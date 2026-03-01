February is usually a nothing month for me: by the time we wrap up the New Year Resolutions parade, Chinese New Year kicks in. And the Year of the Horse stormed in with school performances, lion dances, school holidays (again!), and clients’ OOO emails. No bueno for my business.

I honestly don’t know where February went. It’s all a blur now, so I guess we’ll both find out in this report.

One of the reasons I publish it is to keep myself accountable and make sure I actually know where I spend my time, so I can make adjustments.

You can’t expect what you don’t inspect.

The other reason is to make sure you don’t miss out on the lemonade.

This February was different though because when you are a solopreneur, things never turn out the way you expect it and opportunities often come when you are looking the other way…

Public Speaking

Public speaking is my top income stream and I’m working my a$$ off to grow my business and speaker brand through a strong digital presence, strategic SEO and a targeted LinkedIn positioning (more on that later).

The French Chamber of Commerce invited me to host an Entrepreneurs Masterclass. It was a small event, but a huge opportunity for visibility, as they have over over 10,000 members. If you want to start speaking in public, I recommend partnering with Chambers because of their strong business network.

The following day, I was a Keynote Speaker for the EU Office in Hong Kong. Two months ago, the EU Ambassador had contacted me via LinkedIn and we had a coffee chat to explore a potential collaboration. He felt there’s a gap for Consuls and Trade Commissioners when it comes to using social media as a strategic tool and that’s exactly what my session was about: Influence through Digital.

I loved the experience first because it was hosted at a Buddhist Monastery I had never been to (even if Hong Kong has been home for the past 19 years!). Second, because diplomats are not my usual crowd, to be honest. It pushed me out of my comfort zone and made me look at the digital space through the lens of someone who is trying to influence public opinion, government, and institutions. I didn’t get paid for this but having the EU stamp on my portfolio (for the second time!) was worth the effort.

But the highlight of February was definitely my partnership with Melanie Staunton. Mel’s story from Broadway actress to accomplished entrepreneur is next level inspiring and I even wrote a post about her journey.

While we are technically “competitors,” we do a lot of work together and the sum is bigger than the parts. Besides the business aspect, it’s been super rewarding and honestly FUN. It’s the closest to a “colleague” I’ve had in 4 years and I realize how much I miss good healthy teamwork. Sharing the wins, the stress, the tech failures, the banter and everything in between.

In February we co-hosted 2 pretty big webinars and March looks just as busy. Celebratory picture with Champagne brunch to follow!

The one thing that was actually planned for Feb was traveling to India to speak at the World HRD Conference. And even that got derailed, as I ended up flying all the way to Mumbai to speak for 15 minutes. Still, it was a first and the largest stage I’ve ever spoken at, so I call it a (chaotic) win.

As I landed in Hong Kong, I came home, unpacked, packed, and went back to the airport to fly to Australia on holiday with my family. Most of my writing this month was done during the 40+ hours I spent in the air and in airports…bless the stolen moments.

Substack

My focus has shifted to help solopreneurs strategically grow a sustainable writing-speaking business.

That’s why in February, I shared a lot about public speaking. My goal is to get more people on stage - and get paid for it!

Live sessions/ Webinars

Collaborations

I will never ever send a monthly report that doesn’t include the word COLLABORATION in capital letters.

This month, my Founding Member Charlie Garcia wrote a killer Post about his Substack journey and how he went from zero to 275,000 US$ in pledges in 5 months. We work together on his strategy in November and he’s about to become a Substack Bestseller. His Post explains how.

Gon from eXis also wrote a brilliant Guest Post about how to ditch Amazon and launch your book through Kickstarter. If you are an author, take a look because we are honestly a bit over Bezos’ extravaganza and we need more players in the market.

LinkedIn

Most of my public speaking leads come from LinkedIn, so I’m spending more time strategically building my brand there and it’s paying off. I just crossed 10K followers, which is mostly a vanity metric but also an opportunity for exposure.

LinkedIn is a bit of a hit-and-miss because the algorithm is always changing. The majority of posts are meh but you get the occasional outliers that pull the weight big time. I usually get 1,000-2,000 views but I had 3 Posts reach 60,000 views collectively.

This one went viral, leading to 34K views, 138 followers, almost 1,000 profile views (28% by senior leaders) and 3 leads (2 for public speaking, one for coaching).

The potential is huge.

If you want to grow in the B2B space, it really is the place to be and it’s also a great incubator for new subscribers (see the LinkedIn-Substack flywheel below ♽). I will share more about my strategy in March…

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

This is what’s coming up in March…

