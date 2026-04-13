Last week I wrote about ditching 66% of my platforms to focus on where I can make the biggest impact (details below). If you want to grow a sustainable and profitable business, it’s not about being everywhere but being in the right room talking to the right people.

In this 20-minute live session, I go deeper into my multi-platform strategy and the 3 questions I asked you last week to find the North Star for your digital business:

1. Where is your ideal client?

2. Where do you have real leverage?

3. Where can you make the biggest impact?



I break down my own business strategy:

- Substack for my creative work

- LinkedIn for my public speaking business

- YouTube (new) as an amplifier for my existing video content

I also share how to effectively create bridges between platforms so that they can work together, not against each other.

A few things you will learn:

- How you can use different platforms strategically for different lines of your business (e.g. B2C on Substack vs B2B on LinkedIn).

- How to create your brand through content that builds authority, connection and generates leads.

- Why sharing external links on LinkedIn is a no-no and an effective workaround creators use without being penalized. Hint: it’s about the ad-based business model.

- Strategies to repurpose content smartly to grow 2X with the same input.

- How YouTube can complement your work if you are already creating videos (especially lives).



Be where it matters.

Remember: ideal client, leverage and impact.

Then double down on the platforms that align with your business model and your priorities.



Focused work leads to quality work.

To watch all my videos, you can subscribe to my YouTube channel (I don’t publish everything on Substack).

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

This month I’m about digital strategy because I’m working on my new course The Anti-Procrastinator (stay tuned!).

I created a series for my paid subscribers with the strategy I use to sell my own digital products and you can borrow everything:

🎓 Series: How To Sell Your Digital Products:

Part 1: Introduction to the sales funnel

Part 2: Create a lead magnet in under 90 minutes

Part 3: Launch an email marketing campaign to convert

Part 4: Boost sales during the launch month

You can upgrade now to access the full series and prepare for a successful and profitable launch for your next product.

View Premium options 🌟