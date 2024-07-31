“If you want to sell books, jump onto Substack.”

That’s what big and small publishers are telling their authors.

Last year, even James Patterson launched his Substack.

FOMO is real.

Digital has disrupted the publishing world.

Authors from all genres are posting TikTok videos, IG reels, and YouTube videos. They want to be in control of the marketing and distribution of their books - something unimaginable a few years ago.

Substack is the new cool kid on the block because you can open a direct line of communication and sales with your readers for free, without paid ads, and authors and publishers want to get a juicy piece of the cake.

But what’s the fuss about?

What makes Substack so powerful for authors?

A few months ago, I published The Anti-Procrastinator with Penguin Random House and this is how I’m promoting my book right left and center - and having a blast along the way!

A new concept: a “Social Newsletter”

To promote your brand as an author, you need 3 things:

1. Social media

2. An email list

3. A book

I intentionally left the most obvious for last because you must find your readers before you write your book.

This formula sounds simple; however, the digital space is saturated: there are plenty of social media platforms and newsletter providers.

Why Substack?

Because of its unique model that combines 2 in 1:

A newsletter

A social media platform

With Notes added to the mix, Substack now operates just like any other social media platform, and you can get a lot of engagement and drive tons of traffic.

Below you can see how I went from 1 like to 1,000 in less than 12 months on Substack and had multiple Notes go viral.

Substack has introduced a new digital model: a social newsletter

Newsletter + Social Media = Social Newsletter

You could argue that LinkedIn has a similar model, as it has a newsletter option built in the backend, but…

It has a big loophole: it doesn’t disclose the email addresses of the subscribers, defying the main purpose of a newsletter: building your email list.

That’s why, although I have 9K+ followers on LinkedIn, hosting my newsletter there was never a good idea. It’s like having 9K “friends” without having their phone number.

How deep can that friendship ever be?

Substack, on the other hand, is a gold mine for authors, writers, and creators. You generate traffic organically, all while building your email list. The best part is that you don’t spend a cent on paid media, as all the traffic is generated organically.

Genius.

In 2024, I stopped investing in paid ads for my 4 books because Substack has become my PR agent, driving my subscribers to my books and digital products on Amazon and Gumroad. Organic traffic.

Traffic generates clicks and clicks generate sales. The math works.

The Substack Playbook for authors