Do you know how many sales my first digital product generated?

$78.

Not in the launch week or the first month, no. In its entire existence.

After months of effort, I stepped onto the stage full of excitement, only to find an empty room waiting for an audience that never showed up.

The early days as a creator are brutal, and everybody knows about it, but no one warns you about it. It’s the blurry fine print at the bottom of the contract.

What you see on social media is a pixelated reality, beautified by a lot of Botox and lots of zeros, because those stories sell better and it’s easy to add zeros on the keyboard.

And that’s a shame because the magic lies in the process. The journey, with all its bumps, has way more value than the destination and it’s also where you learn the most.

But that failed product transformed my business because it taught me what I had done wrong so that I could get it right.

Last month, I launched my new digital public course, The Gumroad Academy, and the story was very different…

On Sunday morning, as I was making my coffee, I picked up my phone and saw three notifications: three sales of digital products. $264 while I was sleeping. Before the day had even started.

Later that day, I received another Gumroad notification: a sale while I was wakesurfing with my family.

My Substack courses in English and Spanish have gained 100+ students and generated 6,121US$ in just a few months. As passive income.

It’s not going to make me rich, but it’s a pretty cool feeling to have your business tick along while you live life. And these notifications never get old because every dollar you make through your creativity has a different feel to it. It tastes better than making money for Wall Street.

Between the first story and the second, there are exactly two years and seven galaxies.

But the difference between the two isn’t just two school calendars; it boils down to three key elements:

Community Credibility Strategy

These are the ingredients of the lemonade I’m squeezing today.

1. Community

When I launched my first digital product (an ebook), I didn’t have a newsletter or readers to start with. It was like throwing a dart blindfolded.

In these 2.5 years, I’ve shifted my focus from building an audience to growing a community where creators and writers share, collaborate, and interact. They are not followers or fans: they belong.

And those same people are the ones who read my books, attend my workshops, and buy my courses. 80% of my sales come from people who already know me through my online work on Substack and LinkedIn. The other 20% comes from reviews and recommendations from those same people- the ripple effect of having a community.

This doesn’t mean you need 5,000 subscribers before launching your product, but you do need a small group of committed, loyal people to get the engine started. That’s your first goal before you launch or publish anything.

Find your customers before you launch your product.

Find your readers before you publish your book.

Find your students before your course goes live.

My experience is that only around 10% of your readers (or less) are truly interested enough in your work to invest in your work (i.e., put money on the table), so find your small tribe and go all in for them.

Otherwise, give your wallet a warning because you’ll be spending a fortune on Amazon and Meta ads (which is also a valid strategy, but that’s a different recipe).

Action: Focus on growing a small but engaged community of readers and deepen the relationship with them via DMs, comments, Masterminds, etc. Y

This is how I’m building mine:

Build your community before you sell anything.

2. Credibility

In the digital world, one of your greatest assets is your credibility: making people believe in you, your project, and your promise.

If you want someone to buy into your offer, you need to prove that you can take them from A to B with a real vehicle to take them along the journey. Not just a fancy Ferrari without an engine.

That proof is called credibility.

And credibility isn’t just about your knowledge, degrees, or experience; it’s about how you effectively communicate those so that people choose you.

Personally, the formula that’s worked best for me is to build-in-public - pulling back the curtain and openly sharing my journey as a creative entrepreneur, letting others learnfrom my experience for free whether it’s publishing books, growing on Substack, speaking in public or launching digital products… everything I share comes from my own harvest, with personal examples and hands full of dirt.

Here are some examples of how I build credibility (and you can too):

A Substack Note where I show how I work with my Founding Members during my 1:1 strategy sessions.

A LinkedIn post where I share my experience as a public speaker.

A Post sharing my experience publishing a book with Penguin Random House with tips and strategies to help authors.

Showing what you did is bragging. Showing what you did and how you did it is serving.

And I give a lot for free.

In fact, around 70% of my content is free because it’s my best sales ambassador for everything that’s paid. I treat every Post as a lead magnet that helps me attract readers and even clients for courses and coaching.

Action: Publish content (Posts, Notes, Lives…) that shows not only what you have achieved but how you have done it so that you can serve others. Build trust by showing your BTS and not just an empty promise.

3. Strategy

In the past, I used to think that with a good product backed by credibility and supported by a community, success was guaranteed. But it turns out I was missing an essential ingredient: strategy.

In my previous launches, my marketing campaign consisted of a couple of emails and random social media posts with a whispered offer because I hate selling (yes, I said it). After that, I’d put the blindfold back on and keep throwing darts, totally clueless. My strategy was nonexistent.

Today, my launches are far more strategic and involve an action plan.

Here are some of the steps I take to ensure my launches are successful:

Make an exclusive announcement to my premium community with a VIP offer (my paid subscribers have 40% off on all my courses).

Launch segmented email campaigns for different audiences (e.g, your most engaged readers)

Set up an affiliate marketing program to collaborate with other creators.

Build a digital library of images and visuals to bring freshness (like an ad campaign).

Offer time-limited, customized deals to create FOMO (e.g, early bird).

Personalize digital touchpoints : welcome emails, footers, CTAs…

Use the Group Chat to announce the launch and engage my community

Leverage user-generated content (UGC) like reviews and testimonials.

Host live sessions to talk to educate, help and serve first.

Focus efforts on a single CTA (call to action), not 10 different things.

Fuel synergies: Once you have multiple products, you can create bundles and upsell products that are related. Here is my Creator Growth Bundle on Gumroad.

Consistency is not a proxy for strategy. You need both.

Action: Create a 360 action plan. You can use the template above and if you need help, send me a DM to work together.

From a product to a digital portfolio

The beauty of creating digital products is that they don’t (have to) live in isolation. They can be part of something bigger, a sustainable portfolio that enables you to bring your vision to life and enrich your offer through courses, guides, practical manuals, tutorials…

This is my digital portfolio today and it’s growing…

I just published The Gumroad Academy, a digital program to help you launch your first course with videos, tutorials and demos to show you exactly how to do it.

If you don’t have a digital course yet, check it out. It’s an incredible way to scale, diversify your business, create passive income and transform your business.

88US$++ for a full blueprint and roadmap to launch your first digital course.

Creating a digital portfolio is a long-term investment you cultivate little by little.

Every seed plays its role, and it’s important to normalize that some will flop while others will grow into a beautiful lemon tree.

And don’t forget the three key ingredients:

1. Build a community (not an audience)

2. Serve people

3. Create a strategy

And if your first product fails like mine did, it’s a good sign. It means you are on the right track!

