Collaboraholic: Noun | Sees competitors as collaborators | Loves working in teams |No zero-sum mindset | Bassass team player.

Whenever my business is not growing, I do 2 things:

Exercise Collaborate

Whenever my business is growing, I do 2 things.

Exercise Collaborate

If you want to work on number one and build good, healthy habits, check out my book The Anti-Procrastinator.

If you want to work on number two and collaborate like a maniac (even if you have a small audience), keep reading.

Coming from a person who decided to become a solopreneur and is a triathlete, the irony here is not lost on me. But the truth is, you will always be more successful at anything when you find a support system and people to train with, work with and brainstorm with. According to science, you are also likely to live longer.

Sometime in 2024, my business went through a growth spurt: more subscribers, more speaking gigs, more opportunities…I can’t tell you it was because of one thing, because honestly, it’s never one thing, but an accumulation of factors plus the compound effect.

But if I had to boil it down to 2 drivers, collaboration would be one of them. That year I officially became a collaboraholic. From my first Guest Post for another publication (thank you, Alexander Semenyuk!) to podcasts, live sessions and co-authored articles and webinars, I wrapped up the year with over 50 partnerships. The result was a bigger pie for all.

My strategy hasn’t changed and today collaboration continues being a pillar of everything I do as a writer, content creator and speaker.

Interestingly, every time I partner with someone, I’m more successful than if I go solo. Fact. I’m not sure if I should be concerned or excited. Probably both.

Today, we are going to talk about the mindset and the psychology to create win-win collaborations that will help you grow your business the right way.

Givers, Taker and Matchers

Every year, I create new keynotes and masterclasses for my corporate clients.

The latest one is called “The Power of Giving”, inspired by Adam Grant’s book Giving and Taking and I just delivered it to several global organizations. You can see them on my website.

Masterclass for Ageas Group in Hong Kong

After interviewing 30,000 people across different industries, he categorized individuals into 3 types:

Givers : Give openly without an agenda.

Takers : Put their own interests first.

Matchers: Give and take following a principle of reciprocity

Now let’s do a little self-assessment…

It turns out 56% of people are matchers (or so they say): they give but they also take. They are happy to help, but they have a reciprocity mindset, an eye-for-an-eye type of thing. (19% are givers and 16 % matchers).

Surprisingly, both the most successful and the least successful people are givers. And it makes sense: if you always give give give without boundaries, you end up being taken advantage of or drained. The candle burns from both ends.

However, if you give from a place of abundance (not keeping a score of who owes you what) and are able to keep a balance between your well-being and needs (self-care) and other people’s needs, you create a mindset, a culture, and a way of living that benefits you and those around you. You become the person others happily try to support because they know you always give without T&C.

And you also become a collaboraholic.

PS: That’s not Adam Grant’s work. That’s my lemonade.

Become a (real) giver

No one likes to think of themselves as takers but the reality is, so many people ask first, focusing on their own agenda. This is not a generalizationL it’s my experience, especially as my business started to grow. Every week, I receive random requests via DM on Substack and LinkedIn from people I don’t know:

This is literally what strangers ask me:

- Can you promote my (fill the gap)?

- Can I pick your brains for 30 minutes for my new book?

- Can you recommend my publication?

- Let’s follow each other!

- Can you feature this tool in your newsletter?

My favorite phrase at the moment is Make it make sense.

If you want to fuel your business with collaboration, give first.

It’s that freaking simple.

Be the creator who shares for free.

Be the host who invites others first.

Be the friend who makes the introduction.

Check out on someone without asking for anything in exchange.

Let your favorite writer know you’ve recommended them. Not a petty “I will recommend you if you recommend me.”

Think of how you can make a bigger impact and help at scale.

Personally, I’m making a conscious effort to be more of a giver and move away from the concept of reciprocity.

Give subscriptions to members who support me but can’t afford it right now because they are students or unemployed.

Launch a free group chat every week where I genuinely try to help people grow and find solutions.

Donate my time to non-profits that align with my vision and causes I care about like this one.

And the truth is, I should do a lot more but this is where I am today. Becoming. Always a work-in-progress because we can always be better.

This phrase says it all:

We make a living by what we get but we make a life by what we give - Winston Churchill

Meet the collaboraholics

Collaboration might take longer and you might not see the results straight away. At times, it might feel like you are “losing” because you are giving without always getting something in return.

But it always comes back like a boomerang of good karma.

Here is my chat sheet:

Recommend people first (without asking or expecting anything in return).

Be a host before you ask to be invited as a guest - just like in real life.

Be proactive and embed collaboration into your business and your life. Make it a habit.

Partner with people because you like them and their work, not because of how big their following is.

Create forums and opportunities where you add value to others (like a group chat).

Speak highly of your collaborators: make them shine without deeming your own light.

Ditch the scorecard and don’t expect people to “owe you one.”

Being a collaboraholic is hard work but it pays back big time. And it pays forward too.

A lot of my recent public speaking has actually been done in collaboration with my partner-in-crime, Melanie Staunton, Founder of COMMUNICATE, and not only has it been rewarding and fun (at times stressful too with some tech disaster!) but it has pushed me to step up my game, and become a better speaker - and hopefully collaborator.

Today’s Post is dedicated to the power of human connection and how amazing it is when your competitors become collaborators. Share this with someone you appreciate or let us know about your favorite collaborations 💜

Celebratory dinner after our several co-hosted Masterclasses 🥂

Lemons & Lemonade 🍋

If you are ready to become a collaboraholic and create partnerships in a more strategic way, here are some resources:

🎬 My strategy to get 75% of my subscribers from Recommendations (Live)

🎬 Grow on Substack With The Power Of Collaboration (Live)

💡 6 Collaborations to Fire Up Your Creative Business (Post)

🎓 Mastermind: The Best Collaborations for Writers & Creators in 2026 (Recording)

To unlock full access, upgrade today to Paid Subscriber or become a Founding Member and book a 1:1 strategy session with me.