How To Sell Your Digital Products is a 4-Post series.

You’ll learn a simple yet effective framework to sell your digital products and make $ 1,000 US$ with 1 digital product in 30 days - even with a small audience. The series:

Part 1: Introduction to the funnel (FREE)

Part 2: Create a lead magnet in under 90 minutes

Part 3: Launch an email marketing campaign to convert (Today)

Part 4: Boost sales during the launch month

You can upgrade now to access the full series and get 50% OFF on all my courses.

Last month, I had a déjà vu: my Spanish client, Ana, told me she had just published a course but wanted to remove it because she hadn’t sold a single unit. When I asked her what she had done to promote it, she smiled and confessed, “Not much.” No pre-launch strategy, no lead magnet, no email campaign. She had announced it in a couple of newsletters and had written a post on LinkedIn. The crickets were loving it.

Sounds familiar?

We started from scratch and built a full launch plan for her course: She created a simple but effective lead magnet, did a 14-day pre-launch campaign, sent a targeted email to her most active subscribers (you can segment and select multiple filters from the Subscriber dashboard) and launched a 5-email sequence to inspire, educate and build trust. She sold 13 courses in the first 4 weeks and although it wasn’t life-changing, it was eye-opening because she realized it wasn’t a lack of quality or talent: it was a lack of strategy.

I see this pattern on repeat among writers and creators, and that’s why I created this series: to help you have a simple yet effective strategy that unlocks sales without aggressive, sleazy techniques.

In previous episodes, we covered how to build a sales funnel and a framework to create a lead magnet in 90 minutes.

Today we talk about using the power of a conversation (through a targeted email sequence) to translate interest into sales.

You can upgrade now to borrow my strategy.

The myth behind email marketing

When I started writing, I used to dread the idea of a “marketing email sequence.” It felt cold, sterile and pushy. And honestly, it can be like that. But the more I learned about it, the more I realized it’s just like any other marketing tool, and it’s up to you to use it in a way that is aligned with your values and your business.

But there is one mindset shift that helped me view it through a totally different lens: I started thinking of an email sequence as a conversation with a friend. Not as a sales exercise, not as a process but as a chat with someone I care about. This way of thinking can apply to anything: your marketing copy, your CTA, your welcome email, and it’s particularly powerful when you apply it to the email campaign.

Don’t talk to a client: talk to your friend.

So, think about your product (digital guide, course, etc), and pick a friend who could genuinely benefit from it and keep that one person in mind.

Now, forget about selling. We are going to talk to that friend…

From a marketing series to a real conversation

Instead of thinking that you want to sell your product (the sale is the by-product), ask yourself this question,

“How am I going to help that person?”

When you craft your email campaign, each communication serves 1 single objective (not 5).

For digital products, a 6-8 email sequence is pretty standard, however some creators are much more aggressive and do 10+ series.

The reason why is because 99% of people don’t buy something after seeing it just once. According to the Marketing Rule of 7, consumers need to be exposed to a brand 7 times before they decide to pull the trigger.

So today, we are going to craft a simple 5-email campaign where each communication serves a different purpose:

Inspiring Overcoming objections Educating through interesting content Building credibility through success cases/ testimonials Creating urgency

Each comes with guidelines and 1 actionable tip to help you craft your own communication launch plan and boost sales organically, without pushing or rushing. Just with a conversation.

This strategy has allowed me to sell 100+ digital products on Gumroad such as How To Win on Substack or My Public Speaking Course.