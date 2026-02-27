Growing a Public Speaking Business From Zero [What actually works]

This week, I published my 7 steps to becoming a paid speaker and I had tons of questions about the process, getting started, where to find speaking opportunities and how to land paid engagements.

I documented my answers and turned them into a 45-minute webinar for my paid subscribers, breaking down the process with a speaker starter toolkit.

PS: I use Descript to add the subtitles and make the video more accessible.

I’m loving it and I’m using it for my YouTube videos to add music, visual elements and edit the raw footage. I highly recommend it and here is a special coupon to try it at 50% OFF.

If you’re a creator, writer, or expert ready to get paid for your knowledge on stage (or online), here are the core takeaways from the session:

1. Start small to build real momentum

Partner with peers in your community first: podcasts, live sessions, joint webinars. These give you footage, confidence, and credibility without cold-pitching big companies yet.

2. LinkedIn is still the #1 platform for speakers

Optimize your profile to scream “speaker” (headline, photo, featured link to keynotes/workshops). Post consistently (4–5×/week) with in-action shots, behind-the-scenes, personal stories tied to your expertise. Avoid links in posts (I explain why).

I also share the engagement strategy that gets me organic views and leads without pods, paid ads or talking about LinkedIn.

Hint: stories win.

My journey as a speaker starting from zero at 41 (15K views)

Why I changed my name as a child (18K views)

Apple invested 100K US$ in my onboarding (12K views)

3. Invest in a professional infrastructure

Professional email, simple website, pro photos, and a YouTube playlist of all your appearances. This closes the gap when leads from LinkedIn check you out.

4. Create one strong, focused offer

Pick a signature topic where you already have credibility. Outline the agenda, key takeaways (framed as business/leadership ROI), flexible formats (60–90 min), and don’t lead with price: discuss value and long-term partnership first.

5. Portfolio beats everything

Document every appearance (even small ones), collect testimonials early (from podcasts, nonprofits, peers), and build a customized speaker kit. Your online presence (Google results, website highlights) becomes your best ambassador.

The full recording walks through examples from my own journey, answers live questions (including navigating corporate restrictions), and includes the exact offer structure I use.

If you want the deeper exercises and templates, check out my course Speak To Scale, which covers the strategy I used to grow my public speaking business.

Special offer: 50% OFF. 44US$+ i/o 88US$+

Limited offer until 3 March.

Upgrade now to watch the replay and start creating your own speaking opportunities.

🌟 Founding Members get a 1:1 strategy killer session with me (60 min).

Let me know where you are in your public speaking journey in the comments 👇🏽

View Subscription Options 🌟

I want the 50% OFF 🔥

Speak to Scale 🎤