The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Jen Sotolongo's avatar
Jen Sotolongo
6h

I’ve been thinking about something similar lately after finishing a copywriting program. I’m applying for all these jobs, it takes FOREVER, and I know I’m just one of hundreds of applicants. It feels pointless.

The other day, I thought, “I just need to create things people will pay me for, not seek to be paid for other people’s work.” It’s more motivating and the sky is the limit. It’s scary, but way more fun.

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Shelly Roberts's avatar
Shelly Roberts
13hEdited

Veronica, that title hit me right between the eyes, in a good way… it woke me up.

Over a decade ago, as you know, I let my business happen to me and that resulted in a massive burnout 🔥

You’ve made me realise, the same could and probably has been happening here with Substack 🤔 Thank you for the insight and advice as always 🫶🏻💕

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