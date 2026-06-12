Many entrepreneurs have a romantic vision of their business: they believe the best products come from pure inspiration and chase big ideas and innovative projects, like Christopher Columbus in search of exotic lands.

The reality of business is much less sexy. The products (or services) that actually work are incubated right in front of you every single day: they are the obstacles you face daily, the inefficiencies in your routine, the stone you keep tripping over again and again.

This isn’t just theory. One of my favorite entrepreneur stories is that of Sarah Blakely, the billionaire founder of Spanx. In 1998, at 29 years old, she created a product that would revolutionize women’s wardrobes worldwide…

While getting dressed for a party, she wanted to wear white pants but couldn’t find a good solution: either she’d have visible panty lines, or she’d have to go commando. Frustrated by the lack of options, she cut the legs off a pair of tights and voilà! That’s how the empire later valued at $1.2 billion was born.

She solved her real problem with a practical product and then she scaled. Zero for glamour but ten for problem-solving and innovation.

I confess I’ve never bought SPANX, but Sarah’s story is not only inspiring; it’s a masterclass in entrepreneurial mindset: It’s not about creating something just because it’s pretty or because you feel like it (which is great as a hobby), but about creating to solve a real problem (which is great for a business). Personally, I (try to) apply this strategy in my own life and keep it simple: if it’s not broken, don’t fix it. So I decided to ditch the romance and focus on what was broken…this is how.

Planting Lemon Trees

Your problems are talking to you every single day, but only if you listen to them.

1. My first book, The Lemon Tree Mindset, didn’t sell many copies because I had no audience. I realized I needed to find readers first, so I launched this newsletter from zero.

2. However, the audience wasn’t growing by itself, so I started speaking on podcasts to gain visibility and spoke in over 100 shows and YouTube channels.

3. Podcasts (or books for that matter) weren’t paying the bills, and that brought me to the money problem. So I began offering 1:1 sessions, and that’s how my coaching business was born.

4. But 1:1 coaching wasn’t sustainable because it was eating up too many hours, leaving me drained, so I created group training. That’s how my Substack The Lemon Tree Academy🎓 was born and where I’ll host my Public Speaking Bootcamp next week.

5. Group coaching still wasn’t scalable since I always had to be in the trenches, so I started launching digital courses to help people at scale without having to be present, and that’s how I built my digital store on Gumroad, with nearly 10 products in 2 years.

The digital products weren’t selling at first, so I learned how to create lead magnets.

To be continued…

The Math That Never Fails

As I was growing my Frankenstein business, I started to recognize a pattern: the problems that frustrated me the most were actually seeds for new products and solutions. They were opportunities.

Every problem I faced was the exact same headache another entrepreneur was dealing with but I wasn’t listening to my problems; I was just complaining about them.

I used to look at problems with frustration, as they often meant delays and inefficiencies. But that’s a scarcity mindset that only focuses on the short term, the roadblock in front of you.

Most problems can be little windows into new opportunities, just as they were for Sarah.

- Can’t get subscribers? → Learn how to create lead magnets in Canva.

- Books not selling? → Study Amazon KDP and explore the paid ads models.

- Struggling to sell your digital products? → Create a high-value offer like a group training.

- Burned out from 1:1s? → Package your knowledge into a digital format.

- Don’t know how to do something? → Figure it out, and once you do, create a beginner Masterclass for those who are 2 steps behind.

The Greeks knew better

To close today’s newsletter, I’ll leave you with something to think about: the word “problem” comes from the Greek *próblema* (πρόβλημα) and originally it had no negative connotation. It simply meant any obstacle, task, challenge, or question placed in front of a person to be solved: a seed for reflection, brainstorming and innovation.

Problem → Action → Solution → Business

What problem are you going to turn into your next product?

June Lemonade 🍋

🧩 Business Roundtable (Paid Subscribers)

A peer discussion with creators, founders, and solopreneurs:

- What’s working on Substack in 2026

- How to create an offer of products/ services

- Building a multi-platform ecosystem

📍22 June 8am UK

📍22 June, 8pm EST | 23 June 8am Hong Kong

🎤 Public Speaking Bootcamp:

Would you like to get paid to speak?

Check out my Bootcamp to repackage your corporate expertise into a paid public speaking offer. Check out the details here.

🎓 Become a Founding Member and book your 1:1 Strategy sessionn