empowering update tailored to busy professionals.
Seth Godin’s newsletter, Seth’s Blog averages 100-300 words, focusing on one profound idea. His success (millions of readers) stems from substance: provocative insights that spark reflection, not filler. As Godin himself might say, it’s about delivering a “purple cow” moment that stands out, regardless of word count.
These examples show short formats excel when substance meets efficiency. Creators like these don’t pad content; they distill it. Justin Welsh shares how he streamlined his newsletter to 45 minutes of writing using a 4-step formula: hook, problem, solution, call-to-action. His short Saturday Solopreneur issues focus on actionable advice, building a $10M business through consistent value. He often indicates the reading time of 3-4 minutes as a plus.
But if substance is king, longer newsletters can thrive by offering immersion. Lenny’s Newsletter, Substack’s top business read with over 500,000 subscribers, often exceeds 1,000 words with in-depth product and growth advice. Lenny’s pieces include research, interviews, and frameworks and readers are willing to invest time because the payoff is career-changing insights. It’s not bloated; it’s comprehensive, turning subscribers into superfans who pay for premium access.
The Hustle, acquired for millions, mixes short snippets with deeper dives, averaging 800-1,000 words. Its curated news and features keep 2 million readers hooked by solving the “too much info” problem with substance: relevance and analysis.
Dan Koe advocates starting with long-form newsletters because they force originality and depth. His pieces, often 3,000+ words, repurpose into threads, videos, and posts, building exponential growth. I checked one of his newsletters this week on X and it had 3.9M views (!!).
Finding your sweet spot
All these creators succeed because length serves the content, not vice versa.
So, how do you shift focus to substance and find your sweet spot?
My take: Don’t get too caught up with numbers and rigid templates. Experiment and play with hybrid approaches. Long-form builds trust and voice, while short gets seen and acted on, but both win with substance.
In the end, the ideal newsletter length is whatever serves your message. Whether it’s Morning Brew’s brevity or Lenny’s depth, success comes from delivering what readers crave: value that informs, inspires, educates or entertains.
Stop counting words; start counting impact.
As you craft your next issue, ask:
Does this matter to my audience?
If yes, length will take care of itself.
What’s your take: short and sweet, or long and thoughtful?
PS: I didn’t try to hit a specific number but this newsletter hit 926 words - my sweet spot 😉
If you found it useful, you can support my work by sharing it with your community ❤️
Lemons & Lemonade 🍋
Upgrade now to join my MasterMind on Collaboration (Premium Members):
- Find out the best collaboration strategies in the digital space in 2026
- Best practices from other creators (co-authored books, Guest Posts, podcasts, joint webinars…)
- How to incorporate collaboration into your creator strategy (cadence, type..)
- Pitch your idea and find potential collaborators live!
🗓️ Session America- Asia pacific: 19 Jan 8pm EST || 20 Jan 12pm Sydney
🗓️ Session Europe: 20 January 8am London:
Veronica, a bit OT but super important: A call for unity from sea to shining sea!
"The person down the street who votes differently than you is not your enemy. They are your neighbor. They worry about the same things you worry about. They want their kids to be safe and their bills to be paid and their country to be a place worth living in. They have been manipulated just like you have been manipulated, fed a different flavor of the same poison, sorted into a different tribe by the same algorithm, pointed at you as the enemy by the same people who point you at them.
The working class Republican and the working class Democrat have more in common with each other than either of them has with the billionaire class that funds both parties.
You share the same struggles. You face the same rigged systems. You are being crushed by the same economic forces that have transferred more wealth upward in the last fifty years than at any point in human history. And instead of uniting against the people doing this to you, you are screaming at each other on the internet about pronouns and flags and whatever fresh outrage the algorithm served up this morning.
This is exactly what they want. A nation at war with itself cannot resist a takeover. A people consumed by mutual hatred will accept any authority that promises to protect them from the manufactured enemy. Every empire that fell was divided before it was conquered. Every free people who lost their freedom were set against each other first.
The red versus blue war is not real. It is a show put on by people who own both teams. It is professional wrestling and you think it is a real fight. The wrestlers go backstage after the match and laugh together while you are still screaming at the guy in the other section who was rooting for the wrong character.
This Is Our Country Not Theirs
This nation belongs to the people who live here and work here and raise families here and will be buried here. It does not belong to billionaires who hold citizenship in three countries and will flee to their bunkers the moment things get bad. It does not belong to tech oligarchs who view democracy as an obstacle to efficiency. It does not belong to foreign interests who have purchased so much influence that they might as well be writing our laws themselves.
We have to stop letting them divide us. We have to start seeing each other as fellow Americans again instead of enemy combatants in a culture war that was manufactured to keep us weak. We have to remember that the person screaming at us online is also a victim of the same manipulation, and maybe if we stopped screaming back and started talking, we might realize we have been fighting the wrong enemy this entire time.
Turn off the television. It is not informing you. It is programming you. Question everything, including the sources you trust, especially the sources you trust. Talk to people who disagree with you and do it without trying to win. Listen to why they believe what they believe. You might discover that the monster you have been told to hate is actually just another person trying to make sense of a confusing world with imperfect information, exactly like you.
Remember who you are. You are an American. Your ancestors came to this land or were brought to this land or were already on this land, and regardless of how they got here, they built something together that was supposed to be different from the old world’s tyrannies and aristocracies. That project is not finished. Every generation has to fight to keep it alive against the forces that want to drag us back to a world where a handful of rulers own everything and everyone else serves at their pleasure.
Stop letting them divide you. Your enemies are not your neighbors. Your enemies are the people who profit from your division and are building machines to replace you the moment you are no longer useful.
Start acting like it before it is too late". —The Wise Wolf