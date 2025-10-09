Today, I’m excited to share something I’ve been pouring my heart into: a digital bundle designed specifically for creative entrepreneurs like you who dream of turning your passion into a thriving, sustainable business that runs on autopilot while you live life.

Starting from zero

Three years ago, I was unemployed, staring at a blank screen with zero audience, zero income, and honestly, a lot of doubt. You can read my story here (it went a bit viral).

I started small, building a community one reader at a time, and putting myself out there by speaking on podcasts and events - for free at first.

It wasn’t glamorous and it was definitely not fast or easy; there were plenty of rejections and quiet nights wondering if it was all worth it. But slowly, things started to click.

Today, I have 2 thriving communities with 12K+ subscribers (English and Spanish), a Substack Bestseller and a digital portfolio with 8 income streams. The keyword here is community.

I’m building a lifestyle-first business and I want to show you how so that you can take my roadmap and make it yours.

The strategy that changed everything

This is my journey on Substack and what they call the “hockey stick” growth 🏑

So what changed after one year?

What was the turning point?

It was my strategy:

Community + Writing + Speaking

Instead of writing to the void, I started investing in a multi-format ecosystem combining the power of community building, writing and speaking.

Yes, speaking!

No more hiding behind the screen, because if you are not grabbing the mic, going live, and connecting with your community, you are leaving growth (and money) on the table.

A bundle to unlock your hockey stick

That’s why I’ve created this bundle: two digital courses in one that work hand-in-hand to help you do the same.

🎯 How To Win On Substack ( 88 US$++ )

Strategies for developing a real community and growing it into a business. From crafting your growth and monetization strategy, to building real connections, and maximizing organic growth it’s everything I wish I knew when I started and how I went from 30 subscribers a month to 300+.

🎤 Speak To Scale ( 148 US$++ )

An actionable roadmap to integrate podcasts, lives, webinars, and paid speaking gigs into your content strategy. It’s about boosting your visibility, accelerating growth, and opening doors to new income streams, all while staying true to your voice. Grab my system to deliver 5K US$ webinars.

Total bundle price = 236 US$++

🔥 Bundle Launch offer = 99 US$++ (save 137 US$)

⏳ Only today: This offer expires in 24 hours.

📈 After that, the bundle price goes up daily.

Why they work together

Together, these courses unlock the powerful combo of community + public speaking.

Building your community gives you a solid foundation, but adding public speaking to your written content amplifies everything: it positions you as an expert, expands your reach through collaborations, and creates high-value income streams like paid gigs for corporates or webinars for your paid members.

It’s not about overnight success: it’s about consistent, humble steps that compound over time:

Free podcasts led to invitations to conferences, which became paid webinars for companies, all while my community grew stronger and more engaged. Webinars turned into paid cohorts and group coaching.

The result is a business ecosystem that’s resilient, fulfilling, and truly sustainable because it grows with you, as you develop new skills.

If you’re a creator feeling stuck or just starting out, this bundle can be a game-changer. It’s not a magic pill, but it’s the roadmap I followed, step by step, packed with actionable advice, exercises, and personal examples to help you avoid the pitfalls I stumbled through.

Let’s unlock your jockey stick today with 99US$++ only 🏑

