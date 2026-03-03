Growing Your Creative Business on Substack And Beyond [With Claire Venus]

The best way to stay motivated is to surround yourself with people who inspire you. This is true for sports, business and life.

That’s why I reached out to Substack Bestseller Claire Venus ✨ and invited her to join me live to talk about growing a creative business on your terms.

Claire is the Founder of Sparkle on Substack and 2 other publications! Together they reach 18,000 readers. She has built a beautiful, creative community, and in this session, we talk about creativity, values, the unglamorous side of growing (and stalling), and the reality of building a lifestyle business.

We also had multiple car alarms to keep it interesting. Never a dull moment when you go live!

This is what happens when lemons meet sparkle…🍋✨

To niche or not niche?

It’s possible to grow a business without sticking to a niche. Both Claire and I have multidimensional businesses that reflect our interests and passions and we talked about the beauty of exploring and evolving without having to suffocate inside a box or a tag.

💡Tip: Cater to your different audiences. Claire targets 3 different groups and offers personalized services to each.

In my case, I focus on 3 key groups and have dedicated products and services to serve them better:

Authors & Writers

Public Speakers

Digital entrepreneurs

Community isn’t a buzzword

A community is not about volume and numbers: it’s about depth and connection.

We talked about how to evolve from the transactional one-way newsletter and build something that is more human and meaningful, where people can participate, have a voice and belong.

Claire segmented her audience (beginners, pure expressionists, creative entrepreneurs) and designed different access points: chat for building connections, hot-seat mentoring for business owners, monthly gatherings for Diamond Members…

In my case, I use the Group Chat for large community engagement and the Mastermind as a high-touch sounding board for my Founding Members.

Different people need different depths.

💡 Tip: Explore ways to give your readers a voice (Group Chat, Mastermind, etc).

The (unsexy) reality of growth

Growth isn’t linear, and reaching big milestones doesn’t give you immunity from plateaus and bumps.

We normalized stalls as signals: time to pivot, experiment, reassess or simply rest.

Claire shared analyzing 500+ unsubscribe notes in a spreadsheet to understand why people leave. The subscription model means people come and go. That’s not failure; it’s their journey and we have to normalize that communities are dynamic (as so are people!).

You can’t expect what you don’t inspect.

💡Tip: Take those bumps as opportunities to analyze, identify trends and patterns and try something new.

Building an ecosystem

The keyword to build a sustainable digital ecosystem is intention.

It’s not about spreading thin across too many platforms but knowing where it makes sense for you to be.

In my case, LinkedIn is the perfect hub to grow my public speaking business (keynotes, workshops…) because my decision-makers are there.

I also use a LinkedIn- Substack flywheel to convert followers into subscribers. I’ll share more soon.

Claire uses YouTube as a search engine shop window to bring new people into her ecosystem, very often repurposing content she already has to give it longevity. She has also started to monetize her channel and is exploring its potential as an additional income stream.

💡Tip: Identify the purpose each platform plays in your business.

Motivation when it dips

Staying motivated is not easy and we talked about how to keep going when things get tough.

Claire talks about the power of purpose and realigning with your values and what matters to you. A lack of motivation can signal a disconnection or misalignment. Dig deeper to understand what it is.

We also talked about staying on your lane and not letting comparison steal your joy by over-absorbing others’ energy.

For me, as a triathlete, I try to link motivation to the process and the journey, not the outcome. A bad race doesn’t erase the act of showing up and giving everything. Celebrate the daily consistency and use the little wins to fire the engine.

If any of this resonated: the honest parts about plateaus, community mechanics, multi-platform strategy, or keeping your voice intact, watch the full recording. It’s raw, with alarms, laughs, and what it really means to grow a business on your terms.

P.S. Drop a comment if something here sparked an idea for your own sparkling lemonade✨🍋

Thank you Virginia Vila, Natalia Papiol, Whitney Douglas, Karen Oline, and many others for joining!

The session is FREE and we hope to reach as many creative souls as possible. If you enjoy it, please comment, share, subscribe to Claire and keep the energy going.

