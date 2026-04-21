Why My First Digital Product Flopped

Hi everyone!

We just wrapped up the Series How To Sell Digital Products (see below).

I shared 4 Posts with strategies and tips to help you sell your products with a business plan.

Check the Series 🎬

I wanted to end it on a high and I did something different: a live session on Victoria Harbour, Hong Kong to talk about the mistakes I made when I launched my first digital product.

4 things you must absolutely avoid if you want to have a sucessful launch.

I was a bit terrified (what could possibly go wrong?!) but had a blast trying something new!

Sorry it’s a bit shaky but if you can dedicate 15 minutes to this video while you exercise or do chores at home, you might spare yourself a couple of costly mistakes (and save a ton of time).

It’s FREE and the worst-case scenario is you get to do a virtual walk with me in Hong Kong!

PS: if you like my how-to videos, you can subscribe to my YouTube channel as I don’t post everything here.

MasterMind on Digital Products

If you want to grow your digital business, check out my Quarterly MasterMind sessions for Founding Members

The topic this month is Digital Products and the session is 100% actionable.

Think of it as a Sounding Board to get peer feedback, and fine-tune your strategy.



🍋 What you gain in our 60-minute MasterMind:

✔️ Best practices on launching and monetizing digital projects

✔️ Strategies to monetize your project

✔️ Collaboration with other creators and digital entrepreneurs

✔️ Feedback from peers

✔️ New ideas/ perspectives for your project

✔️ Be part of a community of people doing cool stuff!

I’ll share my own strategy to publish my upcoming digital course.

🗓️ Session America/ Asia-Pacific:

22 April 8pm EST | 23 April 8am Hong Kong | 12pm Sydney

🗓️ Session Europe/ Africa:

23 April 8am London | 9am Paris | 3pm Hong Kong | 6pm Sydney

🔥 The Founding Membership fee is 238 US$ a year and includes ALL the benefits of a paid subscription (premium Posts, paid chats, product discounts, webinars).

You also get full access to my premium Series to sell digital products (below).

Browse subscriptions 🌟

About the Series

In case you missed the series, below are the 4 Posts.

This is for paid subscribers and you can upgrade today for unlimited access.

PS: Serialization on Substack works really to gain paid subscribers and build loyalty with existing ones. More on this soon for my premium members!

🎓 How To Sell Your Digital Products

A framework to make $ 1,000 US$ with 1 digital product in 30 days: