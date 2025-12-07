And then we were 3…authors!

Sometimes you need a slap on your face and 2024 gave me one I’ll never forget. This is a slap that made 2025 my most memorable year yet! And it might serve you one too if you are in that season of your life.

1. My Career Quake: When the System Said “No” So I Could Say “Yes”

23rd Feb 2024 I got to know that I was being replaced in the worst way anyone could find out about.

I still had 6 months in the contract that I spend finding another “safe” option: applying for similar roles, leveraging my double postgraduate degree, polishing my résumé. But doors kept closing in ways that felt uncanny, overqualified, yet suddenly “not the right fit.”

So I asked myself: What if the system wasn’t built for people like me?

That’s when I turned to Substack to share, express. I wrote about creative wellness because I was using art, writing, and mindfulness to stay sane. By the end of 2024, a new possibility emerged: What if I finally wrote that book?

💡Lesson : Don’t attach your identity to your work. Many of us are stuck in “good” jobs while our true calling awaits.

❓Ask yourself: What skill have you been undervaluing because it feels “too obvious” or “just you”?

2. The Pivot: From Solitary Writer to Community Builder

I’ve always believed: If you want change, start where you are. So I began featuring community voices on Substack real stories about belonging, burnout, and creative resilience.

A year in, I turned on paid subscriptions and announced I was writing a book. Four people signed up as paid subscribers.

I also gave myself three months to finish the manuscript and I wanted it to be active reading experience. So each chapter ended with creative prompts. I wanted this not to just be my story; I wanted it to be an invitation for the reader to find their story.

Then came the crash: I finished the first draft and hated it. Imposter syndrome screamed: Who do you think you are? Who will read this book?

I took a break and travelled across Thailand. I had documented the whole trip through my illustrated journals that I shared on Substack and that led to illustrated journaling workshops and, unexpectedly, my dream community.

How I Met My Dream Community!

💡Lesson: Let curiosity, not pressure, guide you. Your “side project” might be the bridge to your real work.

❓Ask yourself: What small, joyful thing could I share this week even if it’s “off-brand”?

3. The Community: Why “Invitation” Beats “Transaction” Every Time

Here’s what I learned:

People don’t buy your product.

They join your mission.

When I launched paid Substack subscriptions. Only 4 people signed up. But when I framed the ask for beta readers around shared identity, if they’d ever felt like a misfit? 15 people applied.

How I Met My Lovely Beta Readers:)

4. This Book Was Born From Invisibility

Let me tell you where this book actually began.

Have you ever felt like you’re living someone else’s script?

Like the roles you’re expected to play were written without asking who you truly are?

That’s how I’ve often felt…

As though the world handed me a mold that didn’t fit — one designed by expectations far removed from my authentic self.

Color Coded: Finding Ourselves and Our Stories is the story of how I began breaking free.

Of wrestling with the tangled threads of identity, creativity, and resistance — to weave a life that finally feels mine.

When I moved to Hong Kong, I was told — casually, coldly —

“Certain schools will not prefer Indians for this position.”

My résumé? Written in invisible ink.

My food? “Too spicy.”

My presence? Unseen.

So I stopped trying to be seen—and started creating.

Turned grief into graphite. Silence into color.

One of those paintings—part of my series “How Do You Feel Today?” exhibitedin London as part of Disconnect, a collaboration between Hkwalls and Schoeni Projects.—now wraps the cover of Color Coded.

It’s a rebellion against the stereotype that brown is lesser.

I poured real coffee onto canvas—let it bleed into ochre, sienna, sepia—

Just letting brown be, in all its richness, warmth, and power.

the official cover release announcement!

This book began as a whisper to myself, a way to make sense of the pieces of my life.

But it grew into something more:

✨ A celebration of those who refuse to shrink

✨ A love letter to creativity as a survival skill

✨ A promise to keep showing up, even when the world looks away

This is my truth.

And I hope it becomes part of yours too.

Color Coded became a #1 Amazon bestseller in preorder both ebook and paperback because it spoke directly to an unseen audience who finally felt seen.

11.11 was special

And my community was rooting for me that night as it climbed the charts and 11.11 was when it made it to #1, it will always be a shared special memory with my community. So grateful that it made top 3 in multiple categories!

💡 Actionable Tip:

Lead with “Who is this for?” not “What am I selling?” Shared identity builds loyalty faster than any funnel.

❓ Ask yourself: What unspoken experience do I share with my ideal reader? How can I name it?

5. What Actually Worked (And What Didn’t)

I talked to published authors. I read every launch guide.

But my breakthrough came when I stopped copying and started trusting:

I ignored the “shoulds” and focused on what I “could”.

I leaned into all of me: writer + artist + educator + designer

I built in public: shared messy drafts, sketchbook pages, doubts, wins

Result? My illustrated journaling circle, former students, and cross-cultural network showed up en masse on launch day.

my words finding their purpose in the world

No PR or paid ads. Just human connection.

Why you need to write your story!

💡 Actionable Tip: Your “unrelated” skills aren’t distractions they’re your differentiator.

❓ Ask yourself: What’s one non-writing skill I could weave into my next project?

6. 5 Lessons I Wish I’d Known Sooner

When one door slams, another is already opening you just can’t see it yet.

Start before you’re ready. Done > perfect.

Build in public. Let people walk with you, they’ll root harder.

Build community, not just content. Belonging = loyalty.

Use all your facets. Your art, voice, teaching, all belong in your work.

Waiting for the world to notice, wondering if it matters, typing into the void.

Keep going.

Your people are coming.

And when they arrive, they won’t just read your work. They’ll carry it.

turning your pain into purpose never felt this rewarding

7. What’s Next—and How You Can Join Me

This journey didn’t end at #1. It’s just beginning.

I’ll be hosting my first book event in India, an official launch in Hong Kong this January, and stepping into my dream: facilitating DEI sessions for organizations using story, art, and creative courage to foster real inclusion.

If you’ve ever felt like a misfit, too much yet not enough, between cultures, between roles, Color Coded: Finding Ourselves and Our Stories was written for you.

poster by one brilliant arc:)

GET YOUR COPY HERE:)

8. 🎤 Bringing this conversation to your space?

I’m booking keynotes, workshops and author talks (virtual or in-person across Asia) for 2026 on:

Speak authentically across difference

Build emotional resilience in high-pressure environments

Using storytelling to build allyship

If your team, event, or community is exploring these themes, I’d be honored to connect on LinkedIn.

P.S. If this resonated, say hello on Substack or Instagram. I would love to help you turn your pain into purpose using storytelling, creative play, and mindful reflection.

I release new articles every Monday on my Substack. Would love to see you there! Thank you Veronica Llorca-Smith for being an inspiration and for the opportunity to reach your lovely community.

