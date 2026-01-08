Growing A Writing-Speaking Sustainable Business [From 0 to 36 Months]

3 years ago, I started my journey as a solopreneur.

I had no idea what I was doing and this is what my journey was like:

0-12 months: Nothing happened.

12-18 months: Something happened.

18-36 months: Everything happened (Substack Bestseller, paid public speaking gigs, digital courses, coaching…)

It took me 1.5 years to get real traction.

The reality is that writing and creating online is hard and the effort you put in today might only pay off in years but most will quit before.

Today, I have multiple income streams from writing, public speaking, coaching and courses. I’m growing a creative, sustainable business that I love and that allows me to spend quality time with my family, exercise for my triathlon races and travel.

My word for 2026 is sustainability, and in this session, I invite you backstage and share how you can grow your own digital business with focus and calmness, without burning out or selling your soul to social media.

What I cover in this 38-minute video:

Mindset strategies to help you with focus, strategic thinking and consistency: Growth mindset to help you develop new skills Abundance mindset to collaborate with others and to value your work Winner’s mindset to celebrate the small wins and become your best ambassador

My solopreneur journey from 0-36 months growing a digital ecosystem with multiple pieces and an analysis of each of the 3 phases (Learn → Grow → Scale)

Practical frameworks to build a sustainable business : How to create systems (serialization, repurposing content and replicable frameworks) How to elevate your content (high-value offer, selling to corporate, curating your current offer) How to leverage the power of speaking to boost visibility and monetization (from starting to getting paid)



I tried to mix a bit of inspiration and practicality to keep it light yet actionable.

