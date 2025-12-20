The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

The Lemon Tree Mindset 🌳🍋

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
KK Wilde Giuliani's avatar
KK Wilde Giuliani
10h

Thank you so much for sharing this - it is a life-giving breath! Sending a hug of solidarity for the toxic workplace you left! I left a similarly toxic one in 2018. It was a nonprofit, so instead of hefty paychecks, we got lots of lofty *purpose* to tout. In the years since, I've had several very tentative "attempts" to branch out on my own, but have stopped for the same reason you have discovered yourself: I am horrible at self-compassion and setting healthy boundaries! It's taken almost a decade, but I think I finally have the confidence in my own boundaries to move forward. Here's to a healthy and fulfilling 2026!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Shelly Roberts's avatar
Shelly Roberts
8h

Yes, being our own boss is so freaking hard and boundaries are a must!

I leave white space in my diary now for when things crop up and I plan breaks from work way in advance, or they never happen - I highly recommend this 🫶🏻

Please remind me of this next year as I begin to ramp things up again 🙏🏻😅

Expand full comment
Reply
Share

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Veronica Llorca-Smith · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture