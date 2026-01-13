Hello from Hong Kong!

Today I joined Substack Bestseller and Ghostwriter Amy Suto on a live session where we talked about growing your writing-speaking business from scratch and the transition from corporate to mompreneur.

We had 80 viewers and even a live prize on the spot: an annual suscription to The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Congrats Mary Beth Kaplan🪶 🎊

To keep it fair, I’ll give away a second annual subscription to those who watch the replay and participate offline.

💡 What’s one small action you’re taking right now to turn your creativity into a lifestyle?

🎖️ Please write your answer in the comments below and I’ll announce the winner on Sunday 18 January.

Grab your favorite drink and watch the 41-minute recording for motivation, mindset and strategies to grow your own creative business.

What we cover:

About “creative power”: How you can turn an idea into a business without the traditional gatekeepers and hurdles - publishers, investors, intermediaries, an office space…

Balancing strategy and mindset: Why creators need to use both sides of the brain and fuel their creativity while developing strategies and systems to grow a sustainable business (and keep your sanity).

The reinvention from corporate girl into speaker/ writer/ coach: what you take, what you leave behind (hint: big titles and big ego) and how to find confidence to build your own thing and follow your own calling.

Misunderstandings about community: A large audience doesn’t equate to a community. It’s not about big numbers but about an engaged and committed tribe. Depth over volume and connection over transaction.

Strategies for multipassionate creators: How to prioritize and decide where to focus your time and energy and how you to make a bigger impact (hint: building a connected digital ecosystem).

The (raw) truth about being a mompreneur and growing a business during “stolen moments.”

Reframing monetization as creators: from guilt to confidence and from leading with price to leading with value and serving others.

What I would do differently if I could go back to day one (golden tip to accelerate your growth).

How to turn your life lemons into opportunities for connection and growth. People are not looking for polished facades but for real people with real stories. Your imperfection is what keeps you human and relatable. Don’t be afraid to share the chaos, the mess and the flops. Real connection is built backstage.

Thank you Jen Baxter ✒️, Ashley Schmitt ⚜️, Elizabeth Norvell, Frances Brown and many others for joining us live!

Remember to drop your comment below to participate in the contest!

This session is totally FREE. It would be amazing if you could help us share it and support our work as independent writers 🙏🏼

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

Check out Amy’s new book: Write For Money & Power. She just launched it today!

What’s happening at The Lemon Tree Mindset:

MasterMind on Collaboration for Premium Members on 19 January 8pm EST/ 20 January 8am London: - Find out the best ways to collaborate in the digital space in 2026 - How to incorporate collaboration into your creator strategy (cadence, type..) - Learn best collab practices from other creators - Pitch your idea and find potential collaborators live!

FREE webinar on the LinkedIn-Substack Flywheel with Gunnar Habitz

19 January 8am London - 4pm Hong Kong - 7pm Sydney

