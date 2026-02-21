“I love giving 92% of my royalties to my publisher.”

Said no author ever.

Every single author I know (including myself) has gone through the same reality check sooner rather than later: selling a book is bloody hard. The competition is shocking. Amazon publishes around 7,500 new ebooks. A day. And your mission is to get readers to choose your book.

I always give writers the same unsolicited advice:

“Find your readers before you write your book.”

The alternatives are usually 2:

Self-publishing on Amazon KDP : I’ve done this twice, and unless you have an established name and a big email list, you need to spend a ton of money on ads (typically Amazon or Meta Ads) to stand out. My own experience is that you buy dollar ads that often go straight into funding Bezos’ lavish wedding (you pay per click), so a big chunk of your return on investment is close to zero.

Partnering with a publisher: I’ve done this twice, once with an indie publisher and once with the world's biggest publisher for The Anti-Procrastinator. And guess what: it’s still bloody hard. The publisher usually gives you a nice marketing push during the launch month and then off you go. It’s up to you to find your readers and build your brand. Good luck.

I coach several writers on the strategy side of publishing, and many ask me if I know of any good alternatives for indie authors. The honest answer is that I don’t but my premium member Gon, from eXis, does: He ditched Amazon KDP to launch his book on Kickstarter and he’s sharing everything with us. No paywalls, no catch, no part two. Grab a notebook and take notes. This is good stuff and I love betting on a fellow underdog.

How to Launch Your Book on Kickstarter in 5 Steps

Hey, what’s up. I’m Gon Vas. I’m an emerging writer living in New York, and I have more than fourteen years of experience in product development and product launches. I actually started writing my book eXis while I was doing my master’s degree at Columbia University in New York.

I’m really excited because in a few days my book eXis launches on Kickstarter. It’s been an intense process and, honestly, more fun than I expected—so here I’m sharing how I’m putting it together and which tools helped me launch the campaign.

I broke it down into five essential steps so your launch has a real foundation: community, numbers, story, offer, and promotion. I hope my experience saves you time, mistakes, and frustration if you’re about to launch your own book.

One important thing: a Kickstarter campaign is especially useful if you’re already in conversations with an agent, a publisher, or even a company that wants to develop your idea. Because you’re not only selling a book—you’re showing traction. It’s a concrete way to prove you can build community and mobilize people around your project.

Kickstarter in 60 seconds (and why I chose it)

Kickstarter is a crowdfunding platform where people don’t “donate” to your book—they back it by pre-ordering it. You set a clear goal, a deadline, and a few reward tiers. If you hit the goal, you fulfill. If you don’t, you learn—and you don’t ship.

So why use this instead of Amazon KDP or a traditional self-publishing path? Because a lot of authors run into the same pain points: you publish into a crowded marketplace, compete on price, rely on an algorithm to be discovered, and often end up spending money on ads just to get seen. And while you might sell copies, you don’t necessarily build a direct community—you’re mostly renting attention.

Kickstarter flips that. It lets you validate demand before you print, fund production upfront, tell the story behind the book, and build a community that follows the project—not just a product page.

Now, here are the 5 steps I’m using to launch eXis through crowdfunding—so your campaign has a real foundation: community, numbers, story, offer, and promotion.

1. Build a real audience

Before you sell your book, here’s the hard truth: Kickstarter is not magic. If you don’t have a minimum community that already reads you, responds to you, and trusts you, your campaign won’t grow.

What did I do to grow my audience? I posted daily Notes, made room for co-authors, and invited other writers to create stories inspired by my universe. I did it in English and Spanish. I also have an active chat that doesn’t only help move eXis forward, it also helps amplify other works and real conversations.

Something that helped me a lot was resources like “The Lemon Tree”. They have great posts on building community, and if you become a member, you get concrete actions you can take to grow (I even found my editor through the members section). Here’s the post that helped me the most.

The basics for growth:

You Can steal My Substack Strategy But You Can’t Steal My Croissants 🥐

Now, how did I know I had an audience that could actually support the launch? Here are my numbers, just to give you a reference point:

Substack: 770 followers

Subscribers: 270

Paid subscribers: 8 (all U.S.-based)

Monthly views: ~8,000

Chat: active (around 15 replies per announcement)

They’re not huge numbers. But in four months I managed to build a real group of people who follow my story. And clear signals started to show up: I reached #96 in Literature on Substack with a relatively small subscriber base, and I won a few awards—like Concurso del Escritor, which helped amplify my work.

All of this to say something simple: you need a minimum audience for your Kickstarter to work. It doesn’t work the other way around.

2. Build a brutally honest financial plan

Open your Excel sheet and use real numbers. Contact multiple vendors, decide where you’ll ship from, and calculate shipping costs based on the book’s weight.

COGS

In COGS (cost of goods sold), include everything: printing, packaging, taxes, platform fees, returns, and a contingency buffer. And yes—vet your suppliers and check references. One thing people almost always forget (and it destroys your margin): packaging materials and the packing work itself. Here’s my cost list so you can take a look.

Book Cost

Book (Printing)

Packaging

Packing Service

Other (always include a contingency buffer)

Other Costs (for example, if you offer a deluxe bundle like mine)

Poster

Large Sticker Pack

Sticker for Packaging

Bookmark

Other (always include a contingency buffer)

Fees

Kickstarter fee: 8%–12%

Stripe fee: 5%–10%

Tax: 5%–25% (depends on your country)

Quick note on Stripe (don’t skip this)

Stripe is the payment processor that powers transactions on platforms like Kickstarter and Substack—it’s how backers’ payments get collected and paid out to you. In practice, it’s the bridge between your campaign and your bank account.

Before you launch, make sure Stripe is supported in your country and that your bank account and legal details match what Stripe requires—because both Substack and Kickstarter run on Stripe, and misalignment here can delay or block payouts.

Distribution

You can set regional fulfillment points. In my case: Lima for South America, Madrid for Europe and Asia, and New York / Miami for the U.S. I have the advantage of family and friends who travel often—and I travel a lot too—so I can move boxes in bulk and then ship locally from each hub. If you’re based in the U.S., logistics are usually simpler. If you’re not, you need a distribution plan that won’t drive you crazy. Get shipping quotes by country/state and decide whether this leaves you real profit—or just stress. Here’s my shipping template (in my case, with printing production based in Lima, Peru) so you can use it as a reference.

Remember to budget extra shipping for returns. In my case, I set a $10 flat shipping fee for everyone, based on my shipping table.

Finally, keep in mind that this financial plan still doesn’t include your labor. It’s up to you to price your time and your creative work, and add it as a cost category.

Having a complete list of expenses makes you much more aware of your true funding goal—and whether it actually aligns with your long-term plan for the book. In my case, it doesn’t just align: it’s necessary in order to negotiate the story with agents, publishers, or producers.

3. Build a story (not a product)

You’re not selling “a book.” You’re inviting your community to close a cycle with you: what you learned, what you lost, what you achieved, what you almost gave up on. People buy belonging—and above all, community.

And there’s another layer: Kickstarter forces you to tell that story, and they review it. They take their time before giving you the “go.” On their platform, they say it can take up to 7 days to review and approve a project. In my case, for example, they rejected my first draft because some details were inaccurate.

So how do you build a story? Here are my recommendations:

What you’re offering today. In my case: the printed edition + extra material.

What’s included that isn’t on Substack. An additional chapter you can’t read there.

How you got here (brief). What happened for this launch to exist.

Why it matters now. What makes this the right moment.

What you’re going to push. A quick look at your main tiers (I’ll cover that in the next point).

Here are the drafts of my story:

4. Build a clear offer

Keep your tiers simple, with memorable names and obvious value. Have your visuals ready (banners, mockups, photos), a color palette, a posting calendar, emails, and a press kit. Every marketing asset should scream the same message:

“This is what you’re supporting.”

In my case, I kept it to three tiers to make the decision easy:

a low-cost digital option for $5

the printed book for $25 (a collectible special edition)

a deluxe bundle that includes posters, stickers, a signature, a signed bookmark, and more

The fewer decisions your reader has to make, the faster they’ll buy. Here are my tiers as an example:

$5 — eXis Digital Edition (eBook)

Get the digital edition of eXis: Volume 1 in PDF or EPUB.

You will choose Spanish or English (not both) in the backer survey after the campaign.

Delivered after the campaign.

$25 — eXis Print Book

One printed copy of eXis: Volume 1.

+ The Digital Edition (PDF or EPUB).

*You will choose Spanish or English (not both) in the backer survey after the campaign. *Delivered after the campaign.

$50 — eXis Deluxe Bundle

The full Deluxe pack:

One printed copy of eXis: Volume 1.

+ The Digital Edition (PDF or EPUB).

+ 2 A5 poster (book-sized).

+ Sticker pack.

+ Signed bookmark.

+ 1-year eXis Substack subscription (redeemable after the campaign).

*You will choose Spanish or English (not both) in the backer survey after the campaign. *Delivered after the campaign.

5. Marketing plan + promotion (and make everything point to launch)

Run a pre-campaign before you launch your Kickstarter to measure how many people actually want to buy your book. As of today, I’ve received 34 “Notify me on launch” sign-ups. That gives me a clear signal: can I push it to 50? Yes. To 100? Maybe—but that’s a different level and it takes more time and reach.

To activate that pre-campaign, here’s what I did:

A giveaway to get subscribers to sign up for the launch notification.

A press release for media outreach.

Collabs (including this very post, which is part of the campaign).

Daily content: Notes every day, plus a dedicated post on launch day.

Here are the links:

Book Giveaway: Do you want to win the printed version of eXis Vol.1?

Press Release: PRESS RELEASE | eXis Kickstarter

Pre-launch page: https://www.kickstarter.com/projects/readexis/exis-volume-1

Putting this together has been a full journey: building an audience, getting the numbers right, telling a story that makes sense, and keeping up the promotion without burning out (or burning people out). I don’t know yet how the campaign will go—we’ll find out together—but I do know that getting to this point has already taught me a lot.

If you take one thing from this post, let it be this: Kickstarter doesn’t start from zero. It works when you already have a community, when your numbers are clear, when your story is strong, when your offer is simple, and when your marketing points to the same place every single day.

I hope these five steps help you avoid improvising and launch with more clarity. And if my campaign works, I’ll share what really moved the needle. And if it doesn’t… I’ll share that too. Because that, in the end, is also part of building something real. 🍋🌿☀️

