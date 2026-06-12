The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

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Debbie Giannioti's avatar
Debbie Giannioti
14h

My knee-jerk reaction was always to panic and freeze in front of a challenge.

Looking back at my life, though, I realized that in situations where, for whatever reason, I feel I don't have another option, I become very resourceful.

Lately, I've been working on reframing every challenge as an opportunity. After the first automatic "Oh no!" reaction, I ask myself, "Let's see how I can use this to grow."

That's also one of the main goals of my publication: to reframe every parenting challenge as an opportunity to build connection, develop skills, and create a strong relationship where our children know they can come to us for support.

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