Business Strategies For Authors [Watch The Recording]

This is the recording of the webinar for paid subscribers “Business Strategies for Authors” (65 minutes).

Free subscribers can watch a FREE preview.

The session is ideal for (aspiring) authors who want a strategy to publish and promote their books and build their author brand.

The content is based on my experience, having published 4 books (2 self-published, 1 with indie publisher Earnshaw Books and 1 with a Big Five- Penguin).

What we covered during the session with practical examples and tips:

✔️ The Mindset: Building your identity and presenting yourself as an author

✔️ Publishing landscape: the Big Fives, imprints, indie publishers and strategies to get a publisher deal

✔️Publishers vs self-publishing: pros and cons, royalties, process…

✔️ Becoming an Amazon Bestseller (deep dive into Amazon KDP and the importance of the Categories

✔️ Creating a 360 book launch: the importance of a pre-launch strategy

✔️ Maximizing the power of your community (Book Launch Club, collaborations…)

✔️ Public speaking to build your author brand: literary festivals, lives, book talks…

✔️ Monetization beyond book sales: paid webinars, workshops and talks

