One of the lessons I learned early on as a creative entrepreneur is that you must create a diversified portfolio to avoid a single-engine failure situation.

And like most life lessons, I learned it the hard way.

After a year of outstanding growth on Medium, I suddenly became invisible and my earnings plummeted 90% overnight.

As a public speaker, I’ve seen the corporate demand fluctuate like the stock market, with sudden budget cuts driven by macroeconomics and crazy politics.

A few of my coaching clients saw their digital businesses vanish when TikTok was banned overnight. Who said it can’t happen again?

I’ve also seen peers have their social media accounts suspended out of the blue (especially on LinkedIn) for no particular reason.

This is not fearmongering; it’s the reality of business in general, whether you invest in stock, in real estate, or in your creativity.

If you want longevity in the digital world, you'd better create new baskets and future-proof yourself against volatility.

This concept is nothing new, though: it’s good old business common sense.

Richard Branson’s empire started with an airline but expanded into music, health, and space travel.

Warren Buffett’s investment strategy is spread out across a portfolio of stocks, businesses, and assets.

Jeff Bezos has his fingers in multiple pots: space, entertainment, real estate and the Amazon giant.

In the digital arena, the picture is very similar. Top creators don’t rely on a single engine: they create an ecosystem of products and services and build leverage, meaning one piece helps you move the next in the right direction:

Subscribers become students.

Students become clients.

Clients become marketing affiliates.

Marketing affiliates become collaborators and so on.

The problem is that although most creators know that they have to diversify, they don’t know how to diversify.

That’s my goal today: to show you how you can start from zero and diversify your creator portfolio in a smart and scalable way.

Full disclaimer: this is a journey and just like investing in stock, time in the market beats timing in the market. Today I have 8 different income streams, but 2.5 years ago I had none, so let’s go back to ground zero.

In this Post, exclusive for premium members, I will share the strategy and mindset to help you grow your own diversified, sustainable business. You will also get 4 actionable steps to implement today.

My portfolio:

1. Public speaking: 3K-5K US$ per session, depending on audience size (previous engagements).

2. Digital products on Gumroad: 2 digital guides + 2 courses: 18US$-148US$

3. Paid newsletter on Substack (in English and Spanish): 79US$ paid subscribers || 238US$ Founding Members

4. One-to-one coaching: 199US$ per hour

5. Book royalties: (2 with Amazon and 2 with publishers): 6US$- 19US$

6. Group coaching: The Lemon Tree Cohort 498US$ per seat (hosted on Substack)

7. Sponsorships: 180US$ per placement via the platform Passionfroot.

8. Affiliate marketing: 40% of sales via my Gumroad affiliates program

Strategies for diversification

I’m not going to regurgitate a listicle with a gazillion income streams. Instead, I’m going to share the mindset and principles that can help you think bigger and be more strategic in the way you approach and diversify your creative business.

By the end of this Post, you will have 4 actionable ideas to start diversifying your business today.

